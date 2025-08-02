Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne admitted that he wasn’t sure Andy Farrell was even going to pick him for the final Lions’ Test that saw him named Player of the Series after helping to secure the tourists a 2-1 series victory.

The Munster star started all three Tests against the Wallabies and says that plans are already in place for a reunion in 12 years to celebrate their series win.

“Everyone has loved every minute of it. I was unsure if Faz was going to pick me or not. But when I saw my name on the board, I knew it was an opportunity for me.

“I knew if I didn’t play well, he would take me out as quickly as he put me in there, so I needed to step up. On a personal level, it’s a massive honour.

“That aside, it’s more about the series win for me. It’s a bittersweet moment. Obviously, it’s class that we won the series. But to lose tonight was a bit crap for us.

“But we will get over that because at the end of the day, we still won the series. We have said that we will have a reunion here in 12 years’ time to celebrate the series win,” he said.

Beirne, 33, who featured on the 2021 tour of South Africa played behind closed doors after the COVID pandemic, experienced another first after a 30-minute delay early in the second half in Sydney due to a lightning strike.

“It was just a bit strange. I’ve never experienced anything like that. It was just a bit of the unknown. You get told it’s going to be 45 minutes. You start trying to relax a little bit before trying to get back up for it.

“Then all of a sudden it was seven minutes and you are trying to focus your mind again. I’d never experienced it, but I have now, and I know what to expect next time for sure,” he added.