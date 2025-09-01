The area of weakness Six Nations star Tommaso Menoncello is fixing in pre-season

Tommaso Menoncello says improving his fitness is his main focus as Benetton Rugby step up their preparations for the new season under head coach Pete Wilkins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now in his sixth campaign with the URC club, he Treviso-born centre is working closely with conditioning staff to ensure he is in the best possible shape for the year ahead.

Menoncello delivered a standout 2025 Six Nations campaign – his his power and pace standing out in the Azzurri midfield.

The Benetton star was Italy’s go-to strike runner, consistently breaking defensive lines and sparking attacks. However, the 6’1, 105kg line-smasher wants to work on an area of perceived weakness despite plaudits for his on-field form.

“I am focusing a lot on the physical side, especially endurance and fitness,” said Menoncello. “I want to be in the best possible condition to face the season. I am working with the athletic trainers to improve my physical condition, so that I can approach the championship with maximum preparation.

“This is my sixth season at Benetton Rugby, and every year I try to improve myself. The goals for this year remain the same: to improve constantly in every training session and to give my all to help the team win as much as possible. At the end of the season, my dream is to win the award for the team’s best player.”

Menoncello also praised the influence of Wilkins, who joined as head coach during the summer.

“The new coach Pete Wilkins is bringing a breath of fresh air. He has introduced new game patterns that we are perfecting every day. We are finding it very positive, and I am sure that with time and with the friendlies we will further improve our automatisms. The cohesion among the backs is growing and we are motivated to continue on this path.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Benetton are set to open their pre-season programme against Harlequins in London on September 6 and Menoncello believes the squad are in good shape heading into that contest.

“The preparation is going very well. There are less than two weeks until the match against Harlequins, and we are focusing on new game structures. We are also analysing their attack, trying to understand what to expect and preparing in the best possible way. In the coming days, we will refine these ideas to be ready for the test.”

“There is huge energy within the group. The new season is just around the corner and all the boys can’t wait to take the field for the first friendly against Harlequins. Even we national team players, who will join the group a little later, are eager to get back to playing at Monigo in front of our fans.”