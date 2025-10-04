Springboks player ratings vs Argentina | Rugby Championship round six
South Africa player ratings: South Africa were crowned Rugby Championship winners on Saturday at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, defeating Argentina 29-27.
Following their 67-30 victory in Durban last week, the Springboks were given a far sterner test in London, not helped by some blustery conditions.
The Springboks trailed 13-10 at half time, but if this Championship has taught us anything, the half time score in a Bok match will seldom tell us who will win. And so it proved to be again, as Rassie Erasmus’ side just had enough to come away victorious.
Here’s how the players rated:
15 Damian Willemse – 7.5
In some tricky conditions, Willemse was solid at the back, but was particularly useful sharing the kicking responsibilities with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, causing problems for the Argentine backfield. Erasmus’ heart would have been in his mouth on one occasion where the full-back was slightly too relaxed covering a ball behind his own try line, and the Pumas almost pounced.
14 Cheslin Kolbe – 6
Came up with some shrewd defensive reads on his right flank as Argentina looked to play with width. Looked threatening with the limited ball he received. Maybe wasn’t the conditions for audacious cross-field kicks this week with a swirling wind. A horrendously loose pass gifted Argentina a try for the second week running. That has to affect his rating as it kept the Pumas in the match.
13 Canan Moodie – 4
An inauspicious start being yellow carded in the opening minutes for a high tackle, and his defence was a slight issue in the match as timing coming out the line was sometimes off. Could have been penalised for a deliberate knock-on on another day, which would have resulted in a red. Replaced with 30 minutes remaining.
12 Damian de Allende – 7
Developing a nice relationship with his 10 Feinberg-Mngomezulu, often stepping in at first-receiver while the playmaker wraps around, but also links with the forwards nicely. Happy to be direct too.
11 Ethan Hooker – 7.5
The Boks turned to Hooker and his aerial prowess again, though the Pumas ensured there was coverage on his left flank. The ball didn’t often go out his way, as the Boks were more comfortable turning to the boot in the howling wind.
10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 8
One would think the Pumas would have learned their lesson from last week, but they gave the 23-year-old too much time and space, particularly in kick returns, and he frequently punished them. Maybe not as devastatingly as last week, and he was slightly sloppier in his execution (slinging one pass into touch in a try-scoring situation) but he nevertheless showed an individual runner he is. Kicked well from the tee considering the conditions (80 per cent).
9 Cobus Reinach – 9
Came close to intercepting a pass on the Pumas’ line for the easiest try of his career, but could not keep hold of the ball. Scored South Africa’s opener just before half time and has his pack to thank as he sniped from the base of a rampaging scrum, then bagged his second on 52 minutes as the Boks started to pull away. Decision-making was pinpoint behind a dominant pack.
1 Ox Nche – 8.5
Back this week after an injury and only made the Bok scrum stronger to the point where anything other than a penalty or turnover to the green machine was seen as a disappointment. Even more incredible as they were packing down with only seven players while Moodie was off. Threw his weight around in defence as well.
2 Malcolm Marx – 9
A menace at the breakdown, and the Pumas just gave him too much time to get over the ball. Wasn’t always on the right side of referee Andrea Piardi’s whistle, however, but that comes with the territory. Put in his share of crunching tackles as well. Went over for a try shortly after the break, being at the back of a maul which he has done so many times in his career. A reward for a near-perfect lineout display. His second came from a pick-and-go, which came after he pounced on a loose ball (which came from his only botched lineout). Maybe it was the fact that Bongi Mbonambi was on the bench that meant Marx knew he could empty the tank before his substitution after 60 minutes, but this is his best display this year.
3 Thomas du Toit – 8
Alongside Nche, part of a monstrous scrummaging effort right from the very first scrum, where the Pumas were desperate to get the ball in and out as swiftly as possible on their own put-in. Defensive work-rate must be commended too.
4 Eben Etzebeth – 7
Was eager to move the ball in contact, which only helps this new brand of rugby the Boks are adopting. It was not all about finesse, though, and he careered into many a ruck. Was at the top of the Boks’ tackle count (nine) when he left the field shortly before the 50-minute mark.
5 Ruan Nortje – 7.5
An ever-reliable short option from the breakdown to either carry for some hard yards or tip on to players outside him. Does the basics extremely well. Put a lot of pressure on Julian Montoya at the lineout, as he did last week too. Has become the Boks’ 80-minute man in the engine room.
6 Siya Kolisi – 7.5
Everything done by the skipper was executed with clinical and ferocious precision, including some shuddering hits. The busiest he’s been in the latter half of the Championship (seven tackles and six carries) during what has become his customary hour.
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit – 8
A typically industrious PSDT display, though his output was probably more heavily influential in attack this week, just getting his hands on the ball relentlessly. Still got through 13 tackles, with that said. Even operated as a scrum-half while the team were down to 14 men, which is just another string to his bow.
8 Jasper Wiese – 8.5
All piss and vinegar with his match-leading 13 carries once again, but it was actually his deft footwork at the back of a scrum that was hurtling forwards that laid the platform for Reinach to dart over. 14 tackles, the most for the Boks, crowned a mighty effort.
Replacements
16 Bongi Mbonambi – 6.5
Back in the team, and ensured there was absolutely no drop-off in all set-pieces. Quiet in the loose, and did lose the ball in contact when the Boks were looking to close out the match.
17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels – 7.5
Nche set the bar high, but Wessels maintained that level, winning a penalty alongside Louw at the scrum immediately after coming on.
18 Wilco Louw – 6.5
Deployed for the final 30 minutes, winning a scrum penalty with his very first action in the match. Was pinged on one occasion at the scrum, which was a rarity.
19 RG Snyman – 7.5
Brought everything you’d expect by now from the towering lock, making a mockery of a knackered defence with some of his carries for the final half hour, especially his offload from the base to allow Reinach to snipe.
20 Kwagga Smith – 8
Helped bring that breakdown expertise once Marx had left the field, with two elite turnovers in his own half when the Pumas were gaining momentum.
21 Grant Williams – 7
Back in the side after missing last week, and had a run at scrum-half rather than the wing, but this was not really the match where he could play to his strengths.
22 Manie Libbok – 6.5
Entered the fray in different circumstances this week, with the match more evenly poised, but still managed the game adroitly for the final 10 minutes, save for his missed kick to touch straight away. Then again, it was largely Argentinian ball for the last quarter.
23 Jesse Kriel – 7
The Pumas were trying to put width on the ball, and the veteran centre provided more solidity in the wider channels.
si Argentina metia el último penal que pegó en el palo, antes de su try ¿hubiera ganado 30 a 29 ?
Ratings for the forwards spot on for the backs a bit generous. Last thing to add to the bok armoury is situation awareness. Backs should have realised forwards were going starting to overrun Arg forwards after out last try and kept it tight, would have been about same result as Wellington match. Instead Kolbe has another brain fart and SFM still trying to dazzle which was not what the situation required.
Way off with these ratings.💩
The talking point this past week was whether Sacha could put in another shift like the previous week, with the Argentinians wised up to his attack. The blunt answer is NO. He continues to carry himself rather than create for his backline and that reflected in our rather dull backline this week. This individualism seems a common trait of the Cape!
De Allende described else where as a “Solid Rock” indeed, but we are not wanting Rocks, we are looking for intuition and flair. Compare Barrett’s performance at 12 this past week…that is what we are looking for.
Kolbe remains a long way off the mark. I suggest that many of these top tier players are finding it difficult to get back into International rugby after having played so long in the softer Japanese league
Remains off the mark - short memory.
I’m a Bok fan, but these ratings are way off. Moodie not more than 3, the rest of the backs not more than 5 except Reinach, Hooker and DDA.
Haging said that, i thought Arg were exceptional. They were unlucky to lose yesterday.
Moodie should’ve received a red. SFM was poor.
I agree with all the commenters below about your way-too-high scoring and the one I have the most difficulty with is Sacha. Eight? EIGHT??
I wouldn't give him more than six, and that'd be stretching it. Maybe five. In fact by the time he was replaced I was screaming at the TV for Rassie to bring some sense back to the game with Manie! It was like watching him play for the Stormers where he often looked the same, thanks to being in a weaker team, as the Boks were doing yesterday. We can only hope he - along with Moodie on how to tackle - has learnt quite a few lessons and can have better games both club-wise and particularly internationally in the Autumn NH games, or we could have some horrible November Saturdays coming up.
Almost every rating is 1 or 2 points too high. Aside from Reinach, the backs were worse than forwards. And some players just way off the pace.
Worst Kolbe game I can recall. Sacha, Willemse and Hooker MIA. Defensive weakness on the outside channels. Tactical kicking and (especially) contesting were disappointing. Some sloppy, unstructured overplaying in the second half, reminiscent of Ellis Park. Overall SA failed to “open the game up”, to use Rassie's language.
For me the big takeaway was that Argentina did their homework on how to disrupt. Despite comprehensive SA scrum advantage, the Pumas turned TonyBall into a bit of a mishmash. The vaunted SA x-factor players were frustrated, and Argentina maintained their attacking threat for the full 80+ minutes.
My rating for the ref would be a 5. Piardi tries to make quick decisions and keep the game moving, which is laudable (and hard to do), but some of the decisions were quite surprising.
Great to see the SA win, but the NH teams will watch this and conclude that TonyBall can be derailed. The Boks have work to do before the Nov tour.
And yet they won - scary isn’t it. Conveniently forgetting about the biggest home hiding ever given to an AB team and the 60m points they scored against Argentina in Durban. Sounds more like relief on your part:”They’re human after all.”
Over 100 points in 80 minutes against two of the top ten teams? Could you tell me when any other team has ever done that. Waiting for an answer? And don’t fret about Sasha, Willemse, Hooker and Kolbe. Perhaps you’d rather have BB, JB, WJ and DMac. Thanks we’ll stick to our lot.
Maybe they watched the second halves in Durban and Wellington and are thinking - jeez I hope they don’t hit that form against us.
Looks like the Springboks Fanboy Club Inc. come up with these ratings LOL
I think the ref was a fan boy as well not giving the 2nd yellow/red
Yeah … Josh, I think you’re a tad generous with your ratings. Sacha, Jasper and Bongi certainly did not deserve such high marks. Sacha was less sublime and more ridiculous, Jasper was quite ineffective and Bongi, well, let’s just say his sell by date is imminent.
I was concerned with Bongi, but I was pleasantly surprised. Seemed back to normal for me. Similarly think Jasper had a good game
Well perhaps it’s just back to the laconic statement “Check the scoreboard.” and quite frankly the rest is just babble.
How are referee and assistant referees appointed for a rugby championship decider, surely the best should be appointee
They work on a roster because the refs have to know where they are going to be before being sent off to some other continent week after week. How do you know how the comp is going to work out so you wait until the week before, before deciding the ref. Thank God you don’t run our business :)
Such high scores for a 29-27 match result?
Agree . Kolbe missed liked 10 takles. Everyone was poor. 5 the most across the board
Who does these ratings? SFM looked dangerous once or twice but made some awful decisions and errors. Hooker was exposed on defence. Some of these ratings compared to the All Blacks game are laughable.
Yes it’s bizarre
Hooker was better later but got exposed in the first half
SFM was very good