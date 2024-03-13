Gloucester statement: The signing of Christian Wade from Racing

Gloucester have confirmed that Christian Wade will join them for the 2024/25 season, as per last month’s exclusive RugbyPass transfer story.

It was February 27 when we first published the rumour that the former England winger was being lined up for a switch to Kingsholm from Racing 92 to replace Louis Rees-Zammit, the Welsh international who exited in January for a shot at making it in American football.

Fifteen days later, Wade had now been unveiled as a new Gloucester signing having made his return to rugby in France following a spell in the NFL with Buffalo Bills.

A statement read: “Gloucester Rugby is delighted to confirm the signing of Christian Wade from Top 14 club, Racing 92. The wing will link up with the Cherry and Whites ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Wade made his professional rugby debut in 2011 for former Gallagher Premiership side Wasps, where he went on to make 165 appearances for the club.

??????? ???? to the Gallagher Premiership. ???? Pulling on the Cherry & White in 2024/25 ?

“During the 2012/13 season, Wade was named both players’ player of the year and the young player of the year after finishing joint leading try-scorer with 13 tries in the Premiership and was selected for the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

“In October 2018, Wade left rugby to pursue a career in American football with a dream to play in the National Football League (NFL). Wade joined the International Player Pathway (IPP), the same programme that former Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit recently enrolled on.

“After graduating the IPP, Wade was contracted to the Buffalo Bills as a running back. Wade left Buffalo and the NFL in 2022, paving the way for his return to rugby, joining Parisian side Racing for whom he has scored seven tries for so far.”

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington said: “Everyone at the club is thrilled to welcome Christian to Gloucester.

“It has been clear since he returned from America that he has come back in even better shape and still has that sixth sense for the try line that he had before he left.

“We have got a pretty exciting stock of back three players here, but it’s hugely pleasing to add someone of Christian’s experience to that group.”

Wade added: “I’m excited to be returning to the Premiership next season and for a great club like Gloucester.

“After speaking with George, I believe in his vision and ambition for the team and I can’t wait to play my part in that. I have fond memories of playing at Kingsholm in Wasps colours.”