Just weeks after it emerged that the RFU were scrapping their England 7s programme, rugby officials in Wales have done likewise with their World Rugby Sevens Series team. A statement issued on Friday afternoon read: “The Welsh Rugby Union can confirm that its men’s sevens programme will cease to operate in its current format for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Welsh rugby fans have not reacted positively to the news that their team will be scrapped, which had some of the best sevens rugby players in the World.

Explaining the decision to shelve their programme, WRU performance director Ryan Jones added: “It’s an extremely regrettable situation we find ourselves in, and one that is being felt across the world inside and outside the context of sport.

“I’ve seen first-hand how much the sevens players and staff have put their heart and soul into the programme, which has made reaching this outcome all the more difficult.

Many Welsh rugby fans could not contain their dismay at the Welsh Rugby Union who are unhappy about how underfunded the Welsh sevens team has been in recent years.

Sums the @WelshRugbyUnion up, the only format of the game we’ve been world champions in and they’ve mothballed it !!! But no doubt that jobs for the boys will remain and the massive money they’re on?? #wales7s #jobsfortheboys #shambles — Rob Richards (@robrich10) August 28, 2020

Shambles by @WelshRugbyUnion! Once world champions, now non existence! You never gave 7s the credit it deserved! ADVERTISEMENT COVID is just an excuse for binning something you never had an interest in to start with! I would have played for free back in the day!! https://t.co/q6HjtPavF4 — Rhodri Mcatee (@rodmac007) August 28, 2020

Gutted, saddened, frustrated. A program that’s given myself & numerous others a platform to develop as players & people, whilst competing at an International level. It seems incredibly short sighted & an easy route out for the @WelshRugbyUnion who’ve neglected the 7s for years https://t.co/tPiz36i5ze — Chris Knight (@TudorKnight) August 28, 2020

