Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Ulster are poised to confirm that they have made ex-Springboks sevens star Werner Kok their first signing for next season when his contract with the Sharks in Durban runs out later this year.

Fissler Confidential reported a couple of weeks ago that Kok, the 31-year-old who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was in advanced discussions with Ulster about a move to Belfast.

Kok made over 280 appearances for the Springboks sevens and operates on the wing and outside centre in 15s, which he has specialised in since 2020. If he is fit, he is seen as a consistent week in, week out performer.

Having also played for Western Province in South Africa and Toulouse in France, he has scored five tries in 12 appearances for the Durban-based Sharks this season. However, he is set to follow Sale Sharks-bound Le Roux Roets out of the club when the season is over.

John Plumtree’s Sharks are bottom of the URC table with only one win and 10 defeats in the league. They are busy remodelling their squad for next season by bringing in Trevor Nyakane, Jason Jenkins, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jordan Hendrikse and Andre Esterhuizen.

That remodel left Kok, who was earning £160,000 a year, surplus to requirements and his signing will be welcomed by Ulster, who are undergoing major cost-cutting after announcing £900,000 losses last year and recently jettisoning Dan McFarland, who will be replaced by Richie Murphy, the Ireland U20s.

The Irish province will lose several players – including Billy Burns to Munster and Will Addison, who has been speaking to his former club Sale Sharks after being left free to leave Ravenhill.