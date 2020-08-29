Just weeks after it emerged that the RFU were scrapping their England 7s programme, rugby officials in Wales have done likewise with their World Rugby Sevens Series team. A statement issued on Friday afternoon read: “The Welsh Rugby Union can confirm that its men’s sevens programme will cease to operate in its current format for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Welsh rugby fans have not reacted positively to the news that their team will be scrapped, which had some of the best sevens rugby players in the World.

Explaining the decision to shelve their programme, WRU performance director Ryan Jones added: “It’s an extremely regrettable situation we find ourselves in, and one that is being felt across the world inside and outside the context of sport.

“I’ve seen first-hand how much the sevens players and staff have put their heart and soul into the programme, which has made reaching this outcome all the more difficult. 

Many Welsh rugby fans could not contain their dismay at the Welsh Rugby Union who are unhappy about how underfunded the Welsh sevens team has been in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now