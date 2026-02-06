Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
00:05
Friday
02:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
21:35
Saturday
00:05
Saturday
02:35
Saturday
06:00
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
08:10
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:40
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
U20
Six Nations

Lions replacements get captain Sione Tuipulotu's full backing

By PA
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Sione Tuipulotu of Scotland looks on during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Scotland and Australia at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on November 24, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sione Tuipulotu has backed Gregor Townsend’s new-look back three to help Scotland get off to a Guinness Six Nations flier in Italy on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head coach has made the bold call not to include any of Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe in his starting XV for the showdown in Rome.

It will be the first time none of the British and Irish Lions trio have started in a Six Nations match since February 2019.

VIDEO

Instead Bristol’s Tom Jordan will play at full-back, with Glasgow pair Jamie Dobie and Kyle Steyn getting the nod on the wings in a selection captain Tuipulotu believes displays the array of back-line options Scotland possess.

“At least since I’ve been around, those three have been playing in most of the games that I’ve played for Scotland so I think it’s going to be a little bit different out there tomorrow,” said Tuipulotu, speaking pitchside at Scotland’s team run at Stadio Olimpico on Friday afternoon.

“This time Kyle and Dobie and Tommy have been given the opportunity to play those positions and I’ll back them as much as I can.

“I believe in them wholeheartedly, and I know what they can do in big games, and this is a big game for us tomorrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Fixture
Six Nations
Italy
18 - 15
Full-time
Scotland
All Stats and Data

Townsend has selected nine Glasgow players in his starting XV and a further five on the bench.

Warriors have won each of their last nine games since the start of December, including all four of their Champions Cup pool matches, and Tuipulotu is hopeful the harmony they have generated at club level can transfer into the Test arena.

“We’re very cohesive out there at the moment, I can feel it at training,” said the Glasgow centre. “We play with each other throughout the whole year.

“As national team captain, I’m very proud of the boys that have come through Glasgow, and now we’re playing together for the national team.

“I just want to see them take their club form to national duties now. I just hope we can show how cohesive and together we are. Not just the Glasgow boys, but all of us together tomorrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuipulotu is expecting Italy be “passionate” opponents at a sold-out Olimpico but he is unfazed by forecasts of rain come kick-off time in the Eternal City.

“I play my club rugby in Glasgow, so I’m used to the rain,” he said. “Probably more used to it than the boys playing over here at Benetton and Zebre. So if the rain comes, we’re well prepared for that. And if the sun stays out, so be it.”

Asked what Scotland, who finished fourth in each of the previous two years, can achieve in the championship, Tuipulotu said: “That’s not really my concern at the moment.

“My main concern is beating Italy. If we can, we’ll get our championship off to a kick-start. But in terms of what we can achieve in the competition, we’ll leave that talk, I think, maybe until a little bit later and focus on Italy tomorrow.”

Related

Michele Lamaro on the key mindset change that makes Italy 'scary' opponents

Michele Lamaro believes improving Italy can no longer benefit from being underestimated by their Guinness Six Nations rivals.

Read Now

Six Nations picks

Plot your team's route to the Six Nations title with our Six Nations score predictor game! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

5
2

'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

12
3

Wales forced into emergency coach change during Six Nations

4

Bath's rivals set to swoop for young flanker Ethan Staddon

5

Bulls move on Le Roux as Bath contract talks end

1
6

5 Englishmen make our Six Nations team of the week

6
7

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

8

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

111

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Freddie Steward and Fraser Dingwall are quietly becoming crucial for England

Wales thrashing comes with its caveats but the centre and full-back are making real strides in an England shirt

LONG READ

Wales brace themselves for French invasion knowing they simply have to do better

The French juggernaut will roll into Cardiff hellbent and demolishing any Welsh resistance and Steve Tandy's men must show smarts and grit

2
LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

Dogged by Scotland's brain fades, poor results and constant Red Bull speculation, this may be do or die for the long-serving coach.

7

Comments on RugbyPass

M
Mark 25 minutes ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

They’re playing Wales…They could pick Emmanuel macron, and his missus in the centre and still win!!

8 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 38 minutes ago
Wales brace themselves for French invasion knowing they simply have to do better

Ireland made France look good and Wales failed to fire against England.

In Cardiff Wales will do better with the ref and France will do worse. That’s important



...

2 Go to comments
b
benny_pea 2 hours ago
Wales brace themselves for French invasion knowing they simply have to do better

It’s the system put in place that’s keeping them down. Gatland didn’t appreciate young talent and wales pay for it now

2 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yeah their double sub rules is a bit weird I must say. Almost NFL style.

259 Go to comments
M
Matt Perry 3 hours ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

I think it's more a reference to physicality and go-forward ability than literal weight.

7 Go to comments
b
benny_pea 3 hours ago
Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

They’re too old, wont be able to compete after the 2027 World Cup, not quite as bad as the collapse wales has has (the system in place is too secure) but they are certainly in trouble

20 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

Really good post, if you were to look at the reasons for the lows, it’s a poor scrum (at this level), less post contact carry metres that other teams and they also have a less used bench (confirmed by the helpful BBC graphic this week).

If you were to look at Gregor’s skill sets, these are the areas that are not his strengths and is where different voices and approaches may be required.



...

7 Go to comments
B
Bjs 3 hours ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

The Welsh pack was heavier aswel and look how that turned out….

7 Go to comments
G
Guest 4 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

All good sir, I’ve been checking it more often than I probably should 😅

12 Go to comments
c
cm 4 hours ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

There’s always talk about how big the English are. The Scottish pack last weekend was heavier than the English pack that played Wales. Sadly they were also cack, but, still, we shouldn’t keep repeating the fallacies.

7 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I think 2x RWC winners medals is all that people will remember . . . . And if he does land 3 on the trot, I am not sure that will ever be beaten.

112 Go to comments
J
JD 5 hours ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

The prospect of that happening just makes me miss Eddie Butler in comms even more. My God he would have a field day with it.

8 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

There is a reason why FRA have won 5 of the last 7 post Lion tour 6N’s HH.

They should have less injuries (whilst also getting their fair share at the moment) and home advantage is still a big advantage in 6N’s games.



...

112 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 5 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

So they are. This has changed in the last 24 hours. I checked the programming for the weekend on Monday and not there. Today they are.

Thanks mate



...

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Doc Rassie will replace Doc Craven in terms of folklore.

With a legacy that may yet span NZ (Tony), Felix and Flannery (Ireland) and a few future player turned coaches of this current generation. Going on to do good things.



...

112 Go to comments
L
LE 5 hours ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

loo E B L B R A… easy

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Absolutely. I really hope the France/England game decides the 6N between them.

A good final experience for both teams. And spectacle for the fans and neutral observers.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

A three-peat RWC would be some achievement for Rassie, then it will come down to how much energy and enjoyment he still gets from the day to day job, or if he wants a slightly less stressful agenda.

Either way, they will create a role that ties him in and he leaves some legacy for the next person to build from.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I rate Galthie also, very clever and not afraid to experiment.

I think it’s been an interesting period for FRA, where they have seen the rise of Toulouse on the back of their power game (which was the backbone of this team) but then the emergence and rise of Bordeaux offering a very different style.



...

112 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Not sure. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Rassie sticks around to 2035. In at least a Director of rugby role with the boks. Why not? Unless he’s moeg.

And beyond that I have no doubt he is SA Rugby CEO material. He’s a builder. I see him building for some time to come.



...

112 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT