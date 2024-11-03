Exeter pipped to the post for highly rated Nathan Jibulu

Sale Sharks look set to pip Exeter Chiefs in the race to deal Premiership rivals Harlequins another transfer blow by signing England under-20 hooker Nathan Jibulu when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Fissler Confidential reported a couple of weeks ago that Chiefs were keeping close tabs on Wimbledon College-educated Jibulu, 21, but sources are now telling us that the Sharks are now in pole position to do a deal.

Jibulu has scored one try in six appearances for Quins this season, taking his tally to four tries in 19 games since making a try-scoring debut in the Premiership Cup against Saracens in September 2021.

The former Esher and London Scottish loanee recently told Harlequins TV that he “still a lot to learn and still a lot to build on,” but it would appear that will be happening away from the Twickenham Stoop.

An insider has told us that Quins are rattled at the news, which comes so quickly after inside centre Lennox Anyanwu, who has scored one try in five appearances this season, has opted to move to Montpellier in France next season.

The Sharks are well served in the hooking position, with former England and Lions star Luke Cowan-Dickie starting five of their seven games this season and scoring four tries.

Quins should have an early chance for revenge as they are the favourites to land England scrum-half Raffi Quirke should he look to kick start his career with a move away from the North-West next season.

It will also be another bitter pill to swallow for Chiefs boss Rob Baxter, who last week admitted the club are ‘miles off the salary cap’, has been cleared to bring in replacements this season.

Baxter is understood to have a hooker and a scrum-half on his shopping list for next season and, barring a last-minute change of heart, will be missing out on Jibulu.

