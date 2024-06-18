Son of Stuart Lancaster set to sign for Racing 92

Stuart Lancaster’s remodelling of the Racing 92 squad is set to include two familiar faces with his son, Dan Lancaster, and Sale Sharks legend Sam James, close to finalising a move to the Top 14 club.

Lancaster and James will join former England captain Owen Farrell in heading to the Paris La Défense Arena this summer, pending a medical.

Given time, the English trio could line up at 10, 12 and 13 as 23-year-old Lancaster has been identified as an inside-centre, having played his England U20s rugby there, although he can also play fly-half.

He came through the same Yorkshire academy pathway as recent England call-up, Joe Carpenter, before moving to Leicester and then Ealing Trailfinders.

With Racing 92 legend Henry Chavancy still having another year on his contract to run and Josua Tuisova keen to prove his worth next season after an injury-hit campaign, that drew stinging criticism this week from club owner, Jacky Lorenzetti, Lancaster will have to be patient for his opportunities.

Sam James, meanwhile, will arrive are Racing 92, all being well, after a glorious career at Sale.

The versatile back, who is equally at home in the centres, or at fly-half and full-back, made nearly 250 appearances for his hometown club and had a string of different offers on the table.

Two weeks ago, we reported in Fissler Confidential, that a move to Japan was on the cards. But the chance to play under Lancaster and alongside the likes of Farrell obviously was a big draw for the soon-to-be 30-year-old James.