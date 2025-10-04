Scott Robertson reflects on 'gritty' victory against Wallabies

With the Springboks managing to overcome a spirited Argentina side at Allianz Stadium in London, the All Blacks will be without the Rugby Championship for another year.

But prior to South Africa’s victory, the All Blacks took care of business in Perth, beating the Wallabies 28-14 to string together back-to-back victories in the Rugby Championship for the first time this season.

A standout performance from Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea and winger Leroy Carter helped the All Blacks defeat a physical Wallabies side, who celebrated James Slipper’s last Test match in the green and gold jersey.

Scott Robertson, who spent a lot of the week leading up to the Test talking about searching for the consistency of back-to-back wins, explained to reporters in Perth that his side took their opportunities.

“We made a lot of tackles at the start, little bits of ill discipline, but we just stayed in it and took our opportunities, we got ahead on the scoreboard, and was really important going into that second half.

“Just the mental toughness and the grit that was showed to stay in the match for the whole period, we would have probably, in past games, would have let teams back in, the bench that came on made a big difference and managed to finish it in a real tough game.”

It might have been one of Tupaea’s first Test matches in the black jersey in the No.13 jumper, but Robertson was pleased with the way he carried the ball during the Test in Perth.

“Yeah really pleased for him, he was great. He’s pretty robust, tough, physical and it was great to see him in the ball carry and he’ll be better for that Test.”

The All Blacks head coach has faced quite a bit of adversity so far in his tenure, and this 2025 season so far is no different, suffering their worst ever defeat at the hands of the Springboks in Wellington.

When asked about how he dealt with that pressure after the defeat, Robertson’s answer was clear, that his focus was on the team.

“I was just focused on the team, I think that’s the most important thing, we’re here to serve them, and what’s the best for them.

“You look at yourself and go, okay, what can we do? What can you do to get the best out of each other in that short period of time?

“So we showed all the clips that we did well, and how fine margins can turn games really quickly and then just be really positive but also use that little bit of hurt that was there and I could see that could help focus us.

“For myself, just be who I am.”