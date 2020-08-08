Don’t be surprised to hear calls for Peter Umaga-Jensen to earn a surprise call-up to the All Blacks squad in the wake of the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Chiefs.
The young midfielder put on a clinic in the first half of the round nine Kiwi derby – of which the Hurricanes need to win with a bonus point to keep their faint title hopes alive – in front of a crowd that featured All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, John Plumtree and Grant Fox.
That trio of spectators will no doubt have sat up and taken notice of Umaga-Jensen’s opening half performance, where he stood up in the absence of injured teammate Ngani Laumape to wreak havoc with the Chiefs’ defence.
Going into Saturday’s clash without having picked up a bonus point at all throughout the competition, Umaga-Jensen led the charge to keeping the Hurricanes’ season intact with an early try inside the first seven minutes.
A sequence of solid build-up play by the hosts from an attacking lineout kept the Chiefs pegged inside their own 22, before halfback TJ Perenara fired a deft flat ball for Umaga-Jensen to run onto at pace.
There was no stopping the imposing 22-year-old, who made easy work of Alex Nankivell and Anton Lienert-Brown to dot down under the posts.
It took only 20 minutes for Umaga-Jensen to double his score tally and continue his good run of form that played a vital role in taking down the Crusaders in Christchurch a fortnight ago.
Running a backline move off an attacking scrum, the former national schoolboy and age-grade star split apart the Chiefs defence with a good running line before setting Wes Goosen away down the left wing.
Playing the role of support player, Umaga-Jensen was on hand to receive a last-ditch offload from Goosen as he was bundled into touch and was quick to dot the ball down despite the tackle attempt of Mitch Karpik.
Set-piece tries are a beautiful thing. Just beautiful.
Twitter was quick to react to Umaga-Jensen’s two-try salvo, with many praising the youngster’s efforts as the Hurricanes stayed alive in the competition for another week by picking up a 31-18 bonus point win over their North Island neighbours.
