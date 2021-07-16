Close Notice
South Africa A make 12 changes to their team to face the Bulls

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images)

Jacques Nienaber has named a South Africa A team for Saturday’s match versus the Bulls that shows twelve changes following the midweek 17-13 win over the Lions in Cape Town. Having had their second game versus Georgia cancelled last week, Springboks head coach Nienaber had elected to pick a side to face the Lions that was packed with World Cup winners and seasoned internationals. 

Two days on from that bruising encounter, the latest South Africa A selection has been revealed for the hastily arranged clash with the Bulls which will take place in Cape Town at the same stadium some hours before the Lions take on the Stormers and there are just three repeat selections – midfielder Damian de Allende, hooker Joseph Dweba and flanker Marco van Staden.  

Fly-half Elton Jantjies will skipper a team featuring nine World Cup winners after Nienaber made the trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town on Friday morning with a host of Springboks players who will begin their return-to-play protocols after recovering from Covid-19.

“We wanted another SA A match to give all the players a chance to show what they are capable of before we enter the Test series against the British and Irish Lions and we are excited to give these players this valuable opportunity,” said Nienaber.

“With several changes to the matchday squad there won’t be much continuity from Wednesday’s match, but the game time and the chance for these players to show what they can offer on the field will be invaluable with an eye on improving our match fitness and building momentum before we enter the Test series.”

SOUTH AFRICA A (vs Bulls, Saturday)
15. Aphelele Fassi
14. Yaw Penxe
13. Wandisile Simelane
12. Damian de Allende
11. Rosko Specman
10. Elton Jantjies (captain)
9. Cobus Reinach
8. Kwagga Smith
7. Rynhardt Elstadt
6. Marco van Staden
5. Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg
4. Jean-Luc du Preez
3. Vincent Koch
2. Joseph Dweba
1. Coenie Oosthuizen

Replacements:
16. Fez Mbatha
17. Thomas du Toit
18. Wilco Louw
19. Japser Wiese
20. Sanele Nohamba
21. Sbu Nkosi
22. Jesse Kriel
23. Damian Willemse
24. Lizo Gqoboka

