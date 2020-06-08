11:55am, 08 June 2020

Rugby players across the world have joined in or shown their support for the international human rights movement Black Lives Matter. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of many cities around the world over the weekend as part of the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of American George Floyd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old was suffocated while being arrested in Minneapolis on May 25th, sparking human rights protests in the United States against police brutality and systemic racism.

Players have used their profile to show their support for the movement on social media, with a range of reactions. Some have also not been afraid to address contentious topics during the protests in the United Kingdom, particularly with regards to a few situations in what were predominantly peaceful protests across the country.

Jamal Ford-Robinson, who was named the Gallagher Premiership Community Player of the Month in March for his social media activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, recently told anyone who had a problem with the uprooting of a statue of Edward Colston in Bristol to block him. Colston was a 17th century slave trader, and there have been campaigns for years to have the statue removed.

Other figures joined the rally virtually, through Zoom, Facebook Live and Instagram, as there are still ongoing complications relating to the pandemic.

Rugby is of course not alone in its support, and many other sportspeople such as Raheem Sterling and Anthony Joshua have been vocal as well.

The success of the social media movement Blackout Tuesday (#blackouttuesday) last week was an indication of the solidarity in the game, but these unprecedented protests are obviously a greater sign of the weight of the movement. This is something that is going to grow in significance globally and in the rugby sphere, and players are using their platform constructively.

I tend to stay away from heavy subjects on social media, it’s just not the place to have reasonable discussion. However, if you have a problem with this, then please block me. ADVERTISEMENT I want nothing to do with you. https://t.co/jKeChewlZu — Jamal Ford-Robinson (@jfordrob) June 7, 2020

If you’re standing on the sidelines right now you’re part of the problem. — Lima Sopoaga (@LimaSopoaga) June 2, 2020

Im confused someone help me… didn’t the NFL n a lot of others condemn Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee to protest about the very same thing this guy is going on about ?.. that hashtag #inspirechange is a bit rich coming from them. https://t.co/SbJanlvIpr — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) June 6, 2020

Respect existence

Or

Expect resistance ??? — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) June 8, 2020

Joining the protest in London via Zoom ?? https://t.co/aOoDx5g8HD — ugo monye (@ugomonye) June 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT