One cap Scotland international Jake Kerr has agreed a short-term deal with Bristol Bears with “immediate effect”.

The Test hooker initially linked up with the squad on a trial basis, having been released by Steve Borthwick’s Leicester Tigers mid-season.

The 6’1, 106kg hooker has now committed until the end of the 2020/21 season. Kerr, who’s 25-year-old, earned a 2019 Test cap in the Six Nations win over Italy.

“Jake has impressed us since he arrived at the Bears High Performance Centre on a trial basis in April,” said Bristol Bears Director of Rugby Pat Lam. “With Harry Thacker getting closer, but not ready for first team rugby just yet, we needed to bolster our depth in the hooker position ahead of the crucial run-in.

“Jake has settled in well, made a positive impact and he will be available for selection with immediate effect.”

