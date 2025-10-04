Springboks player ratings vs Argentina | Rugby Championship round six

South Africa player ratings: South Africa were crowned Rugby Championship winners on Saturday at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, defeating Argentina 29-27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following their 67-30 victory in Durban last week, the Springboks were given a far sterner test in London, not helped by some blustery conditions.

The Springboks trailed 13-10 at half time, but if this Championship has taught us anything, the half time score in a Bok match will seldom tell us who will win. And so it proved to be again, as Rassie Erasmus’ side just had enough to come away victorious.

Here’s how the players rated:

Match Summary 2 Penalty Goals 1 3 Tries 4 3 Conversions 3 0 Drop Goals 0 129 Carries 118 10 Line Breaks 6 12 Turnovers Lost 16 2 Turnovers Won 5

15 Damian Willemse – 7.5

In some tricky conditions, Willemse was solid at the back, but was particularly useful sharing the kicking responsibilities with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, causing problems for the Argentine backfield. Erasmus’ heart would have been in his mouth on one occasion where the full-back was slightly too relaxed covering a ball behind his own try line, and the Pumas almost pounced.

14 Cheslin Kolbe – 6

Came up with some shrewd defensive reads on his right flank as Argentina looked to play with width. Looked threatening with the limited ball he received. Maybe wasn’t the conditions for audacious cross-field kicks this week with a swirling wind. A horrendously loose pass gifted Argentina a try for the second week running. That has to affect his rating as it kept the Pumas in the match.

13 Canan Moodie – 4

An inauspicious start being yellow carded in the opening minutes for a high tackle, and his defence was a slight issue in the match as timing coming out the line was sometimes off. Could have been penalised for a deliberate knock-on on another day, which would have resulted in a red. Replaced with 30 minutes remaining.

12 Damian de Allende – 7

Developing a nice relationship with his 10 Feinberg-Mngomezulu, often stepping in at first-receiver while the playmaker wraps around, but also links with the forwards nicely. Happy to be direct too.

ADVERTISEMENT

11 Ethan Hooker – 7.5

The Boks turned to Hooker and his aerial prowess again, though the Pumas ensured there was coverage on his left flank. The ball didn’t often go out his way, as the Boks were more comfortable turning to the boot in the howling wind.

10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 8

One would think the Pumas would have learned their lesson from last week, but they gave the 23-year-old too much time and space, particularly in kick returns, and he frequently punished them. Maybe not as devastatingly as last week, and he was slightly sloppier in his execution (slinging one pass into touch in a try-scoring situation) but he nevertheless showed an individual runner he is. Kicked well from the tee considering the conditions (80 per cent).

9 Cobus Reinach – 9

Came close to intercepting a pass on the Pumas’ line for the easiest try of his career, but could not keep hold of the ball. Scored South Africa’s opener just before half time and has his pack to thank as he sniped from the base of a rampaging scrum, then bagged his second on 52 minutes as the Boks started to pull away. Decision-making was pinpoint behind a dominant pack.

1 Ox Nche – 8.5

Back this week after an injury and only made the Bok scrum stronger to the point where anything other than a penalty or turnover to the green machine was seen as a disappointment. Even more incredible as they were packing down with only seven players while Moodie was off. Threw his weight around in defence as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

2 Malcolm Marx – 9

A menace at the breakdown, and the Pumas just gave him too much time to get over the ball. Wasn’t always on the right side of referee Andrea Piardi’s whistle, however, but that comes with the territory. Put in his share of crunching tackles as well. Went over for a try shortly after the break, being at the back of a maul which he has done so many times in his career. A reward for a near-perfect lineout display. His second came from a pick-and-go, which came after he pounced on a loose ball (which came from his only botched lineout). Maybe it was the fact that Bongi Mbonambi was on the bench that meant Marx knew he could empty the tank before his substitution after 60 minutes, but this is his best display this year.

3 Thomas du Toit – 8

Alongside Nche, part of a monstrous scrummaging effort right from the very first scrum, where the Pumas were desperate to get the ball in and out as swiftly as possible on their own put-in. Defensive work-rate must be commended too.

4 Eben Etzebeth – 7

Was eager to move the ball in contact, which only helps this new brand of rugby the Boks are adopting. It was not all about finesse, though, and he careered into many a ruck. Was at the top of the Boks’ tackle count (nine) when he left the field shortly before the 50-minute mark.

5 Ruan Nortje – 7.5

An ever-reliable short option from the breakdown to either carry for some hard yards or tip on to players outside him. Does the basics extremely well. Put a lot of pressure on Julian Montoya at the lineout, as he did last week too. Has become the Boks’ 80-minute man in the engine room.

6 Siya Kolisi – 7.5

Everything done by the skipper was executed with clinical and ferocious precision, including some shuddering hits. The busiest he’s been in the latter half of the Championship (seven tackles and six carries) during what has become his customary hour.

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit – 8

A typically industrious PSDT display, though his output was probably more heavily influential in attack this week, just getting his hands on the ball relentlessly. Still got through 13 tackles, with that said. Even operated as a scrum-half while the team were down to 14 men, which is just another string to his bow.

8 Jasper Wiese – 8.5

All piss and vinegar with his match-leading 13 carries once again, but it was actually his deft footwork at the back of a scrum that was hurtling forwards that laid the platform for Reinach to dart over. 14 tackles, the most for the Boks, crowned a mighty effort.

Points Flow Chart South Africa win +2 Time in lead 40 Mins in lead 39 49% % Of Game In Lead 48% 71% Possession Last 10 min 29% 7 Points Last 10 min 0

Replacements

16 Bongi Mbonambi – 6.5

Back in the team, and ensured there was absolutely no drop-off in all set-pieces. Quiet in the loose, and did lose the ball in contact when the Boks were looking to close out the match.

17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels – 7.5

Nche set the bar high, but Wessels maintained that level, winning a penalty alongside Louw at the scrum immediately after coming on.

18 Wilco Louw – 6.5

Deployed for the final 30 minutes, winning a scrum penalty with his very first action in the match. Was pinged on one occasion at the scrum, which was a rarity.

19 RG Snyman – 7.5

Brought everything you’d expect by now from the towering lock, making a mockery of a knackered defence with some of his carries for the final half hour, especially his offload from the base to allow Reinach to snipe.

20 Kwagga Smith – 8

Helped bring that breakdown expertise once Marx had left the field, with two elite turnovers in his own half when the Pumas were gaining momentum.

21 Grant Williams – 7

Back in the side after missing last week, and had a run at scrum-half rather than the wing, but this was not really the match where he could play to his strengths.

22 Manie Libbok – 6.5

Entered the fray in different circumstances this week, with the match more evenly poised, but still managed the game adroitly for the final 10 minutes, save for his missed kick to touch straight away. Then again, it was largely Argentinian ball for the last quarter.

23 Jesse Kriel – 7

The Pumas were trying to put width on the ball, and the veteran centre provided more solidity in the wider channels.