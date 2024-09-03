Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
43 - 17
FT
26 - 31
FT
44 - 31
FT
33 - 57
FT
33 - 36
FT
22 - 18
FT
39 - 21
FT
34 - 15
FT
75 - 19
FT
31 - 27
FT
19 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Thursday
23:00
Friday
03:05
Friday
09:00
Friday
11:15
Friday
22:05
Friday
22:05
Gallagher Premiership

The Gloucester reaction to the latest Zach Mercer exit speculation

By Liam Heagney
Gloucester No8 Zach Mercer (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

George Skivington has reacted to speculation linking Zach Mercer with a return to France, adding that he believes the game could see more deals similar to how Dan Biggar departed Northampton to join Toulon in November 2022 after securing an early exit from his Franklin’s Gardens contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Persuaded by then England boss Eddie Jones to organise a return to the Gallagher Premiership from 2022 French champions Montpellier, Mercer’s Test recall hopes on the back of joining Gloucester for the 2023/24 season on a four-year deal were dashed by Jones’ sacking.

By the time he arrived back across the Channel, Steve Borthwick had succeeded Jones as head coach and he has since chosen Ben Earl as his regular England No8, even over-looking Mercer when it came to England A squad selection last February.

Video Spacer

Where did it go wrong for the Boks in the first 60 vs NZ? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss why South Africa fell behind at Ellis Park. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Where did it go wrong for the Boks in the first 60 vs NZ? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss why South Africa fell behind at Ellis Park. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

The 27-year-old back-rower is under contract at Kingsholm until the summer of 2027, but it emerged last weekend that Toulon have proposed to buy out the final two years of his contract and bring him back to the Top 14 for the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Ahead of next Friday’s pre-season friendly at Munster, Skivington was asked at his Tuesday afternoon media briefing if there was any truth regarding this latest speculation surrounding Mercer leaving.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Gloucester
12:30
21 Sep 24
Saracens
All Stats and Data

“Look, from my point of view I don’t really want to talk too much about that,” he replied. “It’s common knowledge. There’s lots of teams would like to sign Zach and particularly from France, but I’d rather only talk about that when we have got something proper to talk about.”

Mercer isn’t the only high profile Gloucester back-rower linked with a move away from the club. Ruan Ackermann was said at the end of last season to have received offers from Japan League One clubs just months after agreeing to a contract extension to remain at Kingsholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

That speculation resulted in Gloucester issuing a 13-word statement in June. “Gloucester Rugby have reaffirmed that Ruan Ackermann is in contract for next season,” it read.

However, while Mercer and Ackermann are both part of the Gloucester squad ahead of a new Premiership season that begins at home to Saracens on September 21, Skivington admitted contract buy outs will become a more regular occurrence.

The director of rugby mentioned Biggar’s exit to Toulon, an example that was followed last winter by Blair Kinghorn exiting Edinburgh and becoming a double winner with Toulouse by the end of the 2023/24 season. “Zach is obviously a very public case because he is an international and he came back to this country to play for England, but we have had lots of players try to be poached over the years and whatnot – and that is the way rugby is a little bit more now.

“We have never had it so much that you get phone calls saying, ‘Are you willing to sell someone for a transfer fee?’ The game definitely in the last four years has drifted that way but we took a lot of pride here that over the years people have chosen to stay at Gloucester even when they have been offered more money (elsewhere).

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just the nature of the beast and rugby, probably like Dan Biggar and things like that, will probably see a few more of those moves as the next couple of seasons go on because money has never been more prevalent, more needed in the game that if someone does offer a business opportunity and it works out, we have seen one or two of them going on already.

“Like I say, there has always been discussions in the background but we have got a few lads in there, like Ruan last year, they are contracted and that is always going to bring a lot of attention and, as I say, that is the nature of the beast of always trying to plan ahead and talk to people. That’s the never-ending puzzle.”

Related

Jamal Ford-Robinson: 'In the gym we’re not lifting as frequently'

Kingsholm was preparing to throw open its gates to welcome fans to an opening training session when there was a sudden commotion in the stadium car park and the camera phones were quickly whipped out and videoing.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

2

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

3

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

4

Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

5

‘The feeling is mutual’: Springbok Siya Kolisi responds to Ardie Savea

6

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

7

Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win

8

The reality of Tadhg Furlong's IRFU contract negotiations

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

Australia's ability to profit from in-game adjustments bodes well for further progress under Joe Schmidt.

FEATURE

Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

The Springbok supremo may make the most innovative use of the bench of any coach, in any sport.

FEATURE

Josh McKay: 'Glasgow can't defend the URC trophy, we have to go and win it again'

The URC conqueror reflects on a four-day title celebration, family, weddings and Franco Smith's exacting standards.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JonF 53 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

What percentage of your posts are about the RWC draw and Rieko Ioane's "disrespect"?


60%? 75%?


There or thereabouts I'd guess.


Grow up and move on.

101 Go to comments
B
BK 1 hour ago
Assistant coach’s blunt update on Dalton Papali’i’s injury status

Papalii is a good workhorse but he has far to go to reach those who have come before him wearing the no.7 jersey.

2 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
SA Rugby issue public and 'in person' apology amid haka storm

‘Storm’ into my ass.

13 Go to comments
T
TR 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

😂

18 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

He doesn't actually just look "kinda idiotic". He is a full-fledged idiot and he's hatred for SA and all things SAfrican is boundless.

65 Go to comments
N
NK 2 hours ago
15 rugby players under 23 to watch in this season's Top 14

Not sure what the idea behind this list was. It's a mix between well established players like Le Garrec and relatively unknown names like some of the back row players and centers - positions where you can pick U23 players who are already shining for some of the title contenders.

I would guess they didn't have a second lock to mention here isntead of some of the back row players, hence they listed MCF as a lock. Another "mistake" is calling Theo Ntamack an openside - Toulouse (and most other French teams) don't play with specialist openside and blindside. More than once we've seen Flament wear #7 for them.

I would name Nouchi at #8 here, what a player.

And in the midfield I would have Costes and Depoortere.

9 Go to comments
k
kk 2 hours ago
‘Won’t ever get over that’: Scott Barrett reflects on Rugby World Cup pain

Still desperately in need off a lesson in how to tackle.. Should have got another card in JHB

5 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 3 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Farrell's wink. Legendary.


Other team stand still? Get over yourselces

101 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Well since it’s been cleared up that Fassi’s yellow probably wasnt deserving of a yellow, and that Cole’s maul try was illegal (double banking) - and let’s not mention same canes knock on Siya - let’s just say that the TMO had a shocker.

65 Go to comments
T
TM 3 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

World rugby have stopped any opposing team doing any response to the haka, just ask Richard Cockerill. Now you have to stand stationary behind your 10 metre line, cooling down losing adrenaline, while New Zealand keep warm and peak their adrenaline for the start of the match. To counteract this advantage, have the Haka before the anthems.

101 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

finally, something to debate.


There is no way that LZR is a better rugby player than Naas Botha.

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Reading through the comments section - particularly moved by the references to intercourse with farm animals. I hope it’s all consensual?

101 Go to comments
S
SteveD 4 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Night night skaapnaaier!

101 Go to comments
S
SteveD 4 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Why? Because you don't like the truth? Typical.

101 Go to comments
T
Terry24 4 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

The Haka has to be tolerated. But there should be no whining by NZ about respect or any other horseh1t. Don't take the p1ss please.

101 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 4 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

let us know how your video turned out sheep shagging saffa stevie second thoughts yeah nah

101 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Delete your account.

101 Go to comments
S
SteveD 4 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

It's really way past your bedtime! And Fluffy and Larry must be so worried. Off with you, moffie.

101 Go to comments
S
SteveD 5 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

So you whiteys are still exploiting the Maoris by abusing their culture to hide your past?


Keep trying, son, you might find something to comment on about SA. We have an anthem four languages long so better than you once again. But read that paper and come back to me with some more excuses for your bad forefathers - and it sounds like your current lot too! Ag, shame.

101 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 5 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

ooh good on ya, hope it's all you hoped it would be, well done you

101 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING ‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson
Search