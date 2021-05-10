9:15am, 10 May 2021

The favourite to start the British and Irish Test series at tighthead – Tadhg Furlong – has extended his IRFU contract up to the end of the 2021/22 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furlong’s was one of the biggest contract question marks as the season comes to a close, but his new contract will only take the 28-year-old to the end of next season, a year short of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Furlong is regarded by many as the sport’s premier tighthead. An effective scrummager who is equally adept at ball carrying, the Wexford man returned from injury earlier this year after a lengthy spell out of the game but soon found form for Leinster and Ireland.

“Tadhg was a long time out of the game but showed upon his return in January what a positive influence he can be for both Ireland and Leinster,” David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, said in a statement. “He has grown as a senior voice in the Ireland squad and his recent performances reminded everyone why he is rated as one of the best tighthead’s in world rugby.”

Furlong, who was named in the British and Irish Lions squad last week, said: “Happy to sign on for one more year. There has been some tough days of late but I believe the squads we have in both Leinster and Ireland are able to compete for trophies in the future. I look forward to hopefully playing at a packed out RDS or Aviva Stadium in the months ahead.”

Furlong made his Ireland debut against Wales in a warm-up fixture ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup. He has won 49 caps to date for Ireland and started all three Tests of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand and was last week named in the touring party for this summer’s series against South Africa.

Tadhg has made 113 appearances for Leinster, winning a Heineken Cup in 2018 along with three Guinness PRO14 titles.

ADVERTISEMENT