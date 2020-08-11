1:39am, 11 August 2020

Queensland skipper Liam Wright says his team aren’t dwelling on their Super Rugby horror show against the Waratahs and feel the title is wide open.

The Reds trailed 38-0 against NSW before falling to a 45-12 loss that saw them drop down the competition ladder to fourth.

They will look to resurrect their season on Saturday night in Brisbane against Melbourne, who handed the Brumbies their first defeat of the competition.

Wright said they wouldn’t let one match ruin their season.

“You’ve got to have a short memory in this industry and we can’t ride that loss too long, we’ve got to get prepared for this week against the Rebels,” he said on Monday.

“We had one very bad half, we’re not hiding from that, and we’ve got a lot of things to fix up but I don’t think there’s any guys too worried in this team.”

He felt the weekend results showed how even the competition was.

“It’s open for everyone, this comp now, and it’s going to make for an exciting last few weeks for the fans, all the teams are really in contention,” the flanker said.

“We know we can turn it around and we’re confident in each other.”

One area they will focus on this week is their line-out, turning over five against the Waratahs, which proved costly.

“It’s stifling our attacking ball and costing us some big moments,” he said.

“We’ve got our hookers doing heaps of extra throws and our locks are in there constantly trying to come up with different ways to win the ball.

“Our execution has been a bit off but it’s key for us to fix to give our backs from quality ball.”

Reds young gun Jordan Petaia remains in doubt after the sudden death of his father, Tielu last week, which saw him withdraw from their Waratahs match.