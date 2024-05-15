Select Edition

Hurricanes retain just four starters to play Moana Pasifika

By Ben Smith
Harry Godfrey of the Hurricanes looks on during the round five Super Rugby Pacific match between Hurricanes and Melbourne Rebels at Central Energy Trust Arena, on March 22, 2024, in Palmerston North, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes have rung the changes for their next home clash against Moana Pasifika at Sky Stadium this Friday night.

After falling to the Blues 31-27 at Eden Park, only four players from the starting XV have been retained as Clark Laidlaw looks to utilise his full squad.

The changes see a number of New Zealand U20 graduates get the chance to play, notably prop Siale Lauaki and hooker Raymond Tuputupu who start for the first time for the club.

“Siale and Raymond are two very talented young men, they have had to bide their time, but we feel that they’ve really grown in the environment this season, and both performed well against the Blues,” Laidlaw said.

Brad Shields once again captains the side with Devan Flanders getting a run at No.8 alongside Du’Plessis Kirifi as the loose forward trio.

In the halves Aidan Morgan partners veteran halfback Richard Judd, while Peter Umaga-Jensen gets a run at second five-eighth with Bailyn Sullivan retained at centre.

In his first start of the season at fullback, Harry Godrefy takes over from Ruben Love while Daniel Sinkinson and Kini Naholo are named on the wings.

The Hurricanes are looking to rebound after losing two of their last three after starting the season 8-0.

They were the first New Zealand side to lose to Moana Pasifika back in 2022 but have since logged three wins in a row over the expansion franchise.

Hurricanes team to face Moana Pasifika:

1. Pouri Rakete-Stones
2. Raymond Tuputupu
3. Siale Lauaki
4. Justin Sangster
5. Ben Grant
6. Brad Shields (C)
7. Du’Plessis Kirifi
8. Devan Flanders
9. Richard Judd
10. Aidan Morgan
11. Kini Naholo
12. Peter Umaga-Jensen
13. Bailyn Sullivan
14. Daniel Sinkinson
15. Harry Godfrey

Reserves

16. James O’Reilly
17. Xavier Numia
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Isaia Walker-Leawere
20. Peter Lakai
21. Jordi Viljoen
22. Riley Higgins
23. Salesi Rayasi

Unavailable due to injury: Asafo Aumua, Jacob Devery, Cam Roigard, James Tucker, Caleb Delany, Billy Proctor

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Ex-All Black tables conspiracy theory over Sam Cane's retirement

Whether true or not, all the best to you Sam Cane. A warrior of a player and a loyal servant to the ABs! Go get you some yen and have some fun.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

The game was changing too much with teams trying to role the dice drawing fouls. Would be better if scrums and the adjudicating problems were resolved but this is a good immediate fix.

37 Go to comments
A
Ardy 5 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Like many here I am encouraged by this post. Our forwards are where the real rewards and improvements must come from. With a 50/50 pack against any opposition, our backs could ensure more than 50% of the games will be won. We need Valetini at 6 and Cale at 8 to make the most or a good tight 5, McWright will add to the effectiveness of the pack BUT must get a very good tight 5 out there first.

97 Go to comments
J
Jon 6 hours ago
Flood of back three talent highlights Australia’s folly in pursuing league stars

The key point I think that is missing is that if Joseph wants to guarantee a Lions spot, he really has to play wing in his first year. He is easily going to nail down whatever he wants to do, but with just half a season, how much of a factor he proves to be in the Lions series could be dictated by this initial choice of playing position.

8 Go to comments
f
finn 7 hours ago
What George Skivngton discovered 'watching that game back four times'

the game was 2 weeks before the challenge cup final. I really don’t believe they needed to rest that many players.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 7 hours ago
The Mark McCall prediction about the departing Vunipola brothers

I really feel like neither of the Vunipolas is given the respect they deserve. I would have liked to see both of them get a few more caps than they have gotten in the past couple of years, but unfortunately the fact that they both peaked young has meant that for a number of years they have been perceived as disappointments. When they are both retired, in the cold light of day they will be recognised as two of the best players of their generation of any nation.

2 Go to comments
f
finn 7 hours ago
The Mark McCall prediction about the departing Vunipola brothers

this generation of saracens players could produce some really incredible coaches. When Farrell retires he could walk into any premiership team as a defence, attack, or kicking coach. Itoje could make it as a defence or a lineout coach, and Jamie George as a lineout or scrum coach. The problem the Vunipolas are going to have is that its not clear what their coaching speciality would be. Neither are great in the set piece, and while they were good in attack and defence, they were never tactical masterminds. Perhaps contact skills would be their ideal brief? Mako perhaps could work in strength & conditioning, but Billy has a bit of a reputation for not taking that side of the game seriously.

2 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 8 hours ago
Emerging Blues star credits Scotland stint for growing through youthful impatience

A very good player.We are finally getting some balance in our team. Plummer..Heem ..Lam a solid..experienced combo who take the sensible options consistently. Clarke was a grt impact of the bench option until Lam moved to 13 to replace an injured Reiko. Cotter is doing a grt job building his team. .

1 Go to comments
t
tim 8 hours ago
Gloucester CEO's mixed response to calls for George Skivington sacking

Saturday was last straw. Terrible record in Premiership since Jan 23. Capitulation against Bath at home. There are 3 conclusions. Players aren't good enough. Coaching team aren't good enough or combination of both.

2 Go to comments
N
Nick 8 hours ago
Flood of back three talent highlights Australia’s folly in pursuing league stars

As you say in your article Brett, the point was Hamish and his vanity - plain and simple. The crazy bit is that sua’ali’i has to be probably twice the player of mark N, no easy feat, just for RA to get their money's worth!?! And as you say, tahs aren't short of wingers, props on the other hand id like to see $1.6m spent on. I still shake my head at the absolute carry on in the media and comments section around the boon of getting sua’ali’i and the revenue it'd generate. It was all such hogwash imo and short sighted, real sugar hit stuff. And wasnt Waugh (and others) on the board at the time this money was spent? You say silver bullet, I'd say sugar hit but without the flavour.

8 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 8 hours ago
New Zealand Rugby re-sign resurgent star Hoskins Sotutu

NZR should play hard all a bit with some of these players and make them sign up to the next world cup. If they won’t, offer it to someone who will. Because what happens is the NH (especially France) swoop on a bunch of nz players coming off contract, weakening their depth, and nz scrambles less than 2 years out trying to get replacements up to speed.

1 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 9 hours ago
All Black backs Ardie Savea to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain

No thanks. Savea almost always leaves easy points out there and goes for the corner, no matter how many times it’s not working. He claimed he took “the learnings” from this when he kept making the same mistake against the Boks a few years ago. Then went out the very next week and did the same thing and SA snatched victory because of it. Years later he still does it, right up to and including the world cup final. Great player, not so great rugby nous.

10 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

It certainly wasn't a rhetorical masterpiece coming from big E …. (just as a side remark: Eben is the better player, Siya by far the better talker - maybe that's why they don't seem to like each other very much) …. but could we please move on?

70 Go to comments
D
Diarmid 10 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

Man who wasn't there and hasn't held a conversation with those who were present weighs in on dead rubber debate and is presented as representative of the Irish Rugby Union’s spokesperson on subject he has no apparent knowledge of whatsoever.

70 Go to comments
J
John 12 hours ago
'All I can say…’: Scott Robertson remains coy about new All Blacks captain

anybody who bends at the waist when they tackle

6 Go to comments
C
Chesterfield 12 hours ago
New Zealand Rugby: Early homecoming for Richie Mo'unga still on the cards

The evidence is not strong that this is necessary. Mounga choked on clutch kicks in the WRC final and lost the match by not performing his core goal kicking role to the level required. He also choked in the Semi final against England and was targeted as the weak point in the defence allowing them to score. Not a test great frankly. Why bend the rules for a player that is competent but not brilliant at test level?

11 Go to comments
S
Scott 12 hours ago
The wily coach facing one of rugby's toughest tests vs Robbie Deans

Dear Robbie, Please return to the Crusaders next season. Sincerely, Scott

1 Go to comments
J
John 12 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

Did the big E call the Irish the ‘White Can’ts’? That would’ve been good

70 Go to comments
S
Scott 12 hours ago
All Black backs Ardie Savea to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain

Dalton Papalii will be lucky to be selected on the Matchday 23. Ardie Savea, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, and Peter Lauki are all as good or better openside flankers

10 Go to comments
S
Scott 12 hours ago
All Black backs Ardie Savea to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain

Scott Barrett is a lock and they have a much longer shelf life than a loose forward. Far more likely that Barrett will still demand a starting position based on performance at age 33 at RWC 2027 than Savea, whose explosive athleticism will have declined and he will in all likelihood have been surpassed by Hoskins Sotutu, Wallace Siti, Peter Lauki and Brayden Iose.

10 Go to comments
