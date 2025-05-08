Northern Edition

Northern Edition
France France
International

Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Hoskins Sotutu of the Blues. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Everything Hoskins Sotutu touched in 2024 turned to gold. Yet, an All Blacks recall remained out of reach.

After leading all players with 12 tries scored in the Blues’ title run, Sotutu was left out in the cold, while a stroke of genius saw Wallace Sititi promoted to the top squad after just his rookie Super Rugby season.

In hindsight, it was an obvious call, with Sititi poised to be the face of the New Zealand pack for years to come. But at the time, it was a contentious call to say the least.

Ethan Blackadder, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, and Ardie Savea were the usual suspects selected in the loose trio, with Peter Lakai travelling with the team as an “emerging player”.

Head coach Scott Robertson labelled Sotutu’s omission  “the toughest call” he made in selecting his first-ever All Blacks squad, signalling the 26-year-old didn’t meet the defensive standard his counterparts set.

“We thought hard and deep, challenged myself, looked at all the reasons why I picked players, and that’s where we fell.”

The following day, Robertson expanded on that response.

“A big focus for me and the team, especially in the loose forwards at the Test level, is to be great on both sides of the ball,” the coach told SENZ.

“We talk, and I had a conversation with him (Sotutu) during the year and asked to see a few things, and we (selectors) had good conversations, and we went with somebody else.”

Fast forward to 2025, and it’s been a disrupted season for the Blues star. A knee injury delayed his start to the season, before a red card saw him suspended for two weeks.

The Blues, as a team, have been poor by defending champion standards, and much less effective in employing what was a damaging pick-and-go carry game a season ago.

So, how do Sotutu’s stats stack up compared to his MVP-esque 2024 campaign?

Defence

Tackles (per 80 minutes)
– 2024: 9.9 on 86.8%
– 2025: 10.9 on 89.4%

The Blues had a historically efficient defence in 2024, tackling at over 90 per cent for much of the season before those numbers rounded out to a still competition-leading 88.3% by the season’s end. The Aucklanders are actually bettering that mark thus far in 2025.

For Sotutu, it’s been a more productive year on the defensive end. However, the team as a whole is making 25.9 tackles more per game than they did last season, so the No. 8’s uptick in production isn’t beyond what could be expected of him given the circumstances.

Sotutu’s improved accuracy is certainly worthy of credit, but even with a jump of 2.6 per cent, he’s still trailing Kiwi counterparts like Christian Lio-Willie (94.5%), Luke Jacobson (94.3%), and Ardie Savea (94.2%), although he outperforms Peter Lakai (88.7%). Each of those players has played more minutes than Sotutu.

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Fijian Drua
5 - 34
Full-time
Blues
All Stats and Data

Breakdown

Defensive rucks hit (per 80)
– 2024: 4.9 on 16% effectiveness
– 2025: 6.7 on 12% effectiveness

Attacking rucks hit (per 80)
– 2024: 17 on 78% effectiveness
– 2025: 13.1 on 85% effectiveness

While for a bruising No. 8 like Sotutu, a strong carry game is the more defining characteristic, effectiveness when it comes to the ‘dirty work’ can never be overlooked.

As already established, the Blues are playing more defence in 2025, so a shift in statistical profile can be expected when it comes to breakdown work. More volume on the defensive end has resulted in lower effectiveness, while on attack, the inverse is true, with lower volume coming with greater effectiveness.

The benchmark for Kiwi No. 8s at defensive breakdowns this year is set by Luke Jacobson (24.1%), while the benchmark at attacking breakdowns is set by Peter Lakai (89.6%).

Attack

Carries (per 80)
– 2024: 9.9
– 2025: 12.6

Gainline success
– 2024: 75%
– 2025: 74%

Dominant carry rate
– 2024: 40%
– 2025: 34%

Carries committing two+ tacklers
– 2024: 63%
– 2025: 71%

Sotutu’s bread and butter, the attacking side of the ball, is where he reclaimed favour in 2024, at least amongst fans.

The No. 8 had not just the equal-most tries in ’24, but also the third-most try assists, giving him the most try involvements for that season.

This season, the Blues’ scoring has dropped off remarkably, going from scoring 35 points per game to just 25. Sotutu has three tries after eight games, not even the best mark on his team, as AJ Lam and Marcel Renata each have four.

Outside of scoring, the Blues’ increased defensive workload, of course, correlates with a lessened attacking workload, dropping from 135 carries per game to 118. Sotutu, though, has increased his carry volume, largely maintaining his gainline success rate while dropping off in his dominant carry rate – possibly due to additional attention from the defence.

Peter Lakai is the most employed ball-runner among the Kiwi No. 8s, also leading the field with a dominant carry rate of 54.8 per cent. Luke Jacobson commits two+ players in 81.2 per cent of his carries, the best among the All Blacks No. 8 contenders.

Sotutu leads his counterparts in gainline success rate, with Christian Lio-Willie the next best, trailing five per cent behind.

So, has Sotutu answered the call?

All in all, there have been some marginal shifts in the All Blacks hopeful’s game, but nothing beyond what can be expected within the lines of this team sport.

While he’s provided moments of X-factor, Sotutu’s quieter 2025 campaign has not come about due to a pivot towards traditional loose forward activities. He has also stopped being a lineout option for the Blues, after claiming the most lineout wins of the team last season.

The numbers show the Blues have dropped off when it comes to earning 22m entries (10.4 in 2024, down to 9.3 in 2025) and points per entry (3.3 down to 2.7), a trend that Sotutu has both been affected by and has been unable to reverse.

Gone are the days when All Blacks selectors are seduced by X-factor talent that compromises on all-round game. With new contenders coming into play for the All Blacks loose forward trio every year, and a couple of star No. 8s in the squad already, Sotutu’s international prospects remain slim in 2025.

Comments

12 Comments
R
Rugby 101 - Ed Pye 4 days ago

Great statistical analysis

L
LW 5 days ago

No. He's not there because his attitude is rubbish. He will be in the nth hemisphere soon

d
d 5 days ago

What we actually saw in that clip was vintage Sotutu; a flashy behind-the-back pass that arced slow and high in the air and might just as easily been snaffled by a more on-to-it defender. That is not test calibre rugby.

G
GP 5 days ago

Christian Lio-Willie, the Crusaders no8 must be looked at. He has had sublime form for the Crusaders this season. High work rate and great skill set.

A
Andrew Nichols 5 days ago

Be a good.understudy to Sititi then.

J
JWH 5 days ago

Physical monster as well. And good in the lineout. Would be good to give him some exp

S
SO 6 days ago

All very well until it comes to defence in an All Black jersey then it seems to be put an arm out and hope,.This has been the problem all along and Razor knows this full well.

A
Andrew Nichols 6 days ago

ie…No.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cantab 2 days ago
Teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on dream Black Ferns debut

Although NZ won comfortably enough they weren’t always convincing and a better opposition may well have found them out. If our gun 7s players can translate their skills to the 15s game the team would have the ability to beat anyone. Need to be given the chance though.

4 Go to comments
J
James 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

And how do you see the Wallabies loosehead / Lion’s tighthead battle Nick?

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Also interested in your thoughts on A Bell. Haven't noticed many scrum issues recently. He also seems to play 60 or so mins every game. A bit of a fan (even though he’s a tah..) but wondered if the Lions would target his scrummaging

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

True. And you look at how the European coaches have got so much out of skelton and how much the local fans love him…and then some Oz fans will still say “he played poorly for the tahs I'm 2015!”

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Thanks Nick but your headline has just jinxed us and reminded me of that night in 2013!

I love any analysis of the scrums such as the above. Cheers.


Allalatoa seems to be in good form and Nongorr appears to be able to hold his own? I think they will pick Tupou regardless of form. After Friday night I am concerned he could be sent off in the first five mins of the test though! He got too pumped up and hit a player high and was carded

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

I watched the mainstream NZ pundits eg Mils Muliaina and they DID back NZ to win almost to a man.

Ireland will talk their team up as anyone would with the caveats we are playing the ABs and match was de facto 50:50, That is not the same as dismissing the opposition. EG After the quarter John Kirwan said he was sorry France didn’t win versus SA becuase a ‘France-NZ final would be perfect. (The semis had not even been played yet, England and Argentina completely dismissed! He didn’t even realize his own arrogance) NZ are not even aware of the arrogance they exude. Has no Kiwi politely asked the national team to take down the ‘Superstars and Humble Heroes’ boasting on the AB site? Its cringeworthy stuff. Do NZ really see themselves like this?

Note all this BS about Irish arrogance started just after NZs defeat in the 2022 series. Not a coincidence.

Also: this is Irish national TV. We will talk our team up as everyone does. We care too much about judgemental and thin skinned Kiwis getting offended.

91 Go to comments
J
JM 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Aussie rugby fans are obsessed with players they hate, for whatever reason.

Michael Hooper is another one, and the hatred only increased whenever he won John Eales medals or the two times he was nominated world player of the year.

I reckon it is because our forwards are technically and mentally weak they put it all on one player who they think should make way for the messiah.

Same for the general team performance and the hate put on players like White, Lolesio, and Foley who should be pulling rabbits out of the hat every play.

I reckon, if we had of had 5 players with Hooper’s desire and drive spread across the team (and especiallythe forwards), we wouldn’t have woken up in the bottom of the ditch.

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'What he’s given to this club is nothing short of incredible'

He shouldn’t have been picked. Not physically able for the most intense matches notably in Twickenham last year. Giving him the captaincy was also a very short sighted decision then after RWC 2023. Ireland have a tendency to be a little too loyal, which can mean the team ages and the rebuild is bigger than should be.

Plenty of lads out there to fill that squad.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 days ago
Geoff Parling returns to Leicester as head coach

Hooray

0 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

He was also a YC magnet.

37 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Windsor-Faulkner-Price. 😊

37 Go to comments
S
Solenn Bonnet 2 days ago
0 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Ah, the Pooler front row ! Most legendary in the history of the , I would think. Max Boyce helped…”Here we. here we, here we go, with the Pontypool front row.”

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Would not go as far as whole house in our family, but for me, yes, W1. Loved playing in the scrum, love watching now😀

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Yes, I see that article here on RP, Nick. That is good news that Schmidt is going to look at the o’seas players.


Yes, I would think you are right that LAR will qualify. On the same points as MP, but surely they are too good not to win this crunch game….could be tEnse for ROG in the stands though.

37 Go to comments
B
BC 2 days ago
Who would make it into a Women's British and Irish Lions starting XV?

I would pick Oifa Wafer at 6, put Aldcroft in the second row with Ward. I think Wafer is one of the few non-England players mentioned that would contend for a Red Rose shirt, the others being King and possibly Neve Jones. Conversely there are two English players mentioned, Sing and Venner, that probably won’t even make the Red Rose WC squad, let alone a Lions Tour. Still a lot can change in two years, watch out for Millie David.

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Great article NB, thanks. I would like to know what is the reasoning why so many things are penalties in the scrum. Is it to do with safety or something else?

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

👍

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Always the same at the other place. Some of those perceptions of him at the Tahs - lazy, overweight and slow - were impossible to shift!

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Hang on to Miz Carlos!

37 Go to comments
