Telling decision suggests Sharks are braced for long Eben Etzebeth ban

The Sharks have deregistered South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth from their Investec Champions Cup squad ahead of their new campaign.

Etzebeth is currently awaiting the verdict from an independent disciplinary hearing after receiving a red card against Wales on Saturday in a 73-0 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The 34-year-old attended a hearing on Tuesday charged with gouging Wales flanker Alex Mann, but the rugby world is still waiting for the verdict from the panel, with reports suggesting they are in the process of agreeing a suitable sanction.

It was highly unlikely that the Sharks were going to select Etzebeth, or any Springboks, this weekend for their trip to France to take on European giants Toulouse on Sunday, given their gruelling Test schedule over the past month. However, the decision to deregister the 141-cap veteran suggests they are bracing for a lengthy ban.

The lowest entry point for a top-end offence like gouging is a 12-week ban, which could potentially be halved due to Etzebeth’s disciplinary record and any mitigating factors. Therefore, the best case scenario for the lock, albeit unlikely, is roughly a six-week ban – something that would prove to be quite controversial.

Even if Etzebeth were handed a six-week ban, that would still rule him out of the opening four rounds of the Champions Cup for the Sharks.

Following their contest with Toulouse at the weekend, the Sharks host three-time champions Saracens next week, before clashes with Sale Sharks and ASM Clermont-Auvergne in January. Etzebeth will almost certainly be prohibited from playing in those matches, which explains his club’s decision. Any longer ban could see him ruled out of the campaign entirely.

Etzebeth is not the only Springbok that has been deregistered, as World Rugby player of the year nominee Ox Nche has also missed out due to the leg injury he sustained against Japan at the beginning of November.