Stuart Hogg sentenced and fined in domestic violence case

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been sentenced to one year of community service after being convicted of domestic violence against his ex-wife.

The decision followed Hogg’s guilty plea in November to a charge of domestic abuse against his ex-wife, Gillian Hogg, spanning five years. Hogg admitted to shouting, swearing, sending alarming messages, and tracking her movements using a mobile app.

The court’s decision, outlined a pattern of abusive behaviour over several years. Hogg had admitted to a single incident of harassment but denied further allegations.

The indictment alleged that Hogg tracked his ex-wife’s movements via the Find My Phone app following their separation in 2023 and sent her hundreds of text messages over a short period. The court described his actions as psychological abuse, including yelling and insults.

Sheriff Peter Paterson described the sentence handed to Stuart Hogg as a “hybrid” order and an alternative to custody, requiring one year of supervision under a community payback order.

The court imposed a second five-year non-harassment order, mirroring one issued in December when Hogg breached bail conditions by sending 28 texts in one night. During sentencing, it was revealed that Hogg’s behaviour, including sending over 200 texts in a few hours, contributed to his ex-wife experiencing a panic attack.

Lynne Barrie, Procurator Fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said: “Stuart Hogg has now been convicted and held accountable for subjecting his estranged wife to years of domestic abuse.

“COPFS recognises the devastating impact of domestic abuse and is committed to the robust prosecution of offences, regardless of who the offender is.

“No one should have to live in fear of a partner or former partner. The trauma suffered by victims – and children who witness these crimes – is significant.

“I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to come forward and report it.

“We will use all the tools available to us to secure justice, and you will be listened to and supported throughout the process.”

Hogg – who retired from professional rugby in July 2023 – was present at the sentencing hearing and departed without making a statement. He was accompanied by his parents.

Divorce proceedings between Hogg and his ex-wife have been confirmed.

Despite retiring from rugby in 2023, Hogg signed a two-year contract with Montpellier last year, and received an MBE in 2024 for services to rugby.