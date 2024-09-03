The prediction George Skivington has made about Louis Rees-Zammit

Gloucester boss George Skivington revealed on Tuesday that he was in touch with Louis Rees-Zammit after the Gallagher Premiership club’s former winger joined Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad last week following his Kansas City Chiefs release.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was last January when the 23-year-old sensationally quit Kingsholm for a shot at American football via the NFL’s international player programme. The Wales and 2021 British and Irish Lions pick was snapped up a few months later by the reigning SuperBowl champions.

However, despite featuring last month in all three of the franchise’s pre-season matches, the Chiefs decided not to include Rees-Zammit in their official 53-man roster for the season and the player decided that his next-best step was to join the Jacksonville practice squad in Florida.

Response to the pre-match Haka chaos at Ellis Park | RPTV The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss the performance of the Haka before facing South Africa. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Response to the pre-match Haka chaos at Ellis Park | RPTV The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss the performance of the Haka before facing South Africa. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now

The Gloucester social media team was quick off the mark with its reaction to the transfer, posting a video showing them unfollowing Kansas on X, formerly known as Twitter, and instead following Jacksonville.

Skivington was unaware of this social media mischief as he isn’t on any platforms but he explained to RugbyPass on Tuesday that he was in recent contact with Rees-Zammit and that last week’s move could yet be the making of him in America.

“I had a message to-and-fro to him and he is in a good space,” relayed the Kingsholm director of rugby. “It didn’t work out at his first stop but he has got another opportunity. It was always going to be a tough challenge to make it in the first time around.

Related The Gloucester reaction to the latest Zach Mercer exit speculation The 27-year-old back-rower is under contract at Kingsholm until the summer of 2027, but it emerged last weekend that Toulon have proposed to buy out the final two years of his contract and bring him back to the Top 14 for the start of the 2025/26 campaign. Read Now

“The important bit for him is he has survived that first time around and Jacksonville have seen something in him when they played against him, which is great news for him. I know first-hand coaches, you see things different in players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One player is a hero to one coach and he is not to another and that is even more so in Louis’ position right now where people are having to work off the raw materials on a young man who is learning the game but listen, if there is anyone who can crack it it’s Louis and I know he will be going full throttle.

“His athleticism has been acknowledged over there, which is a real statement. and it’s just whether he can get hold of those skills, but it’s great that he survived. It’s probably great for him there is another coaching group looking at him from a different angle.

“He will have picked up stuff thick and fast from his first experience and I’m sure he will learn some more now. Hopefully he survives a season over there where he can learn, sharpen his tools and then if he is going to ready, I’m sure he is going to be ready at the end of that season. I don’t think it’s a disaster. If anything, it might be a positive for him.”

Although Rees-Zammit is only a practice squad player and isn’t available for match selection with the Jaguars, the expectation is that he will travel with them for next month’s regular season NFL matches at Tottenham and Wembley.

ADVERTISEMENT

These London fixtures against Chicago Bears on October 13 and New England Patriots on October 20 are sure to pique the interest in a Gloucester dressing room where Christian Wade, who was signed to replace Rees-Zammit, spent three years on the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

The Cherry and Whites don’t have a fixture clash on the first weekend as they host Bath on October 12, but their match away to Leicester the following weekend on October 20 kicks off 30 minutes after Jacksonville start versus the Patriots.

“I’d love to go if that lines up,” said Skivington, unsure of next month’s fixtures situation when he answered. “But there will be people further up the (ticket request) list if he ends up coming over.”

Related Jamal Ford-Robinson: 'In the gym we’re not lifting as frequently' Kingsholm was preparing to throw open its gates to welcome fans to an opening training session when there was a sudden commotion in the stadium car park and the camera phones were quickly whipped out and videoing. Read Now