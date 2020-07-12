5:00am, 12 July 2020

Despite headlines detailing a player exodus at the club, Saracens could field a starting XV of ‘stayers’ in next season’s RFU Championship that contains the vast majority of their mega-star talent pool.

While there a few stragglers among the biggest names yet to officially announce their intentions, it’s becoming clear that the relegated Londoners will take the core of their squad into the English second flight with them, providing a veritable edifice of seasoned internationals for Championship sides to overcome.

By far the biggest names yet to officially confirm their intentions are flyhalf Owen Farrell and second row Maro Itoje, although it’s widely expected the England pair are staying put. Scotland centre Duncan Taylor is also expected to extend his stay too, although he had been tenuously linked with Glasgow Warriors.

Blindside and sometimes lock Michael Rhodes and Pumas prop Juan Figallo’s future is also yet to be officially confirmed.

Should they bounce back into the Gallagher Premiership, the slew of key young players set to return to the club in 21/22 from one-year loan deals will immediately make them one of the most powerful sides in the competition.

Here’s a list of actual leavers, those departing but on a one-year loan, and a 23 of Saracens stayers made up of players set to compete in the Championship.

ACTUAL LEAVERS:

Will Skelton (La Rochelle)

George Kruis (Japan)

Richard Wigglesworth (at end of current season)

Brad Barritt (at end of current season)

Ben Spencer (Bath)

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues)

Liam Williams (Scarlets)

Matt Gallagher (Munster)

ON LOAN FOR THE YEAR:

Nick Tompkins (Dragons)

Alex Lozowski (Montpellier)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears)

Ben Earl (Bristol Bears)

Jack Singleton (Gloucester)

Nick Isiekwe (Northampton Saints)

SARACENS STAYERS:

1: Mako Vunipola

2: Jamie George

3: Vincent Koch

4: Maro Itoje

5: Joel Kpoku

6: Jackson Wray

7: Sean Reffell

8: Billy Vunipola

9: Aled Davies

10: Manu Vunipola

11: Alex Lewington

12: Owen Farrell

13: Duncan Taylor

14: Sean Maitland

15: Elliot Daly

16: Tom Woolstencroft

17: Richard Barrington

18: Josh Ibuanokpe

19: Tim Swinson

20: Jaco Venter

21: Alex Day

22: Will Hooley

23: Dom Morris