Seilala Mapusua has secured new job eight months after Samoa exit

Seilala Mapusua is back working in rugby eight months after losing his job as Manu Samoa head coach to Mahonri Schwalger. Despite coming within a whisker of ambushing England in their final pool match in Lille at Rugby World Cup 2023, Mapusua learned in February that the Pacific Islanders were advertising for a new head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was late March when it was confirmed that Schwalger would take charge of the national team, leaving Mapusua searching elsewhere to continue his coaching career. That search has proven successful as he has been unveiled as an assistant at Moana Pasifika to Tana Umaga on a two-year deal.

A franchise statement read: “Moana Pasifika is excited to announce the appointment of Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua as backs and skills coach for the 2025 and 2026 DHL Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

Nick Mallett explains why he once turned down an offer to coach England | RPTV Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett on turning down the England coaching job, before Eddie Jones got it. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Nick Mallett explains why he once turned down an offer to coach England | RPTV Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett on turning down the England coaching job, before Eddie Jones got it. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now

“The former midfielder played 26 Tests for Manu Samoa and was part of the team that famously defeated Australia 32-23 in 2011. The 44-year-old also coached Manu Samoa for four years which included the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“Mapusua has coached several current Moana Pasifika players with Samoa, including James Lay, Sama Malolo, Jonathan Taumateine and Miracle Fai’ilagi. Mapusua was born in Moto’otua, Samoa and grew up in Wellington, attending Wesley College in Auckland.

Force Moana Pasifika All Stats and Data

“From 2002-2006 he played for the Highlanders before spending 10 years overseas in England and Japan. He made 126 appearances for the London Irish, 31 appearances for the Kubota Spears and 25 for the Kamaishi Seawaves.”

Mapusua said: “There is a feeling of home and familiarity, and a real excitement around being able to contribute to the continued growth of Pacific rugby. What Fa’alogo (Umaga) is creating here is pretty awesome and I’m really looking forward to contributing to that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything about the direction that Moana is heading speaks to me as a Samoan, as a Pacific Islander and as a rugby coach. It all aligns with what I value and it’s another step for me in terms of my own journey. That pursuit of taking this team to a place it hasn’t been before is exciting.

“They have got world class coaches at Moana Pasifika. I’m really looking forward to learning from Fa’alogo and Tom Coventry, and having a guy like Stephen Jones in there with a totally unique perspective from the other coaches just adds to the mix. Then having a guy like Alando Soakai come in off the back of what he’s been doing in Wellington is exciting.”

Head coach Umaga added: “Vaovasamanaia is a tremendous addition to our team. I have had the privilege of working with him during my time with Manu Samoa and I’m looking forward to now working with him in Super Rugby.

“His rugby knowledge and attention to detail will be of huge benefit to the players and the team. He also leads with action and his commitment and pride in serving our Pasifika people is second to none. He is someone that a lot of people in our organisation respect so it’s great to have him on board.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"We wish we left New Zealand sooner…" – EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Ex-All Black Lima Sopoaga, with Liam Heagney ???, on life in Japan after five years in Europe, Samoa RWC, Super Rugby, and more. @Bluesharks_2020 @LeagueOne_EN Click below for more ?? https://t.co/nkz6OkcX9u — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 21, 2024