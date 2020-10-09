9:54pm, 09 October 2020

A GUIDE TO THE BLEDISLOE CUP BETWEEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND:

When: Sunday, 2pm AEDT/4pm NZT

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Overall: Played 190, All Blacks 133 wins, Wallabies 50 wins, Draws 7.

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

2019: All Blacks 36 beat Wallabies 0 at Eden Park, Auckland

Dave Rennie, Harry Wilson and Filipo Daugunu speak to media

2019: Wallabies 47 beat All Blacks 26 at Optus Stadium, Perth

2018: All Blacks 37 beat Wallabies 20 at Yokohama Stadium, Tokyo

2018: All Blacks 40 beat Wallabies 12 at Eden Park, Auckland

2018: All Blacks 38 beat Wallabies 13 at ANZ Stadium, Sydney

THE COACHES

Dave Rennie: The Kiwi returns to his home town for his first test in charge of the Wallabies. He was the Chiefs Super Rugby Coach from 2012-17 winning two titles and making the finals every year in charge. He was most recently at Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Foster: Also his first test as head mentor, Foster was All Blacks assistant coach under Steve Hansen (2012-2019). He is also a former Chiefs Super Rugby coach, holding the record for most games coached there with 106, two ahead of Rennie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGGuAZLgdYZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

KEY WALLABIES

Marika Koroibete

Koroibete won the 2019 John Eales Medal as the best Wallabies player. The hard-running winger played the most minutes in 2019 and scored the equal most tries (5) alongside Dane Haylett-Petty.

James O’Connor

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Connor had the most linebreak assists (12) and try assists (8) in Super Rugby AU while playing in the 10 jersey. Named at No.10 for the fifth time in his Wallabies career and first since the third Lions Test in 2013.

Taniela Tupou

The bullocking Reds tighthead helped force 47 scrum penalties during the Super Rugby and Super Rugby AU seasons for the Reds. Tupou is starting for just the fourth time in his 19-test career and first since 2018 against Italy.

KEY ALL BLACKS

Beauden Barrett

Named at fullback Barrett has scored the equal most tries ever by an All Black against the Wallabies (11). Nine of these have come in his past six tests.

Sam Cane

Cane was named as the new All Blacks captain in May, replacing Kieran Read as national skipper. The flanker will go toe-to-toe with Wallabies captain Michael Hooper, who is playing his 100th test.

Hoskins Sotutu

Sotutu will add some punch off the bench. The 22-year-old was a standout during Super Rugby prior to the shutdown, leading all forwards in run metres (492) and equal most linebreaks (7) and tackle busts (20).

https://twitter.com/RugbyPass/status/1314732892564594688

THE STATS

– 2001 was the last time the All Blacks and Wallabies played a day-time test on New Zealand soil, coincidentally this was also the last time the Wallabies defeated the All Blacks in New Zealand winning 23-15 at Carisbrook.

– The All Blacks have only had one win from their past four games at Sky Stadium but have never gone winless in three straight tests at any home venue.

– Six of the past seven Tests have seen the All Blacks win by a margin of 20 points or more.

THE TIP

All Blacks by 13 points.