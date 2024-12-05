Brumbies land services of Tongan international prop

The Brumbies have found a veteran powerhouse to bolster their front-row stocks in the form of Tongan international prop Feao Fotuaika.

The 31-year-old has landed in Canberra following two and a half years and 28 games with Lyon in the Top 14. The six-time ‘Ikale Tahi prop has previously run out for the Reds.

Fotuaika shared his thoughts on coming back into Super Rugby Pacific.

“I wanted to challenge myself at one of the most successful and respected rugby clubs not just in Australia, but also in World Rugby,” he said.

“Having the chance to be a part of a club with such a strong culture and history was inspiring. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Kiwi-born talent has 31 Super Rugby games to his name with Queensland while his brother has also donned Queensland colours, albeit in rugby league where he’s been selected for nine State of Origin appearances, also donning Tonga colours five times.

The departure of Sefo Kautei paved the way for Fotuaika’s signing, and he’ll join a steady crop of talent in Allan Alaalatoa, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper, Rhys Van Nek, Harry Vella and Tevita Alatini.

Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham was excited to bring another experienced head into the team environment.

“Feao is a fantastic addition to our side. He is an excellent tighthead scrummager and a dynamic ball carrier. Alongside being a dominant tackler with great ball handling skills.

“He brings huge experience from playing Super Rugby Pacific across various seasons and spending significant time in French rugby.”

The Brumbies open their 2025 Super Rugby Pacific campaign against The Fijian Drua away in Suva on February 15 before their home opener against the Western Force on the 22nd.