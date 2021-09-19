Springboks player ratings vs Australia | Rugby Championship

2:33am, 19 September 2021

It was, by some distance, South Africa’s worst performance under the current coaching set-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outscoring the Springboks by four tries to one, the Wallabies went back-to-back against the Boks for the first time in five years – winning 30-17 and reclaiming the Mandela Plate SA has held since 2019.

To make matter worse, the result will see South Africa being knocked off first place in the world rankings.

Springboks post-match press conference | The Rugby Championship

The Boks were their own worst enemies in an error-prone performance.

In the first half, South Africa missed 12 of their 31 tackle attempts and by the end of the game that stat went to 19 from 69 – a tackle success rate of barely 70 percent.

Jan de Koning of Rugby365 rates the South African players.

15. Willie le Roux – 4/10

ADVERTISEMENT

He fell off tackles and was guilty of poor execution, while his kicking game was not as good as it should have been. He looked a frustrated player.

14. Sibusiso Nkosi – 5

His hands were not as secure as normal and looked nervous. His kick chasing was better and he was fearless in the air. Like most of his teammates he slipped a few tackles.

13. Lukhanyo Am – 5

ADVERTISEMENT

A very quiet day at the office, certainly by his standards. Had limited chances on attack and scored the Boks’ only try, but also slipped a few tackles.

12. Damian de Allende – 6

Was certainly the most productive backline player in the Bok side, the go-to player for getting his team over the advantage line. His 50-odd carry metres were the best for the SA team. Made all his tackles – one of few players who did not miss any.

11. Makazole Mapimpi – 5

The ball did come his way on occasion and he looked to provide some spark. However, found the Aussie defence too much and made some errors of judgement.

10. Handré Pollard – 3

Missed the tackle that resulted in first Wallaby try and then slipped a few more. One brilliant 50-22 kick and His kicking at goal was more accurate than last week. However, he is looking badly out of sorts and his execution was poor.

9. Francois de Klerk – 2

Conceded an early penalty conceded hen he got his timing wrong and then getting yellow-carded in the ninth-minute and cost his team 12 points (two tries). His kicking game was acceptable at times and a sublime grubber resulted in Lukhanyo Am’s try. However, indecision cost his team.

8. Duane Vermeulen – 4

Made a valiant effort to inject himself into the game, but still way of from the form he showed in 2019. Looked ponderous at times and also missed tackles.

7. Francois Mostert – 4

You simply can’t fault his effort, but simply missed too many tackles, conceding penalties and seemed uncomfortable with playing on the flank.

6. Siyamthanda Kolisi (captain) – 5

Made a crucial try-saving tackle early in the match and was the Boks’ most productive defender – missing just one tackle. Unfortunately he was seagulling a bit too often and his execution not the best.

5. Marvin Orie – 4

He did bring stability in the line-outs, but did very little outside of the set pieces – making just one tackle.

4. Eben Etzebeth – 6

Conceded penalty for crawling and then another tackle penalty in quick succession. Made all his tackles, a rarity for the Boks in this game, and also won a turnover. SA’s best forward.

3. Frans Malherbe – 5

Made his tackles and solid in the scrums. However, there was nothing spectacular – just doing the basics.

2. Mbongeni Mbonambi – 4

His workrate was not good and missed several tackles. At least his work ate the set pieces was solid.

1. Trevor Nyakane – 4

His hands let him down at times and his workrate outside the set pieces was disappointing.

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx (on for Mbonambi, 46th min) – 3 – No impact whatsoever. Had a few ineffective carries and made some mistakes – conceding two turnovers.

17. Steven Kitshoff (on for Nyakane twice – 25th min for HIA & 46th min) – 3 – Had a handful of carries, without real impact. Otherwise, a very quiet day at the office, making just one tackle.

18. Vincent Koch (on for Malherbe, 46th min) – 5 – Was a bit more productive on defence and had two decent carries.

19. Marco van Staden (on for Kolisi, 70th min) – N/A – Not enough time to be rated.

20. Albertus Smith (on for Orie, 46th min) – 5 – Tried hard without making much of an impact. Made all his tackles.

21. Jasper Wiese (on for Vermeulen twice – 33 for HIA & 70th min) – 3 – Had his moments in two cameos, but ended up being yellow carded in the end.

22. Herschel Jantjies (on for De Klerk, 63rd min) – 2 – Went from bad to worse in the No.9 channel. He didn’t provide the spark that was required, made poor decisions and his hands let him down.

23. Damian Willemse – N/A – Unused.