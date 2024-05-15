Highlanders name young XV eager to upset table-topping Blues

The Gordon Hunter Memorial Trophy isn’t the only thing on the line for the Highlanders this weekend in Auckland, as the team continue to fight for a place in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

Currently sitting in seventh place with three tough matchups ahead of them, the Highlanders’ young squad face a mammoth challenge to finish the season.

For the Blues game, they’ve selected their strongest available 23 and again named All Balck Ethan de Groot as captain. The 25-year-old will be backed up by Ayden Johnstone who brings up 50 Highlanders games should he take the field at Eden Park.

Henry Bell and Jermaine Ainsley join the captain in the starting front row, while Mitch Dunshea and Fabian Holland retain the starting second-row honours.

Oliver Haig, Sean Withy and Nikora Broughton make up the loose forward unit after strong showings in the team’s recent win over the Crusaders.

Folau Fakatava will link up with young gun Cam Millar once more in the halves, with the 21-year-old fresh off a coming-of-age performance in round 12.

Argentine Martín Bogado and the impressive Timoci Tavatavanawai line up on the wings, with the electric Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens suiting up in the No. 15 jersey once more.

Jake Te Hiwi and Tanielu Tele’a reconnect in the midfield for the crucial contest.

Jamie Joseph emphasised how special it was to play for the Gordon Hunter Memorial Trophy, having been coached by the great man himself.

“Gordie was a really special coach, and he had the ability to motivate his players like no other coach I’ve met. We have been talking about Gordie this week in the team and they feel honoured to be able to play for him this weekend. He belongs back home in Dunedin.”

That sentiment was echoed by coach Clarke Dermody.

“We were happy with how the team executed the plan last week and they have all retained their spots, but this is a new week and a new challenge, we’ve reset and are working hard in getting our preparation right for this weekend.”

Highlanders team to play the Blues

Ethan de Groot (c) Henry Bell Jermaine Ainsley Mitch Dunshea Fabian Holland Oliver Haig Sean Withy Nikora Broughton Folau Fakatava Cameron Millar Martín Bogado Jake Te Hiwi Tanielu Tele’a Timoci Tavatavanawai Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES

16. Jack Taylor

17. Ayden Johnstone

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Will Tucker

20. Will Stodart

21. James Arscott

22. Sam Gilbert

23. Finn Hurley

Injured/unavailable: Jonah Lowe (knee), Hugh Renton (ankle), Rhys Patchell (pec), Jona Nareki (hamstring), Matt Whaanga (shoulder), Ricky Jackson (hamstring), Billy Harmon (hand), Connor Garden-Bachop (HIA), Josh Timu (ankle)