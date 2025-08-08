What new Wales head coach made of Louis Rees-Zammit’s return to rugby union

New Wales boss Steve Tandy screamed in shock and told his daughter to pass him her phone after she read Louis Rees-Zammit was returning to rugby union.

Rees-Zammit has spent the last 18 months in the NFL after announcing in January 2024 that he would retire from rugby in order to pursue his American Football dream.

The 32-times capped Wales wing signed an active roster deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2025 season after being part of their practice squad in 2024 – but Tandy now looks set to have the 24-year-old flier at his disposal after he announced his rugby return on social media.

“My oldest daughter told me, that was a bit worrying,” Tandy said at his first press conference as Wales head coach.

“She said ‘Zammit’s coming home!’ And I was like ‘Aaaaaargh. Give me the phone!’ That was how I found out.

“As a coach, you daydream. Coming back, you’re obviously looking at what you’ve got. And then you look at what you could have.

“It’s obviously a great boost for him, the game and the fans. It’s great.”

Tandy, the first Welshman to coach the national team for 18 years, starts his role on September 1.

Wales play Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in Cardiff in the autumn – and Rees-Zammit could now be involved.

“You can kid yourself that was my impact,” Tandy said of Rees-Zammit’s return. “I think you wouldn’t rule anything out.

“Zammo brings a big effect and excitement by coming back. I think it’s great for the game.

“He’s gone away to experience something new, which is class. I’m sure he will be in outstanding physical condition.

“The more players we have available to represent our country the better. That’s exciting and makes our jobs easier.

“It will also make our calls on selection a lot more challenging in terms of selection as we’ve already got some very good back three players.”

Rees-Zammit has said there is a “a load of interest” in his services but his rugby future remains unclear.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney said: “I’m over the moon Louis is coming back to rugby because it gives us him for the national team.

“The challenge we’ve got is we’re starting the season in September. You can have a look at what different teams are doing with their salary caps and their players.

“Are we in touch with Louis and trying to find a way in which we can make something work?

“Of course it would be fantastic. But I’m sure he’ll have lots of other offers as well.”