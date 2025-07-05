South Africa made work for win over Italy at Loftus
Rassie Erasmus’ South Africa picked up their second win of the 2025 Test season with a 42–24 win over a depleted Italy side in Pretoria.
The scoreboard did not represent the at times scrappy performance at Loftus Versfeld from the reigning world champions.
The home side never really looked in danger of losing. With that said, the Boks lacked cohesion for long stretches, particularly after the break, with Gonzalo Quesada’s side capitalising on South Africa’s ill-discipline to score three second-half tries and briefly threaten a comeback.
The Springboks had established a commanding 28–3 lead at the interval with first-half tries from Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse and a brace from scrum-half Morne van den Berg.
Italy – playing with three debutants from the bench and captained for the first time by Niccolò Cannone – struggled for territory early on and were punished during Lorenzo Cannone’s 10-minute spell in the sin bin.
Despite the early setbacks, Italy grew into the game. Manuel Zuliani’s score five minutes after the restart was followed by tries from Luca Dimcheff—who crossed moments after winning his first cap—and captain Cannone, whose effort on 68 minutes reduced the gap to 35–24.
South Africa’s discipline and intensity had clearly dipped, and only Marco van Staden’s late try settled matters.
There were strong performances from the Springboks’ front row, with Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw laying a solid platform early on, while Arendse showed his class with a sharp finish and a try-saving tackle.
However, the much-vaunted Bomb Squad struggled to add impact off the bench, and the breakdown in particular became an area of concern, with South Africa conceding two tries from turnover ball in the second half.
The two teams will meet again next Saturday in Port Elizabeth in the Azzurri’s final match of the season.
News, stats, videos and more! Download the new RugbyPass app, in collaboration with the British and Irish Lions, on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Comments on RugbyPass
The intentional knock down resulting in a yellow is maybe the worst rule in sports. The fact that a spear tackle result in the same punishment makes no sense. Imagine a new fan watching that game and trying to make sense on how a player throwing his hand at a ball results in the same punishment as dropping a man on his head.
If he had have actually head butted someone. That was a bit of a push when things got emotional, used head instead of hands.
These things used to be a bit a laugh after the game. Now we’re all clutching our rosary beads.
Good team,boys need to really up the accuracy for this game even tho I don’t think French boys are quite as good up front as previous couple of years Puma boys gave them a hurry up at scrum time but still lethal all over the park, Kiwi boys have some devastating ball carriers Micah Fale is so much fun to watch off bench hope he gets a chance to wind up
I've been in the stands for Munster V Māori’s twice.
Among the greatest rugby experiences of my life. Never seen respect like it. Proper, proper fans.
Both times the result was irrelevant as the sport won. Every player, man, woman and child living the games values.
Beautiful, bai!!!!!!
Well that solves one headache for Faz & co naybe creates another with who to pick at 12 but not a bad headache to have
The just need to tier the bin system 5 minutes,10,20 and ur outta here 5 minute is for everything not dangerous no need for cards just hand signals like basketball give out more penalty tries not sin bin on repeat team offending
I did not ask yourself or anyone to believe or agree with me and good for you for being such a connected person. Anyway You don’t know me from Adam so let us just leave it at that regarding playing the game. I said that it is not a conspiracy theory. It is what I was told way before he was selected as a Springbok and here he is. If you think anyone in the Moerat fam are “needy kids” when talking rugby then cool. No need to get worked up.
No it is not, you are always more than welcome to come play the Māori, boys probably be more than happy to come North tbh and Samoa Tonga still can get a good team together it’s the getting them together with zero cash that’s a problem
Absolutely relevant. It's because of useless refs that the game is taking a nose dive. If he did his job properly, there would be way less problems. Too long have refs gotten away with officiating that's even worse than school rugby. Too long have the NH had their fingers in that nice big fat pie of WR. Doing everything in their power to give the NH the edge, trying to force everyone else to play the game via the NH way by changing, deleting it adding new laws. Currently the main man might be Australian, but he has no power surrounded by the NH lackeys isn't it? Which refs gets preference at most tournaments including the WC? The NH refs. Brace always blows against the Boks. This hasn't been his first time not his last time.
That just doesn’t make sense!…
That is a good result for rugby Spain are a good team and those 2 teams would benefit from playing each other more yup it is good to play better sides but not getting hidings by 60 points
Italy is much better than what people give them credit for. The Boks cohesion is the biggest problem. I am not worried about the Boks. Everyone see what they want to see. You want to see the Boks as weak and want them to lose. Like some AB's fans ( not most of them ), that expects the AB's to make it 2 run away wins against the Boks. Big scores. Should I remind you that the Boks are double WC champs? That they have beaten the AB's 4 times in a row? Whatever you may wish in your fairy land of dreams, that is not going to happen. Games between the Boks and AB's is always a closely fought contest that could go either way. Where teams like the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia aren't taken that seriously, the same can't be said of the AB's. We treat them them with the respect they deserve. There will be no experiments. They will get the best the Boks have and the Boks will be razor sharp. Honed in like snipers. Whoever wins those two tests will be deserved winners, and I can promise you this… Players on both sides will be sore and bloodied, because they will leave everything on the field like they always do.
All player development
roads should lead to MLR in that part of the world?it would be in US benefit to have a strong neighborhood and gives opportunities in the pros so many dudes are from way further away than Canada or even Chile
I suspect a rather large number of naturalized Eagles will be soaring in 31 and the games leading up to it, MLR got good money in it for the long haul
I didn't know he was injured too. Vincent Tsithuka is available and Roos did play well. Kolisi it seemed they were monitoring on a day to day basis. He might play to be ready for the RC. No matter who we think of, we can be sure that Rassie will surprise us all again
Fiji and Japan going to probably be playing with the big boys next year with ABs touring SA and this will mean something has to change up ? If that goes well then you could add Uruguay and Chile to that comp, and then u sort out something good for the rest?
Should be upgraded to red and a 3 week ban minimum
Niue is a famous rugby nation despite its lack of size.
Just as well for the rest of the world there aren’t a million of them.
Keep it up James!
Still using laughing emojis to compensate for your lack of wit I see? 🤡
The country with the biggest rugby resources in the world fluking a couple of matches is hardly worth your goose stepping around the place Tommy Goebbels!
Well said. Thanks. I’m afraid after this match I now have as little respect for the Ities - and the referees who let them get away it - as I used to have for the Argies. Their spoiling and continually offsides play is perhaps the only way they can win, but it gets really irritating, and which no doubt got under Wiese's skin. But, hey, it almost got them near to the Boks last week, but luckily not this time, by a country mile.