Stephen Perofeta returns as Blues rest and rotate squad for Highlanders
The Blues have rested and rotated a number of players for their round 13 contest against the Highlanders at Eden Park.
With a crack at winning the Gordon Hunter Memorial Trophy and retaining their competition-best record as the playoffs near, the team will celebrate a 50th cap for prop Marcel Renata as well as two potential debuts off the bench.
Prop Mason Tupaea and outside back Kade Banks have been named in the N0. 17 and 23 jerseys respectively, and will look to gain their first minutes of Super Rugby Pacific action in front of their home fans.
The team also welcome the return of Stephen Perofeta, who has been named in the no. 22 jersey after an extended sideline spell with a shoulder injury.
Renata is joined by Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Hurt Eklund in the front row, while Laghlan McWhannell gets another start while Patrick Tuipulotu rests.
The All Black lock’s absence means another run with the captain’s armband for Dalton Papali’i, who is joined by Adrian Choat on the blindside flank while All Balck Akira Ionae moves to No. 8 to cover the rest absence of Hoskins Sotutu.
Sam Nock and Harry Plummer make up the starting halves combination, while Corey Evans and Bryce Heem will line up in the midfield.
All Black mark Tele’a is rested for the contest while Zarn Sullivan has been diagnosed with a meniscus tear and will be sidelined for a month. Those absences mean the versatile AJ Lam will start on the right wing while the recently re-signed Cole Forbes starts at fullback.
“It’s going to be fierce against the Highlanders,” Papali’i said.
“We’ve talked about retaining the Gordon Hunter Trophy this week – he’s a man who holds a special place in both team’s histories and we know the Highlanders will be coming up here with fire in the belly looking to snatch it back off us,” he said.
“I’m stoked for Marcel playing his 50th cap this weekend. He’s a top fella to have around the club and a true Blues man – he even chopped his finger off for the cause!” Papali’i quipped.
The captain added he was looking forward to seeing 2023 Blues teammates Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Tanielu Tele’a back at Eden Park for the match.
“Both Jacob and Nelu spent plenty of time up here at the Blues, they know us and we know them. We’ll definitely be looking to get the upper hand against them on Saturday and no doubt share a few laughs afterwards.”
Blues team to face the Highlanders
Ofa Tu’ungafasi
Kurt Eklund
Marcel Renata – 50th Blues appearance
Laghlan McWhannell
Sam Darry
Adrian Choat
Dalton Papali’i (c)
Akira Ioane
Sam Nock
Harry Plummer
Caleb Clarke
Corey Evans
Bryce Heem
AJ Lam
Cole Forbes
Reserves
Soane Vikena
Mason Tupaea*
Angus Ta’avao
Josh Beehre
Cameron Suafoa
Taufa Funaki
Stephen Perofeta
Kade Banks*
*potential Blues debut
Players not considered: Lucas Cashmore (hamstring), Finlay Christie (groin), Joshua Fusitu’a, (concussion protocol), Rieko Ioane (concussion protocol), Jordan Lay (ankle, season), Hoskins Sotutu (managing workload), Zarn Sullivan (knee), Mark Tele’a (managing workload), Patrick Tuipulotu (managing workload).
