British & Irish Lions: The 5 biggest selection losers
British & Irish Lions tours always create heroes and heartbreak. While Andy Farrell’s squad produced several big winners, others will leave feeling like the summer slipped through their fingers.
Here are the five biggest selection losers from the 2025 series.
Marcus Smith
The Harlequins magician started the tour as maybe an outside contender for the 10 jersey and ended it with a solitary appearance on the bench in the first Test. Smith has slid from England’s first-choice fly-half at the start of last season to a utility option covering 10 and 15, and that categorisation followed him to Australia.
Although now a Test Lion, it’s been an up-and-down tour for a player once tipped as the future of Lions’ backlines.
Appearances: 7
Minutes: 225
Henry Pollock
Few players arrived with more hype. At just 20, Pollock was billed as the “next superstar,” with George Gregan recently comparing him to his old teammate George Smith.
Unlike Smith, who started all three Tests in 2001 and featured again 12 years later in 2013, Pollock didn’t feature in a Test series matchday 23. Despite the buzz and flashes of class in the warm-ups, the England flanker was ultimately surplus to requirements in a stacked back row. His time will come – but it wasn’t this summer.
Appearances: 5
Minutes: 285
Josh van der Flier
The 2022 World Rugby Player of the Year and Leinster workhorse must feel cursed by timing. In scintillating form for his province, he never cracked the Test squad, with Tom Curry nailing down the seven jersey.
For a player of van der Flier’s pedigree to not get a single sniff of Test action underlines how brutal Lions selection can be.
Appearances: 5
Minutes: 268
Fin Smith
If ever there was a player squeezed out by circumstance, it was Fin Smith. The Northampton fly-half looked a strong candidate to start or at least back up Finn Russell, only for Owen Farrell’s late arrival to change the pecking order.
Farrell’s ability to cover centre, and his experience, trumped the younger Smith’s claims, leaving the Saints’ playmaker watching the series unfold from the sidelines as the man he replaced for England stepped up.
Appearances: 5
Minutes: 291
Duhan van der Merwe
A star of the 2021 series in South Africa, the Scotland winger endured a miserable tour this time around. His form dipped a little and the competition in the back three [such as it was, given it was an area of weakness for the Lions] proved too much. For a player once seen as near undroppable in Lions red, it must have been a brutal reality check.
It wasn’t all bad for the Dewie. He beat 18 defenders, made 8 breaks and scored 5 tries.
Appearances: 5
Minutes: 329
Enter our competition and you could be the lucky winner of a signed British and Irish Lions 2025 shirt! Enter here now
Garry Ringrose for me has to be the least lucky player this tour, named to start a test and all.
Neither Marcus Smith, finn smith, nor Henry pollock can be considered “Losers”.
They are all young men at the outset of their rugby journeys.
JVD is a brilliant player who simply fell victim of the over predominance of Irish players in the squad, with Farrell having to balance the Irish representation without being accused of bias.
The simple fact is that there were to many Irish players in the squad.
Farrell isn’t one to care about being accused of bias, Munster fans can attest to that.