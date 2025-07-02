Scottish-qualified Dan Lancaster signs for Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors have signed former Racing 92 back Dan Lancaster, as reported by RugbyPass.

The 24-year-old’s one-year exit from Racing was confirmed last month, bringing his one-year stay in the French capital to an end.

He arrived at La Defense Arena in the summer of 2024 from Ealing Trailfinders, linking up with his father Stuart, who was head coach at the time before being sacked in January. He was one of three Englishmen to make the move across the Channel, joining Owen Farrell and Sam James.

Despite representing England U20 earlier in his career, Lancaster qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother, and a move to former United Rugby Championship winners Glasgow will only aid any hopes he may harbour about playing international rugby.

“It all happened pretty quickly, to be honest,” Lancaster told glasgowwarriors.org following the announcement.

“I found out I wasn’t being kept on by Racing, and one evening shortly after that I got a call from Franco about potentially coming to Glasgow. After that call, I phoned my agent and told them that Scotstoun was where I wanted to go.

“I played against Glasgow for Racing last year, so I saw first-hand the intensity that the club brings with and without the ball – they’re a proper team. I’ve heard so may great things about the club and about Franco and the coaching team, and Lucio [Sordoni] told me how special a place it is, so it feels like the best possible place for me to develop as a rugby player.

“I know a few of the lads from playing together at Scotland U18 – I played with Jamie [Dobie] and Ollie [Smith], and Rory [Darge] was our captain as well. It’s been brilliant to see those lads go on and do incredible things for Glasgow and for Scotland, and hopefully I can follow their lead, push on and develop towards that level.

“I just want to take it as it comes – every player obviously wants to push for international honours in the long-term, but first and foremost I want to settle in well at Scotstoun and get to know everyone. I want to get my head down, work hard, buy in to what this club is all about and challenge for game time in a Glasgow shirt, I’m not looking any further ahead than that.

“I’m naturally very competitive and want to do my bit to help my team achieve everything they can achieve, so hopefully the Warrior Nation can see that passion when I get the chance to run out! I’m excited to get going in a Glasgow shirt.

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith added: “Dan is someone that we believe has a great deal of potential, and from speaking to him we know already that he is incredibly passionate about the opportunity to represent this club.

“His ability to cover a range of positions in our midfield is a real asset as we build our strength in depth ahead of the new season, whilst his performances in a highly-competitive Top 14 for Racing 92 last season showcased the full range of skills that he possesses.

“He is fully bought in to what we are looking to build at Scotstoun and what it means to be a Warrior, and we look forward to welcoming him into our environment ahead of the new season.”