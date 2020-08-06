11:41pm, 06 August 2020

The Crusaders will play their last home game of the 2020 Super Rugby Aotearoa competition in front of a sold out crowd on Sunday, and head coach Scott Robertson has welcomed back a number of players to face the Highlanders.

Joe Moody returns to the starting side this week, having missed the match in Hamilton due to a family bereavement, while vice-captain Whetukamokamo Douglas and Centre Braydon Ennor have come through training this week to make their respective returns from injury.

Douglas’ return at No. 8 sees Tom Sanders move back to the blindside, and Sione Havili takes a spot in the reserves.

The promotion of Quinten Strange to the starting side is the only other change in the forward pack, with Luke Romano providing cover on the bench and Mitch Dunshea rested for this game.

Ennor’s inclusion in the midfield is one of only two changes in the backline, with Bryn Hall and Mitch Drummond rotating so that Hall starts at halfback and Drummond will provide important impact off the bench.

A win against the Highlanders on Sunday means the Crusaders can’t be overtaken at the top of the Super Rugby Aotearoa standings table, but Robertson said the team’s approach to their final two games will be the same as it has been for every game so far this season.

“We know what a win on Sunday means for us, but we still have two games to prepare for, and they’re going to be incredibly tough,” Robertson said.

“Our focus over these next two games will be the same as it has been for the last six – all about consistency and putting together performances we can be proud of against the Highlanders and the Blues.

“It’s really important we acknowledge our home fans, so we’ll take some time to connect with them after the game on Sunday and thank them for their immense support this season.

“It’s awesome to have another full house for this game against the Highlanders, and we’re determined to make them proud.”

– Crusaders Rugby

