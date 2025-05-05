Sevens flyer moves to fullback as Australia U20 make mass changes

HSBC SVNS Series flyer Sid Harvey will start at fullback when the Australia U20 take on South Africa U20 in the second round of The Rugby Championship U20. Coach Chris Whitaker has made mass changes to the starting side that secured a dramatic draw in the first round.

Harvey was the hero for the Aussie side, with the goal-kicking outside back converting a last-gasp try to level the score against New Zealand. It was a fairly difficult kick too, with Harvey having kicked at 25 per cent leading up to that 84th-minute shot at goal.

Coach Whitaker has shifted Harvey from the wing to fullback, with a new-look side set to take on the tournament hosts on Wednesday morning (AEST). Cooper Watters moves from the right wing to the left, while the Queensland Reds’ Nick Conway will wear the No. 14 jumper.

Brumbies’ Malakye Enasio and Xavier Rubens from the Reds will form a new midfield pairing, while Finn Prass takes over as the starting fly-half. Prass joins Hwi Sharples in the halves, who was impressing in the No. 9 jersey against the New Zealanders.

In the forwards, loosehead prop Finn Baxter and the Western Force’s Ollie Barrett have both been retained in the run-on side, while the Reds’ Trevor King has been promoted to the First XV. Joe Mangelsdorf and captain Eamon Doyle are the two starting second rowers.

NSW Waratahs enforcer Luca Cleverley has been selected as the starting blindside flanker, while Eli Langi and Beau Morrison have both held onto their starting spots ahead of the match at Gqeberha’s Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

This competition is the final competitive hit-out for Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina ahead of the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy in June and July. The game kicks-off at 12.10 am AEST on Wednesday morning.

Australia U20 to take on South Africa U20

1. Finn Baxter (ACT Brumbies, Gungahlin Eagles)

2. Ollie Barrett (Western Force, Associates RUFC)

3. Trevor King (Queensland Reds, Souths)

4. Joe Mangelsdorf (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

5. Eamon Doyle (c) (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

6. Luca Cleverley (NSW Waratahs, Randwick)

7. Eli Langi (ACT Brumbies, Tuggeranong Vikings)

8. Beau Morrison (ACT Brumbies, Sydney University)

9. Hwi Sharples (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

10. Finn Prass (Western Force, Wests Scarborough)

11. Cooper Watters (NSW Waratahs, Eastern Suburbs)

12. Malakye Enasio (ACT Brumbies, Gungahlin Eagles)

13. Xavier Rubens (Queensland Reds, Souths)

14. Nick Conway (Queensland Reds, Wests Bulldogs)

15. Sid Harvey (Australia Sevens)

Replacements

16. Lipina Ata (ACT Brumbies, Gungahlin Eagles)

17. Nick Hill (NSW Waratahs, Warringah)

18. Edwin Langi (NSW Waratahs, Eastern Suburbs)

19. Ollie Aylmer (ACT Brumbies, Gordon)

20. Charlie Brosnan (Queensland Reds, Brothers)

21. James Martens (Queensland Reds, GPS Rugby Club)

22. Joey Fowler (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

23. Boston Fakafanua (Western Force, Wests Scarborough)