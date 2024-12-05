Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 30
FT
30 - 26
FT
26 - 32
FT
20 - 27
FT
15 - 10
FT
18 - 13
FT
28 - 14
FT
26 - 20
FT
14 - 18
FT
20 - 24
FT
15 - 10
FT
LIVE
11'
LIVE
8'
LIVE
13'
LIVE
11'
HSBC SVNS 2025
Cape Town
Today
10:15
Today
10:15
Today
10:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Autumn Nations Series

The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

Taniela Tupou and Joseph Akuso-Suaalii of the Wallabies. Photos by David Rogers/Getty Images

The book has now officially closed on the Wallabies’ Autumn Nations Series and with it the 2024 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there has been big moments from big players throughout the year, the performances of the team and players during these November Tests, have been something special.

The hustle and bustle of a matchday-23 and a 34–36-man squad means the race for gameday jerseys should be tough.

Video Spacer

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV

Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV

Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

While there have been some outstanding winners, there have also been some players who have despite playing, training or fighting gallantly, missed the mark towards the backend of the year.

This has been a Test season where some players have truly announced themselves on the world stage, and the keyword in a Joe Schmidt-coached side is consistency.

“Repeatability” was a key synonym used by the players during the series, and it rings true; consistency of selection, performance, and effort are key elements to Schmidt’s Wallabies.

So, without further ado let’s see who the winners and losers of the November Test series have been.

WINNERS

Matt Faessler

ADVERTISEMENT

The Queensland Reds’ rake has well and truly established himself as the starting Wallaby hooker. From his accuracy at lineout time, to the accuracy of his clean and carry, Faessler is every bit the hardnosed workhorse Schmidt needs leading from the front.

His hattrick against Wales was just reward for how much stability he provided this Wallaby pack.

Isaac Aedo Kailea

Although the young front-rower didn’t play big minutes during the November Tests, being under the tutelage of the ‘Scrum Doctor’, Mike Cron, would have done the young buck a world of good. His scrummaging held its own against the Irish reserve front-row and he was very effective around the field.

In is 31-minutes in Dublin he managed a couple of bustling runs, seven tackles with one miss and the most dominant tackles of any Wallaby player. The youngster heads into Super Rugby Pacific with big competition at the Waratahs but if he can hold his own under new coach Dan McKellar and scrum ‘Guru’ Dan Palmer, then he will be in great shape to help Schmidt against the British and Irish Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy Williams

The Western Force’ captain is the rookie who has shone the brightest in 2024. At the start of the Test season, he was amongst the likes of Angus Blyth, Josh Canham, and Tom Hooper, but Williams has now well and truly risen above them all.

His quick rise to Test standard came at the perfect time for Schmidt, as he searched for a locking trio which would eventually be augmented by the arrival of Will Skelton. Williams is still a little light in contact, but that weight will come with age. His athleticism and reading of kick-off receipts are second to none in camp and his low-gear grunt in-tight has made big improvements to the starch of the Wallabies’ pack.

Langi Gleeson

The 23-year-old Waratah back-row forward has finally established himself as a consistent, if not an understated Test-match performer. Schmidt’s trust in Gleeson to close out games and be a substitute for John Eales Medallist-Rob Valetini, says a bit about the ball-carrying power of Gleeson.

His acceleration off the mark is still his biggest point of difference, and as his workrate increases so too his minutes. Gleeson heads in 2025 just needing to show he can boss the physical game for 80-minutes.

Noah Lolesio

The faith shown in Lolesio by Schmidt has well and truly paid off, as the young Brumby has truly made the No. 10 jersey his own. Lolesio had a composed and commanding Autumn Nations series. His ability to direct the play, carry into contact and smarts under the highball showed a more mature and rounded game.

He put a bow on what has been his best series to date with a beautiful ‘Sexton-loop’ run to help Max Jorgensen score in the corner against Ireland. He called the move early and ran it to perfection, holding up the ball to ensure he attracted his defender to create a two-on-one overlap.

Should he add the same distance to his clearance- kicks as he now has off the tee, then the Wallabies will be in a great spot come the Lions on July 19.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

The cross-code star made a great fist of his reintroduction into the 15-man game. The Test against England was by far his most impressive, showcasing his offloading ability and strength in the tackle for all to see. His aerial ability is second to none and it has given the Wallabies a kickoff threat as well as an asset to deploy with open-field kicks.

It must be remembered that despite his large frame, Suaalii is only 21 years old, and it will take some time until he’s a dominant force at Test level. The only real question surrounding Suaalii is whether the centres, wing, or fullback should be his main position.

Max Jorgensen

The schoolboy prodigy announced himself on the international stage with his 84th-minute try to clinch the game against England at Twickenham.

Jorgensen had moments of brilliance scattered throughout the year, especially in Perth against the Springboks, but there were doubts whether the 20-year-old was ready for the rigours of the Test arena. He well and truly put those queries to bed with his improved physical display throughout the November Tests. His ability to maintain his speed on a curved line is his biggest asset and his greatest point of difference.

Although he has spent all his time on the wing in gold, it feels as though the best of Jorgensen could be unleashed from the space he would be afforded at fullback, this conundrum remains with Schmidt.

Tane Edmed

Although his debut lasted all of three minutes, Edmed is now a Wallaby, and no one can take that from him. He now has the taste of Test rugby and will want to get back there as soon as possible.

Having pulled on the gold jersey after a confidence-boosting NPC stint in the wake of a horror with the Waratahs, Edmed will head into 2025 full of confidence, excitement, and a better skillset. All due to being exposed and succeeding in the Test side and in NPC.

Related

Andy Farrell's final answer as Ireland coach tells us how he will run his Lions team

The Lions head coach has assured journalists he will not be taking it easy as he prepares for the 2025 tour to Australia

Read Now

LOSERS

Billy Pollard

The young Brumbies rake has battled on throughout the season and his determination never faltered in the November Tests either. The issue with Pollard is he brings no tangible point of difference.

While Faessler nails his detail and workrate, and Brandon Paenga-Amosa’s bulk anchors the scrum, Pollard is both too slight and inexperienced currently to hold off competition from the likes of Josh Nasser, Dave Porecki, and Lachlan Lonergan.

Pollard has all the potential in the world, not to mention unique pace but it’s just not showing often enough in games.

Tom Hooper

With the rise of Gleeson and the impressive cameos of Seru Uru, Hooper has dropped well down the pecking order of utility forwards. He’s a big country lad who has thus far been unable to put in dominant physical performances.

His height of 199cm could be crucial for the Wallabies should Skelton start against the Lions and Schmidt need a taller back row. However, Hooper will have to shift the dial in multiple areas if he wants to be a part of the Lions tour.

Tate McDermott

In a world where the reserves in the top-tier sides must be as good as the starters, McDermott is not yet nailing his basics, like his boxkick and pass to the Test-match standard. In most instances, the lack of a standout between regular starters Jake Gordon and Nic White would actually aid McDermott’s case in usurping the starting jersey.

However, McDermott’s own mistakes and lack of composure means they have all been relatively underwhelming, each with their unique strength maintaining the status quo.

Ben Donaldson

The lack of minutes, particularly starting minutes, speaks loudly of Schmidt’s confidence in Donaldson. Donaldson has a better running game than any other flyhalf in Australia, but he was unable to bring it to the Test stage. He was also unable to direct traffic like Lolesio.

If one was to be frank, he is fortunate Reds’ youngster Tom Lynagh battled with fitness, illness, and confidence. For if Schmidt had instead turned to Edmed, Donaldson may have seen even fewer minutes.

Donaldson must focus on showing Schmidt he can handle the pressure moments, direct his Western Force side, and guide them throughout the 2025 season, if he hopes to get back in Schmidt’s good book.

Hamish Stewart

The Super Rugby centurion is another player who suffered at the rise of someone more dynamic. Stewart debuted exactly as many expected: he made his tackles, distributed well, and nailed the detail. The issue is he never appeared to be a threat with ball in hand, offering very little in the way of a decoy runner against bigger and faster opponents. The arrival of Suaalii and recall of Kerevi showed what Schmidt was looking for: punch, X-factor, and a gainline ball
carrier.

THE INBETWEENERS

Taniela Tupou

No one in Australia, and only a couple in the world, can blow up a scrum like an in-form Tupou. But therein lies the issue, Tupou hasn’t been in form and wasn’t able to find it on the end-of-year tour.

He is invaluable to the Wallabies, especially as Allan Alaalatoa reaches his full powers again after his Achilles rupture. Tupou at 70 per cent holds his own against most props in the world but the Wallabies will need a fully fit and mentally switched-on Tupou when the Lions come to town in July.

Samu Kerevi

It was a return to national honours cut short by a shoulder to the head of young Welsh backrower, Jac Morgan. Kerevi only managed 41 minutes on the field before he was given his marching orders and in that short stint, he showed glimpses of his devastating physicality with ball in hand.

However, there it was nothing miraculous, and miraculous is exactly what Schmidt will need when the best from the British Isles and Ireland come south next year. If Hunter Paisami is fit and Suaalii kicks on as well as other centres in SRP, it will be tough to see how Schmidt could recall the veteran centre.

Recommended

Brumbies land services of Tongan international prop

France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

World Rugby measures produce more bang for your buck

ANALYSIS

England needs a new domestic dynasty. Without one they'll never win in Europe again

FEATURED

Top 100

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players and let us know what you think! 



ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

2

Will Genia questions All Black's spot in RugbyPass Top 100

3

South Africa reach a decision after vote over US investment

4

Wales flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes undergoes amputation to save career

5

Edinburgh boss Sean Everitt casts doubt over Hamish Watson's future

6

Courtney Lawes set to be joined by 129kg Premiership rival - report

7

Stormers remove two World Cup-winning Boks from Champions Cup squad

8

Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Comments

9 Comments
A
Andrew Nichols 16 hours ago

Tupou's monumental mistake was moving to Australia instead of staying home and having.to perform and grow to get an AB jersey. Hes never had to perform in the weaker Aus pool of props, so his game has never developed.

O
OJohn 13 hours ago

I'm not sure someone from only the fourth best team in the world should be lecturing about player development .......

J
John 14 hours ago

Wish Tamati Williams, Angus Ta'avoa and Tyrell Lomax stayed in Australia and played their rugby here ://

B
BM 1 day ago

Good piece John and not much to quibble about there.


Do you feel the game is moving on for the big bash'em up inside centre and the likes of Len Ik & Joe AS combo where they chop and change is becoming a better option.


Jeremy Williams has been the standout since moving to Perth , not sure what the problem is at Darceyville

J
John 14 hours ago

I agree re Williams, I think Coleman probably viewed him as a backrower and therefore the log jam was too great. But he was also much younger, it takes time to grow into a role like TH lock.

J
John 14 hours ago

No, I don't think the game has moved on from it yet, but I do think that switching centres fluidly throughout the game in positions could become normal practice. If anything I see the centres becoming more skilled and more similar.


De allende, Barrett, Tuipolotu etc are the big ball crashers and are the best centres in the world.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jack Nowell: 'Bath should get a backlash from La Rochelle this weekend'

Once a Champions Cup winner with Exeter Chiefs, the England wing returns to the West Country in the colours of serial champions La Rochelle.

LONG READ

Andy Farrell's final answer as Ireland coach tells us how he will run his Lions team

The Lions head coach has assured journalists he will not be taking it easy as he prepares for the 2025 tour to Australia

LONG READ

England needs a new domestic dynasty. Without one they'll never win in Europe again

The likes of Saracens, Leicester and Wasps used to rule in Europe but their star has dimmed and they are playing catch-up

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 29 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

👍

26 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

No better example of planning for the variables than in the spots I looked at [4,5 and 6] Chris.


During the Ireland series there was a brief crisis with lineout calling. PSDT covered the hole until Ruan Nortje arrived for the RC and suddenly the bleeding stopped.


That is top quality coaching - no fear.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 32 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

He means after the Nienaber hiatus SM.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rassie 65% up to 2019, 85% in his second tenure. 72% overall.


All great teams build a certain mythology around them, none more so than the ABs! I recall we only beat them at their best once out of six attempts with England, but the average margin was only 4 points.


So what makes that difference between winning and losing tight games?


Rassie has obv found the formula, just like Shag and Ted before him.


And in the process he is rotating a huge number of players in key positions. Look at the comp - where NZ have laregly been stuck on Sititi, Vaai and Scooter at 4, 5 and 6, SA are experimenting and still winning! That's no myth, it's rugby fact.

26 Go to comments
G
GG 37 minutes ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Probably more like beatable, instead of very beatable. This year, and often between WC cycles, Rassie roles the dice by mixing up his squads to build depth and also see how new guys go. When he gets to the ‘big’ games he tends to pick his main guys and a proper bench. What Hansen( struggle to refer to Sir Hansen, as I would then have to refer to Rassie as Meneer) should maybe comment on is the way the Boks are evolving and learning with Tony Brown on board. But always good to hear comments from ex coaches who are not accountable anymore

8 Go to comments
r
rf 46 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.6% this 2024 year - 11/13

26 Go to comments
G
GL 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

yeah but true

9 Go to comments
D
DJ 1 hour ago
Bok report card: All 51 South Africa players rated for 2024

Obviously very subjective so I'll only give you 49 out of 51 because 2 players ratings are missing...

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rugbypass & Rugbydatabase both record Rassie's actual win rate at 28/39, or 71.79%.


Your fake percentage of 84.61 adds to the smoke & mirrors & helps perpetuate the MYTH. And illustrates my point, exactly.

26 Go to comments
M
MK 2 hours ago
Tyler Ardron – Canada's demise is not all Kingsley Jones' fault

Jebb Sinclair also played Super Rugby for the Stormers

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes, no question. Shag needs to move on.

9 Go to comments
C
ChrisP 2 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.61%


All sports have uncontrollable variables which can change the course of games.


You have to plan to limit the amount of “luck” required to win closely contested games but even more importantly recognise those moments when they inevitably happen and be able to adjust in real time.


So, to your point, I’m sure Rassie wouldn’t have planned to lose to the ABs in the group stage but his ability to keep the squad motivated and believing they could still go on and win the WC (even though never done before) instilled a character and belief in the players, even in the face of adversity, that can’t be ignored.


Invincibility is a mind set. An idea that when a team goes onto the pitch in any game, they’re thinking “we’ll win.” You could see this in the Arsenal invincible team where players stood in the tunnel waiting to go on to the pitch, looked at their team mates and thought “yeah, we’ve got this.” (Even they got “lucky” against Portsmouth)


If you plan to limit the variables (something Russie does exceptionally well) and luck is on your side you win three in a row by one point. When you plan to limit the variables and luck swings to the other side you lose two games by 1 point each (Ireland and Argentina)


The top end of world rugby is probably the most competitive we’ve ever seen, South Africa, New Zealand, France and Ireland all playing exceptional rugby. Even teams like England, Argentina and the Aussies, despite their inconsistency, have shown they can still win playing classy rugby against the current top four squads.


In such a competitive climate, Rassie has used some old tricks, some new (you show me an international match where a winger has taken a line out throw) in the modern game to keep opponents thinking, adjusting styles (2019 - 2024) but also in the background planned and trained the basics.


Mostly though, yip, every single team faces uncontrollable variables but Rassie has built the character and belief in every player in that squad to think that no matter what, “we can win.” The instilled belief of being unbeatable. No one else is managing that at the moment.


Simple man management is often the hardest task of all (even more so with 51 caps)


Genius (whom I to say), but I think it’s a smidgen disingenuous to write that off as myth.

26 Go to comments
N
NT 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

AllBlacks could have should have but Boks did have.

8 Go to comments
T
TI 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

I love the “New Zealand should have beaten them.” part the best. Could, woulda, shoulda now constitutes an empirical argument.


Well, they lost two out of thirteen, both by one point, but they should have been beaten by another team, and all that means, they are very beatable and are beaten on regular basis.


Copium of such potency is the highest form of compliment.


He’s absolutely right about the point, that in an environment with one dominant team, other teams will inevitably close the gap in due time.

8 Go to comments
R
RW 3 hours ago
The 8 teams I predict will make Champions Cup quarter-finals – Andy Goode

World's best player, PSDT?

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

You can have Taavao to go with that other exAB Hodgman. Hows he going?

9 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

3rd...and thats irrelevant. Tupou isnt half what he could have been.

9 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Another clickbait article for the Saffa fans to make the rest of us suffer their opinions

8 Go to comments
J
J Marc 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

But not the All Blacks....

54 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Robbed of the World Cup. Good grief Hansen, you’re better than that.

9 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Will Genia questions All Black's spot in RugbyPass Top 100 Will Genia questions All Black's spot in RugbyPass Top 100
Search