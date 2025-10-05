'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love
Throughout his tenure as head coach of the All Blacks, Scott Robertson has predominantly used Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie as his starting No.10, sticking with the tried and tested in his first two years in charge.
With Richie Mo’unga set to return to New Zealand in the near future, it’s likely that Robertson feels like he doesn’t need to experiment too much. However, many fans around the country are keen to see Hurricanes playmaker Ruben Love given a shot in the starting jersey.
Love has played a bit of first-five for the Hurricanes, but has mostly been used as a fullback or winger by Robertson in 2025.
Three former All Blacks, one of which who played a lot of his career at fullback, have talked about why Robertson might not trust the 24-year-old just yet.
23-Test former All Black Stephen Donald believes that the way the Test match was going on Saturday, Robertson made the right call in not bringing Love into first-five.
“You don’t put a first five who’s, respectfully, probably still learning. I know he’s played a bit for the Hurricanes, but you don’t put someone on in a situation where it was about an eight point game last night, and rain in Perth with the Championship still on the table,” Donald said on The Breakdown.
Former All Black first-five Aaron Cruden agrees with Donald, and thinks that even Love will admit he’s still learning how to be a No.10 for the All Blacks.
“No, you don’t and that’s why I mentioned earlier, the game was still in the balance, that sort of dictated a few of the substitutes and what the All Blacks did.
“So yeah, and it’s a fair point, but I think Ruben, he’ll probably even say himself that he’s still applying his trade and learning where he needs to.
“Hopefully he is getting that sort of growth and development in that environment.”
Mils Muliaina, who played over half of his 100 All Blacks Tests at fullback, believes that Robertson just doesn’t have the luxury to start Love at No.10 just yet.
“We haven’t got the luxury unfortunately, I’d love to see him get more game time, but you’ve got to think about where the team are at, and you want to be coming off this end-of-year tour having succeeded and having won all four games.
“Because the last thing you want to be doing is second guessing yourself leading into next, next year. Look what happened after South African game when we got absolutely hiding. Then we’re not as forgiving anymore, we’re not as forgiving when we kind of lose.
“He may get an opportunity off the bench and I’m not too sure what game it is but it’s probably going to be against Wales.
The issue with Love is the worst, if most important, of the incompetent selections between 10 and 15 that has defined Robertson's AB's in 2024, and 2025 up until last weekend.
Very few raise serious questions over the forwards and halfbacks. They have brought new players [Tosi, Norris, Holland, Parker, Sititi, Ratima, Hotham] through quickly even though they had more experienced options and already had a relatively inexperienced group in place. They haven't flinched, have given them squad places, given them minutes. The forwards are the best NZ's got, and they are developing. Ryan and Robertson know what they are doing there.
10 to 15 has however been a disaster. 10 is literally an injury/accident waiting to happen, and there is no prospect of it being dealt with, despite it being the single most important selection decision in NZ rugby. The ongoing love affair with Beauden Barrett at 10 destroyed Hansen's 2nd term, came within an ace of destroying Foster, and looks like its going to overwhelm Robertson.
The thing is, what’s happening at 10 can't be detached from what's happening 11 to 15. Up until recently their choices on the wing have been hopelessly conservative and wrong where they did make a change, as has the midfield, and they keep on shunting Jordan, NZ's best fullback by a long distance, onto the wing to make up for their many crap choices elsewhere.
The origin of all this is the control over backline selections Robertson has given to Holland and Scott Hansen, and his refusal to force change when, unlike Ryan, they have made obvious mistakes. Almost two complete seasons in they seem to be moving/getting it right on 11 to 15, but Holland and Hansen's dead hand still controls 10. In a lot of ways the Northern Tour is Robertson's last chance to show he is doing anything more than waiting for Mounga and hoping. Not holding my breath.
If they were at all interested in introducing Love they would be starting him at 15 with Jordan on the wing. Love looked very assured at 15 against France B. It’s the perfect position to see the play unfold in front of you and from there gradually play more at 10. For whatever reason, they don’t see Love as a future prospect in any position. Leroy Carter already has 3x more test starts than Love. If you’d have said that at the end of super rugby last season you’d be a prophet.
The problem is there are two clueless Hurricanes coaches involved, Robertson lacks the spine to fix their mistake, and all of them are guilty of the most brainless short-termism and pragmatism. Their failure to develop Love's massive potential into a world class 10 is a sign of just how shoddy and short-sighted player development in NZ can be, and in the Hurricanes area in particular.
Love got his start with the Hurricanes in 2021 as a 10 under Holland, continued at the start of 2022, got pushed into 15 in the middle of the season because Holland is clueless/impatient and because Love can also play 15, and got shunted to there by Wellington for the rest of the season. He barely played for Hurricanes at all in 2023, and was used almost exclusively by Wellington at 15. He was used exclusively there by the Hurricanes there in 2024, and in the three games he played for Wellington.
In none of these seasons did Hurricanes/Wellington actually win anything, btw.
Love finally got a decent run at 10 as a mature player this year, got four wins and a draw out of 5 games, the Hurricanes hot streak, looked great, was a winner, was finally playing where he wants to play and is extremely well equipped. Then, in another demonstration that the Hurricanes don't have a championship winning coach, or one with a clue at all about inside backs, Laidlaw pushed Love back to 15 when Cameron became available again. The Hurricanes tanked, again, and lost a very winnable playoff game in Canberra. Without Love at 10, the Hurricanes lost 6 from 10 in 2025.
Love is that most precious of things, particularly for AB’s rugby, a genuine, full court 10. His kicking, passing, running and place kicking is all top class. Cameron is a journeyman by comparison. What Love needs, desperately, is time in the position, and coaches who are willing to give it to him. At any level. But because he can also play fullback, and Holland and Laidlaw's brainlessness, and because Robertson won't be the AB's coach and tell them what to do, he ends up playing a substitute winger for the AB's. Pathetic really.
Put Love in SA's system and Feinberg-Mngomezulu in NZ's, and Feinberg-Mngomezulu would be the one playing substitute wing, and Love would be being compared to a young Dan Carter.
You blame Hurricanes coaches but Razor still calls the shots and Ryan, another Crusaders coach, despite getting the forward pack clicking a couple years ago, seems to have lost that mojo already with how inconsistent the forward pack has been this year. Judging them by the Super titles isn’t as much of a barometer as you think it is given that the competition isn’t exactly one with parity mechanisms. You can argue the same with NPC even if recent years have had closer competition than before. There’s a reason why so often when we pick All Blacks from the Highlanders, even when they’re underperforming, they regularly turn out to be even better than they looked at Super, because they’re playing harder around less talent, guys like Aaron Smith, Ben Smith and Adam Thomson. If anything, Jamie Joseph regularly gets more out of less and he showed this when he went over to Japan for a few years.
It’s felt more and more like Razor thought he could walk into a similar situation with the ABs assuming that we’d just have more talent than the opposition that he could rely on safe bets and still be the best in the world. Scooter should not be captain, Sevu Reece’s game time made it take longer for guys like Leroy to get on the field and Blackadder, who was predictably going to get injured again, took precious minutes away from Sititi and Lakai in the last 2 years. It’s getting better this year but we’re almost half way into the World Cup cycle now.
He is too old to be developed now at 25. Razor does not rate him because he is waiting for Mounga who will be going to the RWC with McKenzie and his backup, with the old Barrett as the emergency spare.
Also do not compare Love to Sacha - Sacha is the real deal who has been playing URC since he was 19 years old, and he has more flyhalf caps than Love. Also Sacha played all of his rugby at U20 at flyhalf and was player of the tournament when the Junior Boks won the 8 Nations Championship.
Beyond the Love case, I’d like to see a few changes in the squad. Finau and Kirifi aren’t essential and haven’t shown the expected added value. I’d prefer a return of Lio-Willie or Papalii for the tour. Lomax’s injury opens up an opportunity for another tighthead prop. Could this be a chance for Dyer?
Among the backs, adding Jacomb or Reihana would be a good move. ALB might be at risk, or Ioane… a return for Ennor is possible. I’m not sure if Tavatavanawai will be there…
As for the back three, with Carter emerging, is it the end for Reece?
I’d also really like to see Fihaki included.
Here’s an idea:
De Groot, Dyer, Newell, Norris, Tosi, Williams
Aumua, Taukei’aho, Taylor
B. Barrett, Darry, Holland, Tuipulotu
Jacobson, Lakai, Papalii, Parker, Savea, Sititi
Christie, Ratima, Roigard
B. Barrett, McKenzie, Reihana
J. Barrett, Ennor, Lienert-Brown, Proctor, Tupaea
Carter, Clarke, Fainga’anuku, Fihaki, Jordan, Love
Papali’i and Sotutu have been great in NPC this year and reminding us that they could’ve been on the field this year. Papali’i would’ve been a great ruck presence in some of those slugfests vs the Pumas and Springboks and Hoskins, after a bit of a dip in his Blues form this year from last year (not helped by injuries) regained that form for Counties. Fusitu’a was being called a potential All Black at at the end of the year - he could be getting a run too, same with Xavier Numia who was one of the players to watch last year before injury.
In the backs though, they need to do a big overhaul and focus on who’s not likely to be in decline by 2027. Clarke, Carter, Fainga’anuku, Tupaea, Proctor, Jordan and Narawa need to stay. Reece needs to go as does Rieko. Jacomb, Reihana and Love all need to be given more and more game time as the games progress if we want to make sure we don’t get locked into Beaudy and DMac. Ennor is a huge risk because he’s far too injury prone. The most untapped talent in that backline that sadly was lost to injury is Tavatavanawai and he needs to be looked at more when he’s healthy. The other one is Kyren Taumoefolau, assuming he keeps his form up for the Chiefs next year.
In my opinion, Ruben Love should be selected by Jamie Joseph to play as his ABXV #10… or not…
I would rather see him given plenty of game time to prove himself and keeping active as the logical injury cover for Scott Robertson instead of sitting on the bench…
Either way he's going to be selected, it all comes down to how they plan to utilise him?
But then who will cover the right for the last 8 minutes of the game against Italy?
Ruben Love was not considered the best 10 on the Hurricanes this season and was dropped as the starting 10 as soon as Brett Cameron was healthy. The Hurricanes Coach Clark Laidlaw did not trust Love to lead the Hurricanes at 10 in the playoffs and selected him at fullback instead, despite Callum Harkin playing very well at fullback.
Love has played a grand total of 6 Super Rugby matches as a 10. His development is already so far behind Reihana, Jacombs, and Millar that it’s ridiculous to think he is going to be a starting 10 for the All Blacks this season.
Love is a very good fullback who can cover 10 if there is an injury during a test.
I would like to see Reihana selected for the All Blacks on November tour as third 10 and have him on the bench vs Scotland and start him vs Wales.
I’d then have Josh Jacombs and Cam Millar selected as the 10s for the All Blacks XVs. Ruben Love would start all three matches at fullback for AB XVs and then start the Wales test at fullback for All Blacks.
I think injured wingers outside backs contributed a lot to Reuben going back to 15 after an impressive lil run he got at 10
If being 24 years old with 2 years in the All Blacks isn’t enough to give him an opportunity then someone needs to be dropped.
Either Reuben Love himself as he obviously doesn’t have what it takes, or the coaches who are letting the all blacks muddle along losing games with the same guys we’ve been using.
Either way, we need to try someone at ten other than the two Undroppable Koro.
Use Love, Someone Else, or get a coach that will.
Interesting to note, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had 13 test caps before his breakout performance, and he’s only 23.
Given NZ’s pervasive short-termism and fear of losing, we can only assume Love will get his shot after 2027, once grandad Beauden hangs up his boots. If they don’t give him another 4 year contract. Nothing would surprise me.
That will leave Love being 27 years old, with probably only a handful of cameos at wing or perhaps FB to his name. A terrible waste of youthful talent.
I can’t see him getting too many chances on the Northern tour. It’s clear the grand slam is expected, which means losing is unacceptable.
The selectors are clearly terrified to take a risk on him. But that’s partly all of our faults, because the NZ rugby fraternity is so unforgiving of defeats. While commercially, they are a disaster for the golden goose that is the All Blacks.
Much like Fozzie’s era, the coaches are stuck trying not to lose, rather than building a long term vision; at least when it comes to 1st five that is. I can’t be as critical of the forward selections.
Meanwhile, Razzie seems to have no such pressure, being free to rotate and experiment while building depth, that we can only look on at with envy.
Its simply because Razor refuses to develop any 10s because he is saving the spot. Jacomb and Reihanna are now older than BB and DC were when they won world player of year awards.
All Eggs, one basket.
This is why the French series was a waste of time if we weren’t going to give more time to new players, especially at the start of a World Cup cycle.
They are also constrained by their central contract system. Beauden, McKenzie and Richie, when he returns will be costing the CEO and Board a fair penny, and they will want Razor to pick them, or it will just be a waste of their money. That’s the main reason why Razor is still picking Fozzie’s leftovers.
Rassie does not have any player on a central Springbok contract - not like in the past where coaches inherited players from the previous coach, even the ones they did not want or rate. Now Rassie has his 60 PONI players that he can choose and experiment with as he wants. If players are dropped then the URC billionaire shareholders, and rich Japanese club owners will stay pay the players their high salaries. It’s a win-win situation.
Every game is high stakes for the ABs. Eden Park record, can’t lose to France B at home, can’t lose to Argentina, can’t lose the Bledisloe, can’t lose to our arch rival, have to complete the grand slam, can’t lose to Fiji, etc…
Essentially there is never a good time to introduce a new player, so any time is a good a time as any. There is a smart way to do it. Brining him on to close out a close game against a very good team would be a hard first task. But in reality, if DMac had gotten injured, that’s exactly what he would have to have done. That game against Australia was the best chance to use him at 10 for an extended period. Bledisloe is locked away. Dominant SA team extremely unlikely to lose to Argentina. A statistical dead rubber. There could not have been any more in his favour. If he didn’t play 10 in that game he never will.
Surely he is better off being released to play 10 for the Lions then.
The reality is that Razor and co a) do not rate him that highly and b) do not see him as a 10.
Playing 10 - 15 minutes on the wing is a complete waste of time.
He must have had some serious pillow talk to convince him to sign a 3 year deal until March 2028.
Love was selected into the All Blacks in 2024 based on his performance as an explosive, dynamic fullback.
He played his best rugby in 2025 at fullback for Hurricanes. He is a fullback not a 10.
Love’s problem is that Will Jordan is a better fullback and Razor has decides not to play Jordan at right wing with the emergence of Leroy Carter. That’s test rugby.
I sense a lack of confidence from the back coaches themselves. They are clearly over relying on the two Barretts with their experience and leadership to run the backline.
The backline picks have been super conservative in general, the best changes have been forced on them by injuries.
Putting a young guy in there with no experience at 10 at this level is clearly way out of their comfort zones.
I don’t share these opinions. You always learn much more by playing than just by participating in training sessions. Besides, what does he really learn by playing only 10 minutes on the wing?
Love should be given a chance with the number 10 jersey during the European tour. The last match against Wales ticks that box
Agree you only get experienced by playing. But time on the field e.g. at 14 or 15 will make Love more comfortable when he gets a run at 10.
Robertson should look to give Love time at 10 on the end of year tour. A start might be a bit too far. Maybe start Love at 14 or 15 against Wales or Scotland; and - hopefully - if the All Blacks build a decent lead, move Love into 10 for the rest of the test.
I’m not confident for any of the four tests. I’m sure they’ll lose at least one.
That shows how pathetic it’s become under Razor. Two years of coaching and all we are hoping for is a player to get a shot in the last test of his second year.