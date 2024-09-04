Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

The reassuring reply for fans worried about Gloucester's finances

By Liam Heagney
The Gloucester crest at Kingsholm (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

George Skivington has allayed fears about the financial future of Gloucester, last season’s ninth-place Gallagher Premiership club. The professional game in England has struggled coming out of the pandemic, with top-flight clubs Worcester Warriors, Wasps and London Irish all going bust in a nine-month period during the 2022/23 season.

This was soon followed by the September 2023 demise of the second-tier Jersey Reds, who folded despite being Championship champions at the time. These closures have since been followed by financial speculation regarding other clubs.

It is patter that has included murmurings about the future of Gloucester. Their latest accounts for the financial year ending in June 2023 emerged in March this year showing a turnover of £18,162,660, up from £17,035,172 the previous year.

However, in a report section titled ‘Going Concern’, it stated: “The directors have prepared forecasts for the period to 30 June 2025 which indicate that subject to securing additional funding which the directors are confident in obtaining, and the continued support of the club’s sponsorship partners, bankers and shareholders, none of which is guaranteed, the company will have sufficient resources to enable it to continue trading until the end of the forecast period.”

It added: “The company along with other Premiership clubs are currently in negotiation with the Department of Culture, Media and Sport in relation to the repayment profile of the loan received from Sport England during the covid lockdown.

“Interest and capital repayments are currently scheduled to commence in September 2025. At the time of approving the financial statements there are no guarantees that the repayment profile will be adjusted.”

The section concluded: “The financial statements do not include any adjustments that would result from insufficient facilities being made available to the company.”

Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign which begins with a home Premiership match versus Saracens on September 21, there has been some pessimism about Gloucester’s long term future despite the high-profile signings of the likes of Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams and Christian Wade.

Director of rugby Skivington insisted to RugbyPass that Gloucester were here to stay for the foreseeable future having spent more than a year cutting the fat on what it spends. “The club is setting itself up to be sustainable and you’d like to say bulletproof but to be able to survive any bumps in the road or, like we say not be reliant on just cash coming in all the time and being written off,” he explained.

“I know that is what Gloucester is doing. I am sure there are other clubs trying to do that as well, but I don’t know how other clubs are set up and they are all different. What I do know is we have spent a year at least maybe a bit longer trying to make sure we cut the fat and don’t have any outgoings that aren’t necessary.

“We have got sometimes a little bit of a spartan workforce in the background but we take a bit of pride in that and we work really hard to it. I can only speak for Gloucester but I think we’re probably ahead of most clubs on doing that a little bit longer getting that plan in place and acting on it.

“Now we are in the position where we understand where we are but, as I say, from a Gloucester rugby point of view, I don’t think it is going anywhere even if there was another bump down the road.”

Skivington was due at Twickenham on Wednesday for the new-season Gallagher Premiership launch that was to be followed by an afternoon media briefing on the RFU’s new men’s professional game partnership.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster!

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 5 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Farrell's grin and wink were perfect:


'We have you.

You know we have you.

We know that you know that we have you.


The funnel formation of England players meant that they were all concentrating on only Farrel's face too.

NZ looked completely unnerved after it.

110 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 7 minutes ago
'The All Blacks have been surpassed by South Africa, Ireland and even France as the game’s dominant force'

"Got your name mixed up". Did he steal your lunch money?

200 Go to comments
T
Terry24 11 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Not sure what you are talking about.

Ioane abused the Irish crowd in response to a percieved offence to the Haka.

This is relevant to a discussion on respecting the Haka as it shows that respect may not go both ways. Comment if you like. Don't otherwise. Less strawmen please.

110 Go to comments
S
SteveD 14 minutes ago
URC statement: Postponement of opening round South African derbies

Great that things are getting organised. Well done URC. I just see the rugby getting better and better too. So much better than the old E-W nonsense. Thanks to the NZRU!

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 16 minutes ago
Andrew Mehrtens 'surprised' by unexpected weakness in Boks' display

I wonder whether they were anticipating the dinks over the top of midfield, that kept the defense a bit narrow leaving them exposed when the All Blacks did go wide? That was my immediate thought.

2 Go to comments
T
Terry24 17 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

What percentage of SHs posts when referring to Ireland mention 'Chokers', 'QF losers'?


When I am posting I stand behind facts. Save your self rightious bilge for your own countrymen? Ask them to grow up?


This article is about respecting the Haka. NZers are demanding respect for it. Ioane has demonstrated that showing respect is not a two way thing with NZ. The fact that every NZ poster here doubles down on his (and other NZers actions) shows that at least Ioane is being honest. So why should anyone respect the Haka when NZ shows such condescention to other nations?

110 Go to comments
S
SteveD 22 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No. You do it and accept the consequences.

110 Go to comments
T
Terry24 23 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

I think you know that most cultures do not have an equivalent of a Haka. Even if they did, if everyone did it it would become time consuming and extremly impractical. No soccer team has similar. It doesn't occur in any other sport as far as I am aware.

The truth is that NZ gets considerable leeway for this and we agree that it represents an advantage. They should perhaps be a little more acknowledging of the leniency they benefit from here.

The outrage over perceived lack of respect is nonsense. You are getting this major leeway, now NZ are demanding that the opposition behave in a certain way or else Maori culture has been offended. If that's the case then the Haka should lose its place. That is seriously taking the p1ss. And I will say it. When you have Rieko Ioane gesturing disrespectfully to the Irish crowd over some Haka offense and you have the NZ rugby manager/captain doubling down on this then its at farce stage.

Can you give me one reason why the Haka should be respected in Dublin when NZ shows such contempt for Ireland and our supporters? Perpaps NZers only believe respect should go in one direction?

110 Go to comments
S
SK 35 minutes ago
Andrew Mehrtens 'surprised' by unexpected weakness in Boks' display

Springboks conceded a try off turnover ball from a knock on in their half that went out the back and gifted the AB's an easy shift and score which the rush was powerless to resist. Then an intercept is impossible to defend against and a maul try was well worked by the All Blacks with a touch of truck and trailer there. The one try when they got around us was at set piece and that was unacceptable because it was first phase ball. There were several other occassions where they got around the rush but couldnt beat the cover. In the end the Boks gave away from soft tries. They will have to do better if they wanna win this week in CT

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 35 minutes ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

My pick. Assuming Siya and KLa are out.


I’m thinking two fresh props. A bit of a gamble with Am at 12 to throw the midfield a bit. Starting with Williams at 9, Reinach off the bench for the impact role.


The weather looks cool and dry for Saturday, if there’s rain we might see Pollard start. SFM off the bench.


There’s a little bit of me that thinks Canan Moodie and Esterhusien could feature. But I’d save them for the Argentina leg. Along with Willie, Manie, Am. Split squad coming up.

4 Go to comments
R
RugCs 44 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

This is not good news for Australia and Argentina. Perhaps they can strike an agreement to also tour each other at this time.

14 Go to comments
N
NH 45 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I feel like Noah is commanding it more as the games go on so hopefully he can continue that trend

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 45 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

I am as frustrated by the state of reffing and TMOs myself. Too many ifs, buts and maybes which end up detracting from great games of rugby.


Be that as it may, I think the fact that the boks snatched a famous victory from the ABS was something special.


I also think that the ABs go in on Saturday with a good chance of winning. In fact my prediction is ABs by 3. As much as it goes against my grain, they looked good last week and always bounce back after a loss. I hope I’m wrong though!


Whichever way it goes it’s going to be yet another epic battle. And if the boks do win, it’s going to take a monumental effort.

14 Go to comments
N
NH 47 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I agree with this but I'd argue at the moment the forwards are the better of the two as the game on the weekend showed.

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 51 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Really where was this reported?

71 Go to comments
D
DP 51 minutes ago
Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

Put this guy at 15 and Dmac/Barrett at 10.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 52 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

actually good point - he's the editor in chief and he's copying and pasting.. goes to show how lax the standards at World Rugby are..

14 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 55 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Paragraph on Argentina in my next article, hopefully this week. We'll see whether you agree!

67 Go to comments
R
RugCs 56 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

So Ben copied and pasted everything from a proper journalist trying to pass this off as his work. It’s called plagiarism. Can he not come up with an original thought other than gutter trolling…

14 Go to comments
N
Nickers 58 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Delete it. Your Account.

110 Go to comments
