Where Edinburgh lost it in semi-final to Bath according to Sean Everitt

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt was proud of the spirit his side showed as their hopes of reaching a first European final in a decade were extinguished by Bath’s powerful pack.

The United Rugby Championship strugglers eventually lost 39-24 to the Gallagher Premiership leaders in Saturday’s EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final at The Hive, with all of the visitors’ six tries scored by forwards.

Despite the disappointment of failing to get to the final in Cardiff later this month, Edinburgh were heartened by the way they fronted up to Johann van Graan’s much-vaunted side, briefly threatening an upset as they led 17-12 in the third quarter.

“We showed a lot of fight and a lot of pride in the jersey, but unfortunately we fell just a little bit short,” said Everitt.

“I’m proud of how we defended our goal-line with so much energy and passion. But we knew it was always going to be difficult against a Bath team who can put you under so much pressure in that area.

“We weren’t accurate enough in the middle third of the field. In the second half, our discipline also wasn’t what it needed to be. We allowed Bath too many easy entries into our 22.

“Bath are one of the most efficient teams in Europe in that area and they can really punish you. They put us under pressure and really kept us pinned in our own 22 for a lot of the second half.

“In saying that, we put ourselves into a good position early in the second half and got ourselves into the lead. It’s disappointing that we weren’t able to capitalise on that. The guys are absolutely gutted but we need to pick ourselves up now.”

Edinburgh’s scores came from Mosese Tuipulotu, a penalty try and Ali Price, while Bath forwards Sam Underhill, Tom Dunn (twice), Alfie Barbeary, Niall Annett and Guy Pepper all crossed the whitewash and Scotland talisman Finn Russell kicked nine points in his first club match in his homeland since 2018.

The Premiership leaders will face the winner of Sunday’s semi-final between French sides Lyon and Racing 92 in the final in Cardiff on May 23.

“It was a proper semi-final, two very good teams,” said Bath director of rugby Van Graan. “It felt like a Test match, proper breakdown battle, excellent kicking game by two teams.

“We’ve just won a European semi-final away from home, so really well done. We’re looking forward to the next few weeks.”