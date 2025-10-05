'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Throughout his tenure as head coach of the All Blacks, Scott Robertson has predominantly used Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie as his starting No.10, sticking with the tried and tested in his first two years in charge.

With Richie Mo’unga set to return to New Zealand in the near future, it’s likely that Robertson feels like he doesn’t need to experiment too much. However, many fans around the country are keen to see Hurricanes playmaker Ruben Love given a shot in the starting jersey.

Love has played a bit of first-five for the Hurricanes, but has mostly been used as a fullback or winger by Robertson in 2025.

Three former All Blacks, one of which who played a lot of his career at fullback, have talked about why Robertson might not trust the 24-year-old just yet.

23-Test former All Black Stephen Donald believes that the way the Test match was going on Saturday, Robertson made the right call in not bringing Love into first-five.

“You don’t put a first five who’s, respectfully, probably still learning. I know he’s played a bit for the Hurricanes, but you don’t put someone on in a situation where it was about an eight point game last night, and rain in Perth with the Championship still on the table,” Donald said on The Breakdown.

Former All Black first-five Aaron Cruden agrees with Donald, and thinks that even Love will admit he’s still learning how to be a No.10 for the All Blacks.

“No, you don’t and that’s why I mentioned earlier, the game was still in the balance, that sort of dictated a few of the substitutes and what the All Blacks did.

“So yeah, and it’s a fair point, but I think Ruben, he’ll probably even say himself that he’s still applying his trade and learning where he needs to.

“Hopefully he is getting that sort of growth and development in that environment.”

Mils Muliaina, who played over half of his 100 All Blacks Tests at fullback, believes that Robertson just doesn’t have the luxury to start Love at No.10 just yet.

“We haven’t got the luxury unfortunately, I’d love to see him get more game time, but you’ve got to think about where the team are at, and you want to be coming off this end-of-year tour having succeeded and having won all four games.

“Because the last thing you want to be doing is second guessing yourself leading into next, next year. Look what happened after South African game when we got absolutely hiding. Then we’re not as forgiving anymore, we’re not as forgiving when we kind of lose.

“He may get an opportunity off the bench and I’m not too sure what game it is but it’s probably going to be against Wales.