Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
26 - 12
FT
47 - 24
FT
18 - 14
FT
41 - 15
FT
24 - 0
FT
32 - 26
FT
32 - 25
FT
28 - 32
FT
26 - 24
FT
44 - 19
FT
49 - 0
FT
31 - 5
FT
38 - 17
FT
28 - 7
FT
14 - 8
FT
27 - 10
FT
23 - 15
FT
20 - 14
FT
56 - 13
FT
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
01:15
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
14:00
Saturday
01:15
Saturday
06:45
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:05
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
11:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
13:45
Saturday
13:45
Saturday
14:00
Gallagher Premiership

'The Shed poured cider on us': Tom Dunn on the Bath-Gloucester rivalry

GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Tom Dunn of Bath runs onto the pitch during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Gloucester Rugby and Bath Rugby at Kingsholm Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

In the eyes of Gloucester fans, Tom Dunn is probably the closest a Bathonian can get to one of them – an honest grafter who has a full-on West Country accent and no hint of pretentiousness.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, any feelings of bonhomie towards a player wearing blue, black and white are quickly put to one side whenever the two clubs meet in what has become the fiercest of rivalries, one that has been around for 143 years.

Both teams have enjoyed their moments in the sun, literally in the case of Bath’s 1990 Cup-winning team, who cut Gloucester apart in baking hot conditions, to rack up a record 48-6 win.

Video Spacer

Thomas du Toit on Wilco Louw and Bath experience

Video Spacer

Thomas du Toit on Wilco Louw and Bath experience

And last season was painful viewing for supporters of a Cherry & White persuasion, who had to witness three heavy league and cup defeats at the hands of the perceived privileged lot down the road.

As for Gloucester fans, they’ll never forget the day when they kicked Bath while they were down, by inflicting an incredible 64-0 defeat on one of their nearest but not so dearest at Kingsholm in 2022. Out of all the Bath players that day, Dunn looked the most disconsolate once the final whistle sounded on the club’s darkest hour-and-a-bit.

Early in his career, Dunn was an unused replacement when it all kicked off at Kingsholm in 2014, the match where referee Tim Wigglesworth dished out five yellow and two red cards, and led to Carl Fearns giving it large – an act that Miles Reid repeated at a later date – in front of the Shed after an 18-17 victory.

Then Finn Russell, who’s fairly new to all of this, joined in the fun when he silenced one of the most famous terraces in rugby by nailing a touchline kick amid a barrage of abuse and promptly raised a finger to his lips.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tom Dunn
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: Tom Dunn of Bath is tackled by Louis Rees-Zammit during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Gloucester Rugby and Bath Rugby at Kingsholm Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

On the face of it, Saturday’s latest match-up is only about the five points on offer, but Dunn knows better than most that it means so much more than that.

“There was that big fight, with Nick Abendanon and Carl Fearns and Carl Fearns gave the crowd the fingers,” he recalled.

“And there was another occasion where the Shed poured cider on us on the bench.

“I mean, it is all tongue-in-cheek stuff, but there is a bit more spice to it.”

Dunn’s ‘all-in’ approach is the same whether he’s playing in a pre-season friendly or a West Country derby that dates back to 1882.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passion courses through the hooker’s blue, black and white veins, but he says he has learned to adapt his game and be more efficient and effective in what he does rather than charging around the pitch at 100 miles per hour.

“I am definitely feeling the best I have felt, technically and tactically and understanding-wise, but I think it can lead to you physically as well, you can be a bit smarter,” he said.

“Probably 10 years ago, I would run on the pitch 100 miles per hour, whereas now I can be more effective in what I am doing. I might only be making 15 or 16 tackles instead of 35, but my dominance might be greater. I might be making fewer carries, but my dominance might be higher. So, I am feeling great.”

Related

Bath confirm Dan Frost signing

Bath's recruitment drive has continued with confirmation of the signing of the Exeter hooker.

Read Now

During his 16 years at the club, Dunn has seen plenty of hookers come and go, including summer signing Dan Frost, who is back at Bath for a second spell after things didn’t work out for him the first time around as an academy player.

Frost made a name for himself at Cornish Pirates before embarking on a Premiership career with Wasps and Exeter, and Dunn welcomes the new voice and new ideas that the dynamic 22-year-old has brought to the Bath changing room.

With Dunn, Frost, Jasper Spandler and England U20 behemoth Kepu Tuipulotu to choose from, Bath are well stocked at hooker.

“It’s been brilliant, they have all started calling me Tom Dunn and the seven dwarfs, they’re all about 5’8,” he joked.

“I knew Frosty from before, when he was in the academy.

“We have all got different qualities. Dan is electric with his feet, Kepu is mad powerful, Jasper is really good at the set piece, and I am just old.

“We are all working really well together and it’s been a really good pre-season.

“We’ve also got young lads like Max Pearce and Oscar Thomas pushing through as well.”

Dunn added: “I really enjoy it when a front row player joins from another club or another league because they look at things differently. If I just stood in the meeting room and said, this is what we do, this is how we do it,’ we are never going to get better, we are going to plateau at some point.

“Whereas when Thomas (du Toit) joined here from the Sharks, I learned so much from him.

“Dan has come in this year and taught me how they do things there and said, ‘have you thought about this?’ You don’t change the route you’re on, you add to it, or you realise there are other ways of doing things.

“I love the knowledge that Dan has brought in, and I am always keen for that.”

Related

Fan favourite Tom Dunn signs new deal at Bath

The long-serving, locally-born hooker has signed a one-year extension to his current deal.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Who Dan Carter's son wants to teach him to kick like an All Black

2

Eight capped players named in All Blacks XV squad

38
3

Exeter Chiefs to unleash one of the most potent PREM backlines ever

1
4

RWC 2025 final referee Hollie Davidson to take charge of 2 November Tests

6
5

Rugby World Cup hopefuls rock established order with huge upset win

6

'Let him have a summer': Ex-All Black doubts call-up for veteran

11
7

Former All Black joins Carter Gordon in Wallabies' Spring Tour squad

1
8

'I don't understand': Former All Black puzzled by halfback selections

28

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Who is the Gallagher Prem's greatest overseas import?

As Len Ikitau prepares to make his Exeter debut, RugbyPass ranks the top 10 overseas signings to grace England's top flight.

1
LONG READ

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

New Springboks star can't just run, kick and pass - he is doing things that look almost like AI.

47
LONG READ

Harlequins’ Pumas quartet bring South American flavour to south-west London

A welcome barbecue for their new Pumas says as much about Harlequins’ culture as their deepening Argentine connection.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 16 minutes ago
There is no reason why All Blacks can't go unbeaten on tour

From an England perspective, our team should be better than the team that lost to the ABs thrice last year. England have played relatively well this year, some of the positional weaknesses have been improved and England have some very promising strength in depth in a few key positions. There’s also optimism in the back room personnel that have been brought in too.

First 2-years under Borthwick were characterized by dull tactics and a bench that added little and we should see improvement in both these areas in the AIs.



...

9 Go to comments
B
BA 21 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

It’s quite something that Manie was able to make that backline work in 2023 pre Tony Brown. You just have to watch a game where Pollard was 10 in that era to understand how much of a backline mastermind Manie is.

Regardless of whether Sacha looks good or not his backline is locked out of the game. We saw this in the 2 Argentina tests where you wouldn’t know that Cheslin and Hooker were our wingers. It’s nice when it all comes off but on days it doesn’t the team can’t really do much when he is not giving them space to take charge of the game.



...

47 Go to comments
B
BA 28 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Nice article but for me the quadruple threat for a 10 is:

1. Being able to tactically kick well



...

47 Go to comments
Z
ZGF 46 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Look i hear you, but when specifically, I happened to watch all his games. Hes very tactical with both. In fact hes probably the most tactical kicker around with regards to how he uses kicks. Flat, high, not just for distances but bounces and his artillery for it is kinda scary. Personally I can see it being too showboaty at times and might not bring in others around him effectively. Yet.

But on the kicks ive seen in all his last games since 2023 Dec, kids probably ahead of anyone.



...

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs loss against Australia also came with Manie at 10.

47 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
RWC 2025 final referee Hollie Davidson to take charge of 2 November Tests

Ooh the truth hurts doesn’t it. Whatever you think you wrote, it was misogynistic in the extreme and it’s thanks to people like you who still haven’t worked out in their extended years that for way too long the other gender have had to suffer twisted logic like yours to justify such ridiculous comments.

6 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Who said he was?

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England RWC No.10 battle grows clearer as George Ford decides his future

R360 are very good at making suggestions they have signed all the best players but that facts are starting to stack up against them.

Number 10 is the highest paid position in the Premiership and Finn Russell, Fin Smith, George Ford & Marcus Smith have all signed long term contracts and are most likely the exempt player at each of their clubs.



...

1 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs two biggest wins ever against ABs came with Manie pulling the strings.

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

but the SBs look better when SFM plays

47 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!

47 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

When Sacha plays well, Sacha looks good. When Manie plays well the Sprinboks look good. SFM not the complete player until he learns that rugby is a teamsport.

47 Go to comments
D
Diarmid Encore 2 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/rob-baxter-delivers-blunt-message-to-chiefs-stars-nearing-end-of-deals/

IMO Henry Slade is one of the best rugby players we’ve ever seen. He’s got the whole tool box and has been plying his trade for a decade now. A massively underrated individual.

1 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Eight capped players named in All Blacks XV squad

I’m not sure SA would agree. Man for man, they have higher muscle mass to body fat ratio than NZ rugby players. And few could dispute they are leading the way in fitness and physicality

I’d counter that it’s “easy” to put on too much bulk. A guy like Pledger is naturally a skinny guy, not unlike myself. I tried my hardest to put on bulk through my late teens and twenties, with enormous amounts of time in the gym. I can assure you it was anything but easy. I doubt Pledger would have the ability to look anything like Schwarzenegger without an awful lot of PED help.



...

38 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
All Blacks XV selectors resist the 'hype' with Dylan Pledger omission

Ooph, this is so true.

But I don’t think seeing how he goes in Super first is the worst idea. Erasmus bringing some really young guys into training to see the level required but making it clear they are not in the squad is the best of both worlds



...

8 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

No way os Razor anything like doing the right thing by NZ rugby. He is loyal alright. Loyal to Crusaders. You yalk about a 10 going thru to the Liona but it can’t be BB or Mounga and Dmac will be 34.

RAzores is failing to spend a minute on developing a new 10 or two.



...

44 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

It always is. Also he only runs sideways apparently.😁😁😁

44 Go to comments
K
KE 3 hours ago
Who is the Gallagher Prem's greatest overseas import?

Gareth Steenson guiding Exeter to the title should have him somewhere near top 10

1 Go to comments
P
PW 4 hours ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Just wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone who has read my column this month. Cheers, Paul

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 4 hours ago
England handed mixed news over availability of Curry brothers

The 3x7’s is SB’s favoured game plan to beat the opposition to the breakdown.

If you look at the central contracts he gave them to Curry x2, Earl, Pollock & Willis. There were no contracts for CC-S or Hill which suggests the others go into the squad of 36 ahead of them and they will be more peripheral.



...

11 Go to comments