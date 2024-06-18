Select Edition

TOP 14

Son of Stuart Lancaster set to sign for Racing 92

By Jon Newcombe
Stuart Lancaster, former Head of England rugby poses with his son, Dan Lancaster after the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Ealing Trailfinders and Leicester Tigers at Trailfinders Sports Ground on February 18, 2024 in Ealing, England.

Stuart Lancaster’s remodelling of the Racing 92 squad is set to include two familiar faces with his son, Dan Lancaster, and Sale Sharks legend Sam James, close to finalising a move to the Top 14 club.

Lancaster and James will join former England captain Owen Farrell in heading to the Paris La Défense Arena this summer, pending a medical.

Given time, the English trio could line up at 10, 12 and 13 as 23-year-old Lancaster has been identified as an inside-centre, having played his England U20s rugby there, although he can also play fly-half.

He came through the same Yorkshire academy pathway as recent England call-up, Joe Carpenter, before moving to Leicester and then Ealing Trailfinders.

With Racing 92 legend Henry Chavancy still having another year on his contract to run and Josua Tuisova keen to prove his worth next season after an injury-hit campaign, that drew stinging criticism this week from club owner, Jacky Lorenzetti, Lancaster will have to be patient for his opportunities.

The former Edgeley Park ballboy played 244 games for his boyhood club, but his Sharks career ended with last Saturday’s league semi-final defeat at the hands of Bath at The Rec.

Sam James, meanwhile, will arrive are Racing 92, all being well, after a glorious career at Sale.

The versatile back, who is equally at home in the centres, or at fly-half and full-back, made nearly 250 appearances for his hometown club and had a string of different offers on the table.

Two weeks ago, we reported in Fissler Confidential, that a move to Japan was on the cards. But the chance to play under Lancaster and alongside the likes of Farrell obviously was a big draw for the soon-to-be 30-year-old James.

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

The ACT franchise are traditional set-piece bastions, but show alarming signs of decline up front.

FEATURE

After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Warriors will be rank outsiders in Pretoria but there are parallels with their title-winning vintage of 2015.

FEATURE

Freddie Steward: 'I wouldn’t say I've had it easy'

The England full-back has competition in the form of George Furbank but will relish the competition for the No 15 shirt

Comments on RugbyPass

O
Otagoman II 15 minutes ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

I felt the scrum in the semi was not that much of a factor till later in the 2nd half. It was the kick-offs that done the Brumbies in with some nice free ball in the 22 for the Blues. Highlanders were not good enough in the lineout to take advantage of the scrum penalties they won.

2 Go to comments
P
Peter 24 minutes ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Usual comment by a Frenchman. Visit North Paris and the slums that the French consign black foreigners to and you will appreciate what I’m writing.

7 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Man that’s grim. So Schmidt will know all of this. Can a scrum be improved with coaching that quick?

2 Go to comments
f
finn 3 hours ago
South Africa name two debutants vs Wales as Koch hits half-century

not surprising that this selection skews so heavily towards established talent! bodes well for SA being v competitive in the Ireland series and the RC

1 Go to comments
B
Ben 4 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Dream on

306 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 4 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

Young sports people are passing away in record numbers since the jab. “Medical Event” is how they are explained in media circles.

7 Go to comments
D
Dan 4 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Just another overrated SH player who.can’t hack superior NH comps. A tale as old as time..

7 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 6 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

My heart goes out to all his family and close friends. Such a shock to lose someone so young. Rest easy now.

7 Go to comments
b
bob 6 hours ago
After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Hopefully we see a cracker of a game. The intensity of the Bulls/Leinster game was frightening. But if Le Roux does not play the Bulls attack may be weakened. Whatever, a chance for another young player.

5 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 6 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I dunno, the failure of England to get out of pool play at RWC2015 shows their true state in 2014 was perhaps the thrashing they got in the 3rd test at Hamilton, once the ABs found their feet. But there’s always room for optimism, new ABs coaching team, new combos in key positions, historically mixed efforts early in June series, no warm-up match, etc etc. Add in England’s on the rise. Exciting times ahead for both teams.

306 Go to comments
J
Josh 6 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

CORRECTION, 1994 was not 20 years ago. When the All Blacks play England at Eden Park this year it will be *30 years *since they lost a test at Eden Park.

306 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 6 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Thanks Nick. When Borthwick chose Furbank over Steward for the biggest game of the tournament, it made a big statement. I’m not the guy I was at Leicester and I’m not Eddie Jones. I admire him immensely for making the call. There are a lot of talented backline players running round in the GP right now. It would be a shame to burn through a generation of talented ball players and runners with a game plan that didn’t utilise their talents.

306 Go to comments
E
Ernie Douglas 8 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

RIP fella 🙏

7 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 9 hours ago
After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Bulls and Glasgow played their best games last week. It will be very difficult for both of them to get up and do it again. Have a feeling it will come down to who makes the least errors and who has the stamina is the last quarter

5 Go to comments
S
Simon 11 hours ago
The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

From what I’ve seen this year, Super Rugby is getting closer to sevens than a XV rugby. There is no doubting some of the skills on display but there is little structure to games and teams don’t seem to be well coached in the fundamentals of the game. The longer Super Rugby keeps going like this, the longer NZ and Australia will slip down as Test nations and are unlikely to be anywhere near contenders for future World Cups.

3 Go to comments
M
MattJH 12 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

I’ve got a feeling Peter Lakai may have to wait a bit longer.

26 Go to comments
L
Liam 12 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

At what point are people going to think hmmm, when these south african teams were in super rugby they were competitive with the kiwi teams…. But not often dominant. As soon as they move up north they are dominating the Euro teams. And yet super rugby is a powder puff competition, says the narrative. Maybe not.

17 Go to comments
M
MattJH 12 hours ago
The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

Tutu Vs Titi. Can’t wait!

3 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 12 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I think that will be close to the team, Nick. But I think he might start with Baxter. Throughout the 6 Nations he never started with both Marler and Cole. I think it’s to do with Felix Jones’s ‘Bok’ defence system. The thinking presumably being that they can hide one old fella at a time but not both. Marler on the bench with Stuart would be my guess.

306 Go to comments
M
MattJH 12 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

The experience will only be damaging if they drop bottom lip and kick stones. The Irish will be much better for the experience, and will be excited to come back in a few weeks time. Bulls ain’t the Boks though… It’s a whole other step up.

17 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.' Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.'
