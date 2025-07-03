Scott Barrett on Tupou Vaa'i's move to blindside flanker for the All Blacks

All Black captain Scott Barrett is no stranger to being thrust into the back row at blindside, and knows the task ahead of dynamic Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i.

Both players have donned the No.6 jersey at Rugby World Cups, with Barrett selected against England in the 2019 semi-final and Vaa’i against France in the opening game of the 2023 event.

Vaa’i was a surprise naming at No.6 for the first Test against France, with Chiefs teammate Samipeni Finau named on the bench in a new look forward pack.

Barrett admitted he hasn’t shared any words of advice for the 25-year-old, but the All Blacks coaches have been prepping Vaa’i all week for the transition.

He will get the chance to show the selectors he is capable of performing in the loose forward trio, which could end up as a “great asset” according to Barrett.

“The coaches have certainly been talking to him about it,” Barrett told media on Friday afternoon.

“Tupou has had another great Super Rugby season, he’s getting more and more experienced at Test match level.

“I think it would be a great asset to our team if he could play lock or No.6, so we’ve certainly seen throughout the week that he’s put his best foot forward for tomorrow night.”

The experimental selection gives the All Blacks another tall target to diversify their lineout, with Vaa’i joining Barrett and 6 ft 11 debutant Fabian Holland as jumpers along with No.8 Christian Lio-Willie.

With Vaa’i in the backrow has allowed the All Blacks to select two loose forwards on the bench, with Du’Plessis Kirifi in line to debut alongside Finau.

With so many debutants there is a risk that the All Blacks lose some cohesion with a short runway to find alignment. But Barrett allayed those concerns with full confidence that last year’s experience for some of them will pay off.

“Du’Plessis, Fabian, both of those boys were in and around the group for the majority of the Northern Tour last season,” Barrett said.

“I actually said personally to Du’Plessis that he is certainly ready for Test match rugby.

“He plays a physical game, combative, loves the breakdown. He’s going to be a real asset to this team going forward.”