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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Bordeaux
Friday
02:05
Friday
13:45
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
14:05
Women's Internationals

Shaunagh Brown: 'If you think that, you don’t know what you’re talking about'


Shaunagh Brown won 30 caps for England's Red Roses between 2017 and 2022 (Photo credit: Sportsbeat)
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Shaunagh Brown believes that Jo Yapp is the “best person” to lead the first-ever British & Irish Lions Women’s Team against New Zealand’s Black Ferns in 2027.

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Yapp was unveiled as the head coach for the Lions’ impending maiden tour last week. The 46-year-old former England scrum-half is currently the Head of Women’s Pathways with England Rugby and will join the Lions on a part-time basis from July and full-time in January 2027 as preparations for the inaugural Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s Series start to ramp up.

Former England international, Brown, has been a part of the Lions Women’s process since Royal London launched a feasibility study in 2021.
Yapp’s appointment as the first Lions Women’s head coach and the approach of the 2025/26 Premiership Women’s Rugby final signals that the historic tour is rapidly approaching.

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While having never been coached by Yapp directly, Brown thinks that the former Wallaroos boss has the resume to excel in the role.

“She’s always been such a force within the rugby scene across the game,” Brown told RugbyPass. “I describe her as a servant of her game. One of those people.

“Of course, she used to play for England and then gone onto her coaching journey. What I really like about her, it’s twofold, it’s her perspective.

“She’s been head coach of a club, been head coach of a country, she’s been head coach of an invitational team in the Barbarians, Head of Pathways at England. She has so many different perspectives on the game. Where some coaches don’t.

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“The other part of her is what she does for people and human beings and her cultural belief. I think she is the best person to bring four different nations together. That in itself is a task.

“It’s all well and good putting 15 good rugby players on the pitch and hoping for the best, but this is going to be a lot more than that. This is going to be about bringing them together for the greater good.”

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During Yapp’s time in charge of Australia it was clear that the 46-year-old had forged a deep, meaningful relationship during her two years with the squad.

In the press conference after the Wallaroos’ quarter-final exit at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, the team’s captain Siokapesi Palu had tears in her eyes when asked about the Englishwoman’s impact on the squad.

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It is that ability to bind a group to a collective cause that has set Yapp aside over the years. It is one of the reasons that the players she coached at England Under-20, University of Exeter, the Barbarians and Worcester Warriors all glow about the 70-cap international.

That knack for bringing people together could be vital when gathering the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales for an historic first Lions Women’s tour in 14 months’ time.

“People would walk on hot coals for her,” Brown said. “She brings out better in a player, and you’ve got so many people saying it’s going to be England dominated and nobody else will get a chance.

“First of all, if you think that, you don’t know what you’re talking about. You’re obviously not watching the Six Nations. If you’re telling me Aoife Wafer’s not got a chance of making that time, I’d tell you to pipe down.

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“It’s getting the players to realise that they’ve got more. They’ve got more in them. They’ve got more to give, and Jo Yapp will be the person to bring it out.

“For this to be the first ever Women’s tour, there’s no precedent. I was on the viability study when we spoke about this Lions team working and whether we needed a quota. No, we don’t. And what is Lions DNA? What do we stick to? It was about every single element, whether it be coaching staff and players.

“It’s all about being the best of the best. We are just choosing the best person for the job. Nobody’s here to tick a box. What we have is the freedom to do is show how the women’s game is different than the men’s.

“We don’t have to do anything the men have done before. The men have their precedent. They have their way of doing things.”

‘This is a pretty cool partnership’

Brown was speaking at Medway RFC to help launch Royal London’s annual Championing Women and Girls’ Rugby Award.

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It is the third year of the award, with one applicant club from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales chosen to receive a trophy and a £10,000 grant to invest in their women and girls’ programme.

In 2024, Royal London also gave the rugby unions of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales £3 million to invest into their female coaches and players ahead of the 2027 tour.

Successful clubs have shown a significant commitment to growing participation and representation for across all aspects of their club. Applications for the grant increased from 130 to 250 across the first two years and applications are open until midday of Monday 20 July.

“I was part of the viability study back in 2021 that Royal London funded and it was a question of whether it would happen,” Brown said.

“Now to see it literally come through the stages of life and coming to fruition. A ball hasn’t been kicked yet, and Royal London have put so much into it. This is a pretty cool partnership.

“They truly believe in us and everything they do around rugby. These grassroots awards are going to a club from each nation and it’s a recognition of our nations coming together.”

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Guisborough RFC and Lancaster Lionesses are previous winners of the grant. Money has been used to build changing rooms and community coaching. Crucially aiding the development of grassroots women’s rugby.

Sat in the clubhouse of Medway RFC, Brown is almost instantly transported to her rugby introduction 11 years ago at the club. It was in Kent, down the road from her home in Gillingham, that she first picked up a rugby ball and kick-started a career that saw her win an Allianz Premier 15s title with Harlequins and represent England at a Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“It gave me a sense of belonging and that sense of place for me,” Brown said. “Growing up as a girl, I was very much a tomboy. I’d grown up in a society where, as a girl I was told to calm down, be quiet and that my hair looked pretty. Being judged on what you look like.

“To come to a club where I am encouraged to be bigger, stronger, louder, be more of yourself – I was like, that’s pretty cool, I’m going to be good at this rugby thing.”

Royal London, the only Founding Partner of The British & Irish Lions Women’s rugby team, has announced that applications are open for its annual Championing Women and Girls’ Rugby Award. Applications are open until 12pm on Monday 20 July 2026 via the Lions website

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Comments on RugbyPass

c
cnw 13 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ok - I sense that a number of teams are using the July series to expose players to test rugby. Part of that may be because if injury or fatigue. But even so should be good to see how the next tier goes.

75 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 15 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hails the 'remarkable difference' Tony Brown has made to Boks

Eddie Jones made a remarkable difference to the Springboks too, until he lost it.

5 Go to comments
f
frandinand 18 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

It is totally unforgivable to back an Australian coach to the bitter end when he came close to destroying Australian rugby. That’s blind patriotism and that is what you are consistently guilty of.

I note that in one of your earlier posts you were a supporter of Trump.



...

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 23 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 26 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

522 Go to comments
P
PMcD 50 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

75 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

75 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

75 Go to comments
C
CC 1 hour ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

75 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



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75 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

75 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

75 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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522 Go to comments
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