South African URC side deny explosive Duhan van der Merwe rumours

The Stormers have denied that they have joined a clutch of Top 14 clubs who are hoping to sign Scotland and Lions ace Duhan van der Merwe when his contract with the Scottish Rugby Union ends next summer.

It would have been a sensational return home for Van der Merwe, 29, who hails from George, Western Cape, but who hasn’t played for a South African team since leaving the Bulls for Montpelier seven years ago.

Van der Merwe, who is set to play against the Springboks for Scotland next weekend, has been speaking to several Top 14 clubs about a potential move across the channel next summer.

A story in Rapport on Sunday morning suggested that the Stormers were looking for outside investment to help finance the signing of Van der Merwe because he isn’t available for the Springboks no central funding is available.

But Stormers CEO Johan le Roux soon shot down the rumours, speaking to News24, saying they were “not in the market” and “rather look within their own region to identify and develop their wings.”

Van der Merwe won’t be cheap for any club who wants to sign him, with some sources revealing to RugbyPass that he is asking for between €30,000 and 34,000 (£25,000 and 28,000) a month.

We exclusively broke the news in October that Van der Merwe, who was a try scorer in Scotland’s 57-17 win over Fiji on Saturday night, was a target for Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle next season.

Montpelier also also interested in re-signing Edinburgh’s Van der Merwe, who is locked in a head-to-head duel with Darcy Graham for Scotland’s all-time try-scoring record.

The Stormers are, however, interested in Sharks loosehead prop Ntuthuko Mchunu and Montpellier’s experienced scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, but as things stand, Van der Merwe will be heading to France if he leaves the Scottish capital.

