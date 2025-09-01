Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
22 - 19
FT
44 - 10
FT
29 - 10
FT
19 - 17
FT
19 - 13
FT
49 - 12
FT
8 - 23
FT
53 - 7
FT
38 - 16
FT
30 - 33
FT
28 - 9
FT
36 - 26
FT
45 - 19
FT
15 - 29
FT
14 - 54
FT
28 - 24
FT
24 - 17
FT
47 - 24
FT
40 - 19
FT
WOMENS
60 - 0
FT
WOMENS
40 - 22
FT
19 - 26
FT
25 - 28
FT
WOMENS
37 - 7
FT
32 - 7
FT
15 - 17
FT
47 - 7
FT
WOMENS
LIVE
53'
LIVE
50'
Today
14:05
Today
20:05
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
06:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
08:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
08:45
WOMENS
Tomorrow
10:45
WOMENS
Tomorrow
14:05
United Rugby Championship

The area of weakness Six Nations star Tommaso Menoncello is fixing in pre-season

Tommaso Menoncello of Benetton (L) during the warm up prior to the United Rugby Championship match between Benetton Rugby and Edinburgh at Stadio Monigo on March 22, 2025 in Treviso, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Tommaso Menoncello says improving his fitness is his main focus as Benetton Rugby step up their preparations for the new season under head coach Pete Wilkins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now in his sixth campaign with the URC club, he Treviso-born centre is working closely with conditioning staff to ensure he is in the best possible shape for the year ahead.

Menoncello delivered a standout 2025 Six Nations campaign – his his power and pace standing out in the Azzurri midfield.

The Benetton star was Italy’s go-to strike runner, consistently breaking defensive lines and sparking attacks. However, the 6’1, 105kg line-smasher wants to work on an area of perceived weakness despite plaudits for his on-field form.

“I am focusing a lot on the physical side, especially endurance and fitness,” said Menoncello. “I want to be in the best possible condition to face the season. I am working with the athletic trainers to improve my physical condition, so that I can approach the championship with maximum preparation.

“This is my sixth season at Benetton Rugby, and every year I try to improve myself. The goals for this year remain the same: to improve constantly in every training session and to give my all to help the team win as much as possible. At the end of the season, my dream is to win the award for the team’s best player.”

Menoncello also praised the influence of Wilkins, who joined as head coach during the summer.

“The new coach Pete Wilkins is bringing a breath of fresh air. He has introduced new game patterns that we are perfecting every day. We are finding it very positive, and I am sure that with time and with the friendlies we will further improve our automatisms. The cohesion among the backs is growing and we are motivated to continue on this path.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Benetton are set to open their pre-season programme against Harlequins in London on September 6 and Menoncello believes the squad are in good shape heading into that contest.

“The preparation is going very well. There are less than two weeks until the match against Harlequins, and we are focusing on new game structures. We are also analysing their attack, trying to understand what to expect and preparing in the best possible way. In the coming days, we will refine these ideas to be ready for the test.”

“There is huge energy within the group. The new season is just around the corner and all the boys can’t wait to take the field for the first friendly against Harlequins. Even we national team players, who will join the group a little later, are eager to get back to playing at Monigo in front of our fans.”

Related

Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Bristol

Bristol have done some great late summer business by bringing in Louis Rees-Zammit.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Wallaby's Exeter move could come with complications

3
2

Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Gloucester

1
3

Franco Smith sheds light on 'good conversations' with RFU over England role

3
4

Scotland hint at one clear candidate to succeed Gregor Townsend

5

Innovative Bristol overcome geographical constraints to land latest recruit

9
6

Ireland star to make Gloucester debut but no sign yet of All Black signing

7

The Welshman in France eager to plunder Wales' shrinking URC talent pool

8

Exeter Chiefs lose two players to training ground incidents

Comments

1 Comment
S
SB 4 days ago

Fantastic player with a great attitude to continue improving.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'We're fitter, faster, stronger' - The day Ireland stunned the Black Ferns

Ireland were outsiders when the teams met for the first time at Rugby World Cup 2014, yet pulled off an historic, and seminal, triumph.

1
LONG READ

Top 14 season preview: More Test stars head to France but can anyone topple Toulouse?

France's top-flight campaign kicks off this weekend with at least 11 of the 14 clubs holding play-off ambitions.

2
LONG READ

50 Tests unbeaten in 31 years...so why don't NZR want more at their 'spiritual home'?

Eden Park may be where the All Blacks are most successful, but it is not a venue loved by New Zealand Rugby.

12

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 32 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Not for me. I thoroughly enjoyed Ireland vs France, the South Africa vs Australia first test and the Australia vs Argentina match more. It had all the hype and did not live up to expectations, especially because the Springboks failed to turn up in the first half making error after error.

50 Go to comments
S
SB 33 minutes ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

Luckily All Rugby shows every game that Matera has played since the 13/14 season. He has played at 7 at club level but very rarely. His last game there was in June 2021 for Stade Francais. Sorry to use the word always, that was not correct. Nearly all the time he plays 6 or 8 at club level.

15 Go to comments
S
SM 42 minutes ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks

No argument with 99% of this article. But you're bananas if J Barret “hasn't done anything to earn selection”. I see you don't watch northern hemisphere rugby.

76 Go to comments
P
PR 48 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Agreed. All Blacks clinical when it mattered most and thoroughly deserved the win.

50 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 52 minutes ago
'There's been a lot of noise': Quinn Tupaea on the All Blacks' backline

People forget that Tupaea was one of the few positive newcomers during a bleak period a few years ago. Proper midfielder, it’s great to see him back.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks centurion Savea reacts to dream-like moment in win over Boks

As a passionate South Africa supporter I'm obviously gutted we lost, and missed our chance to make history. But I’m a huge fan of the Springbok vs All Black rivalry and have huge respect for the All Black players. Congratulations to Ardie Savea on his 100th cap, classy player and Great All Black.

1 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

“Always” is a strong word, mate, and I somehow doubt that anyone can check every game Matera ever played at club level.

He can play across the back row and we have seen it multiple times for club and country. Argentina used to play with him at OS and Kremer at BS. Today they played JM Gonzalez at OS, Kremer at BS and Matera at 8.



...

15 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Rieko and Jordie being rated with equal marks is strange. Apart from his try saving involvement, Rieko was average at best.

DMac probably deserved 0.5 more for his aerial game.



...

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks



the worst AB team for some time to defend the record and the best Bok side to arrive at Eden Park for some time to break it.

You have trouble reading like OTS?



...

76 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Thank heaven this is apparently the last full so-called Rugby Championship until 2029. While the ABs deserved to win, it was only because some of the Boks were pretty useless! Dickson did not impress either, and the weather was awful. Altogether pretty boring for a neutral and we can only hope that it doesn't hose down in Wellington next week and Nika Amashukeli does his usual excellent job of penalising each side equally.

50 Go to comments
P
PM 2 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The game was closer than the scores suggest.

Wiese returns next week and he would have been made for this game, so should make a difference,



...

6 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 3 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

I’m not too sure if Karl Dickson does any URC games as being English, he does the Gallagher PREM whereas the URC is SA, Ire, Wal & Sco. He might have refereed a couple of the SA Teams in the Champions & Challenge Cup games though if they qualified & weren’t playing an English side.

50 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith sheds light on 'good conversations' with RFU over England role

Didn’t they come pretty close with Nick Mallett at one stage?

3 Go to comments
J
John H 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Scrum issue is not always present. AB Samisoni Taukeiho is not the best scrummage. May start McAlister next week, as Taylorxwill be out

12 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS FOR REINS? got a dictionary?😯

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS for REINS? got a dictionary?😎

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Rassie vows changes after Springboks gift All Blacks early points

I THINK RASSIE ERASMUS IS UPSET! IS HASSLED !!Like me for getting a ban for a well worded Black Ferns development again in the wrong place so won’t be offered a job!

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The error count is just consistently too high

6 Go to comments
S
SB 4 hours ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

And we need to do it fast.

14 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Most of these ratings are a couple of points too high. Kwagga's 4 is unfairly low.

In the one game that the Boks have been targeting for months, this looked nothing like a world champion team. It was not old guys running out of gas towards the end, nor a team without talent or a game plan, it was a team displaying a shocking number of errors, both forced and unforced. And between the errors there was very little that was outstanding or brilliant.



...

6 Go to comments