The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

The book has now officially closed on the Wallabies’ Autumn Nations Series and with it the 2024 season.

While there has been big moments from big players throughout the year, the performances of the team and players during these November Tests, have been something special.

The hustle and bustle of a matchday-23 and a 34–36-man squad means the race for gameday jerseys should be tough.

While there have been some outstanding winners, there have also been some players who have despite playing, training or fighting gallantly, missed the mark towards the backend of the year.

This has been a Test season where some players have truly announced themselves on the world stage, and the keyword in a Joe Schmidt-coached side is consistency.

“Repeatability” was a key synonym used by the players during the series, and it rings true; consistency of selection, performance, and effort are key elements to Schmidt’s Wallabies.

So, without further ado let’s see who the winners and losers of the November Test series have been.

WINNERS

Matt Faessler

The Queensland Reds’ rake has well and truly established himself as the starting Wallaby hooker. From his accuracy at lineout time, to the accuracy of his clean and carry, Faessler is every bit the hardnosed workhorse Schmidt needs leading from the front.

His hattrick against Wales was just reward for how much stability he provided this Wallaby pack.

Isaac Aedo Kailea

Although the young front-rower didn’t play big minutes during the November Tests, being under the tutelage of the ‘Scrum Doctor’, Mike Cron, would have done the young buck a world of good. His scrummaging held its own against the Irish reserve front-row and he was very effective around the field.

In is 31-minutes in Dublin he managed a couple of bustling runs, seven tackles with one miss and the most dominant tackles of any Wallaby player. The youngster heads into Super Rugby Pacific with big competition at the Waratahs but if he can hold his own under new coach Dan McKellar and scrum ‘Guru’ Dan Palmer, then he will be in great shape to help Schmidt against the British and Irish Lions.

Jeremy Williams

The Western Force’ captain is the rookie who has shone the brightest in 2024. At the start of the Test season, he was amongst the likes of Angus Blyth, Josh Canham, and Tom Hooper, but Williams has now well and truly risen above them all.

His quick rise to Test standard came at the perfect time for Schmidt, as he searched for a locking trio which would eventually be augmented by the arrival of Will Skelton. Williams is still a little light in contact, but that weight will come with age. His athleticism and reading of kick-off receipts are second to none in camp and his low-gear grunt in-tight has made big improvements to the starch of the Wallabies’ pack.

Langi Gleeson

The 23-year-old Waratah back-row forward has finally established himself as a consistent, if not an understated Test-match performer. Schmidt’s trust in Gleeson to close out games and be a substitute for John Eales Medallist-Rob Valetini, says a bit about the ball-carrying power of Gleeson.

His acceleration off the mark is still his biggest point of difference, and as his workrate increases so too his minutes. Gleeson heads in 2025 just needing to show he can boss the physical game for 80-minutes.

Noah Lolesio

The faith shown in Lolesio by Schmidt has well and truly paid off, as the young Brumby has truly made the No. 10 jersey his own. Lolesio had a composed and commanding Autumn Nations series. His ability to direct the play, carry into contact and smarts under the highball showed a more mature and rounded game.

He put a bow on what has been his best series to date with a beautiful ‘Sexton-loop’ run to help Max Jorgensen score in the corner against Ireland. He called the move early and ran it to perfection, holding up the ball to ensure he attracted his defender to create a two-on-one overlap.

Should he add the same distance to his clearance- kicks as he now has off the tee, then the Wallabies will be in a great spot come the Lions on July 19.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

The cross-code star made a great fist of his reintroduction into the 15-man game. The Test against England was by far his most impressive, showcasing his offloading ability and strength in the tackle for all to see. His aerial ability is second to none and it has given the Wallabies a kickoff threat as well as an asset to deploy with open-field kicks.

It must be remembered that despite his large frame, Suaalii is only 21 years old, and it will take some time until he’s a dominant force at Test level. The only real question surrounding Suaalii is whether the centres, wing, or fullback should be his main position.

Max Jorgensen

The schoolboy prodigy announced himself on the international stage with his 84th-minute try to clinch the game against England at Twickenham.

Jorgensen had moments of brilliance scattered throughout the year, especially in Perth against the Springboks, but there were doubts whether the 20-year-old was ready for the rigours of the Test arena. He well and truly put those queries to bed with his improved physical display throughout the November Tests. His ability to maintain his speed on a curved line is his biggest asset and his greatest point of difference.

Although he has spent all his time on the wing in gold, it feels as though the best of Jorgensen could be unleashed from the space he would be afforded at fullback, this conundrum remains with Schmidt.

Tane Edmed

Although his debut lasted all of three minutes, Edmed is now a Wallaby, and no one can take that from him. He now has the taste of Test rugby and will want to get back there as soon as possible.

Having pulled on the gold jersey after a confidence-boosting NPC stint in the wake of a horror with the Waratahs, Edmed will head into 2025 full of confidence, excitement, and a better skillset. All due to being exposed and succeeding in the Test side and in NPC.

LOSERS

Billy Pollard

The young Brumbies rake has battled on throughout the season and his determination never faltered in the November Tests either. The issue with Pollard is he brings no tangible point of difference.

While Faessler nails his detail and workrate, and Brandon Paenga-Amosa’s bulk anchors the scrum, Pollard is both too slight and inexperienced currently to hold off competition from the likes of Josh Nasser, Dave Porecki, and Lachlan Lonergan.

Pollard has all the potential in the world, not to mention unique pace but it’s just not showing often enough in games.

Tom Hooper

With the rise of Gleeson and the impressive cameos of Seru Uru, Hooper has dropped well down the pecking order of utility forwards. He’s a big country lad who has thus far been unable to put in dominant physical performances.

His height of 199cm could be crucial for the Wallabies should Skelton start against the Lions and Schmidt need a taller back row. However, Hooper will have to shift the dial in multiple areas if he wants to be a part of the Lions tour.

Tate McDermott

In a world where the reserves in the top-tier sides must be as good as the starters, McDermott is not yet nailing his basics, like his boxkick and pass to the Test-match standard. In most instances, the lack of a standout between regular starters Jake Gordon and Nic White would actually aid McDermott’s case in usurping the starting jersey.

However, McDermott’s own mistakes and lack of composure means they have all been relatively underwhelming, each with their unique strength maintaining the status quo.

Ben Donaldson

The lack of minutes, particularly starting minutes, speaks loudly of Schmidt’s confidence in Donaldson. Donaldson has a better running game than any other flyhalf in Australia, but he was unable to bring it to the Test stage. He was also unable to direct traffic like Lolesio.

If one was to be frank, he is fortunate Reds’ youngster Tom Lynagh battled with fitness, illness, and confidence. For if Schmidt had instead turned to Edmed, Donaldson may have seen even fewer minutes.

Donaldson must focus on showing Schmidt he can handle the pressure moments, direct his Western Force side, and guide them throughout the 2025 season, if he hopes to get back in Schmidt’s good book.

Hamish Stewart

The Super Rugby centurion is another player who suffered at the rise of someone more dynamic. Stewart debuted exactly as many expected: he made his tackles, distributed well, and nailed the detail. The issue is he never appeared to be a threat with ball in hand, offering very little in the way of a decoy runner against bigger and faster opponents. The arrival of Suaalii and recall of Kerevi showed what Schmidt was looking for: punch, X-factor, and a gainline ball

carrier.

THE INBETWEENERS

Taniela Tupou

No one in Australia, and only a couple in the world, can blow up a scrum like an in-form Tupou. But therein lies the issue, Tupou hasn’t been in form and wasn’t able to find it on the end-of-year tour.

He is invaluable to the Wallabies, especially as Allan Alaalatoa reaches his full powers again after his Achilles rupture. Tupou at 70 per cent holds his own against most props in the world but the Wallabies will need a fully fit and mentally switched-on Tupou when the Lions come to town in July.

Samu Kerevi

It was a return to national honours cut short by a shoulder to the head of young Welsh backrower, Jac Morgan. Kerevi only managed 41 minutes on the field before he was given his marching orders and in that short stint, he showed glimpses of his devastating physicality with ball in hand.

However, there it was nothing miraculous, and miraculous is exactly what Schmidt will need when the best from the British Isles and Ireland come south next year. If Hunter Paisami is fit and Suaalii kicks on as well as other centres in SRP, it will be tough to see how Schmidt could recall the veteran centre.