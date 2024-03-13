Gloucester statement: The signing of Christian Wade from Racing
Gloucester have confirmed that Christian Wade will join them for the 2024/25 season, as per last month’s exclusive RugbyPass transfer story.
It was February 27 when we first published the rumour that the former England winger was being lined up for a switch to Kingsholm from Racing 92 to replace Louis Rees-Zammit, the Welsh international who exited in January for a shot at making it in American football.
Fifteen days later, Wade had now been unveiled as a new Gloucester signing having made his return to rugby in France following a spell in the NFL with Buffalo Bills.
A statement read: “Gloucester Rugby is delighted to confirm the signing of Christian Wade from Top 14 club, Racing 92. The wing will link up with the Cherry and Whites ahead of the 2024/25 season.
Wade made his professional rugby debut in 2011 for former Gallagher Premiership side Wasps, where he went on to make 165 appearances for the club.
??????? ???? to the Gallagher Premiership. ????
Pulling on the Cherry & White in 2024/25 ? pic.twitter.com/aC3XbI2kA2
— Gloucester Rugby ? (@gloucesterrugby) March 13, 2024
“During the 2012/13 season, Wade was named both players’ player of the year and the young player of the year after finishing joint leading try-scorer with 13 tries in the Premiership and was selected for the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.
“In October 2018, Wade left rugby to pursue a career in American football with a dream to play in the National Football League (NFL). Wade joined the International Player Pathway (IPP), the same programme that former Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit recently enrolled on.
“After graduating the IPP, Wade was contracted to the Buffalo Bills as a running back. Wade left Buffalo and the NFL in 2022, paving the way for his return to rugby, joining Parisian side Racing for whom he has scored seven tries for so far.”
Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington said: “Everyone at the club is thrilled to welcome Christian to Gloucester.
“It has been clear since he returned from America that he has come back in even better shape and still has that sixth sense for the try line that he had before he left.
“We have got a pretty exciting stock of back three players here, but it’s hugely pleasing to add someone of Christian’s experience to that group.”
Wade added: “I’m excited to be returning to the Premiership next season and for a great club like Gloucester.
“After speaking with George, I believe in his vision and ambition for the team and I can’t wait to play my part in that. I have fond memories of playing at Kingsholm in Wasps colours.”
Comments on RugbyPass
OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.12 Go to comments
Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.2 Go to comments
Legend!4 Go to comments
Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster2 Go to comments
Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???2 Go to comments
Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play2 Go to comments
Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.2 Go to comments
From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.4 Go to comments
I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.1 Go to comments
2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right7 Go to comments
Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?2 Go to comments
I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.7 Go to comments
World class… great player.4 Go to comments
I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.7 Go to comments
This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.2 Go to comments
Trevor’s thinking: braai > reliable electricity….Such a prop1 Go to comments
Amazing player. Those tries against South Africa as an 18 year old, to the 2013 game v England with his big high-five to Warburton, the Lions tour the same year, multiple six nations winner. Great career.4 Go to comments
Will this include ignoring the best players, playing players out of position, kicking the ball up in air all the time? Be glad when he retires and we do not have to listen to his drivel.2 Go to comments
I suppose we should be thankful that Goode is never going to be an England coach. Only goode for clickbait shite.7 Go to comments
Thanks Brett. 2023 has been and gone but still lingering is how secretive RA and ARU before them have been. I remember when CEO Pulver laid out his 5 year plan but I don’t recall any achievement from the “5 Year Plan”…. But nothing was said about it. Rennie really never had a chance. The moment he commenced his HC role, the effects of Covid reared its head with travelling bans put in placr and the ability to move even intercity was not easy. Good luck to Joe Schmidt as he embarks upon restoring the Wallabies credibilty. Aussie rugby fans need to cut Schmidt some slack, at least allow him to settle in for 2023 and look forward for marked improvement in 2025 and the Lions challenge downunder.7 Go to comments