4:12am, 01 October 2020

Montpellier and Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard has provided an update for his followers on Instagram after undergoing knee surgery recently.

The 26-year-old was carried off the field on a stretcher nearly three weeks ago at the Paris La Defense Arena after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Racing 92.

The World Cup winner has now shared a positive message on social media, saying the surgery went well while also sharing a photo of himself with his knee strapped in a hospital bed.

The injury is expected to keep the Montpellier No10 out for over six months, and therefore will eat into the majority of the Top 14 season, which was only in its second round when the South African suffered the devastating injury.

His main objective now will be to return in time for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa. Warren Gatland’s side are set to arrive in Pollard’s homeland in July, with the series running into August.

That will undoubtedly be a push, but the fly-half’s saving grace may be the possibility of the series being postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. While that would be a disappointing turn of events for much of the rugby world, Pollard is an example of an important Springboks players who may benefit from that.

The Springboks management have a concerning list of players that face long spells on the sideline ahead of the Lions tour next year. Second row partners RG Snyman and Lood de Jager also face half a year out, with the former suffering an ACL tear in his first appearance for Munster, and the latter sustaining another shoulder injury while playing for Sale.

In the meantime, the upcoming Rugby Championship, which is to run through November and December, is out of the question for Pollard and his wounded teammates.

