7:23pm, 07 June 2020

After a down week as per a COVID-19 scare, the Rugby Wrap Up is back with an action-packed, opinionated blast of a show.

Former England prop Alex “David Banner” Corbisiero, Dan “MJ” Power, Bryan “Hunter S. Thompson” Ray and Matt McCarthy give their Best Loose Forwards in Major League 2020 (some BIG surprises), but not before arguing about the upcoming MLR College Draft and calling bullspit on someGlobal Rugby Rumors.