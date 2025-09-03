Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
16'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
International

Scotland hint at one clear candidate to succeed Gregor Townsend

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Scottish Rugby performance director David Nucifora has hinted Glasgow boss Franco Smith will be a strong contender to succeed Gregor Townsend when the Scotland head coach’s new deal expires after the 2027 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Townsend’s extension to his current deal, which was due to run out in April 2026, means his tenure in charge of the national side will extend beyond a decade, having initially taken charge in the summer of 2017.

Warriors head coach Smith had given strong indications towards the end of last season that he was keen on a return to Test rugby, having previously had two years in charge of Italy, and was linked with the Wales job before Steve Tandy’s appointment.

The South African, who guided Glasgow to the URC title in his second season at the club, also said he needed to reflect on his own future following their semi-final defeat by Leinster in June, having voiced his discontent at being unable to retain some of Warriors’ foreign contingent amid a union policy of recruiting more Scotland-qualified players.

While Nucifora insists there is no clear succession plan, persuading Smith to commit himself to Scottish rugby until at least the summer of 2028 suggests he will be in pole position for the top job if the union maintains its preference for continuity from within.

Fixture
Internationals
Scotland
12:40
1 Nov 25
USA
All Stats and Data

“I’ve worked with head coaches a long time in lots of places and I’ve never met a head coach that doesn’t want more,” the Australian said. “That’s just normal practice, there’s nothing unusual about that. We’re building a system and Franco’s endorsement by signing his contract extension says he’s excited about working as part of this system.

“We’re here to support the two professional teams, Edinburgh and Glasgow. The system we’re building is not about making anything harder for them. We’re here to support and actually make it easier and better for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Franco, his emotion is one of his strengths. It drives the way he coaches, and that’s great. He wears his heart on his sleeve sometimes. There’s nothing wrong with that.

“You don’t get too flustered by things that happen in the moment. In my role, you need to step back and just watch things unfold and don’t get caught up in the emotion. Franco was fine. He was obviously disappointed, but he’s moving forward and we’re really excited that he’s going to be with us for quite a while longer.”

With regard to Townsend’s successor, Nucifora added: “We’ve got no clear plan mapped out. What I will say is that we’re really fortunate to have a coach of the calibre of Franco in the system for a year beyond the World Cup. So that’s a positive.”

Nucifora said he “couldn’t comment” on reports that Newcastle Red Bulls had approached Townsend about becoming their director of rugby, but that he was aware of “lots of interest in our coaches from a range of different places.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you didn’t have quality coaches, then you wouldn’t have people approaching them,” he said, adding the union kept “a really firm grasp on the availability of coaches around the world”.

Former fly-half Townsend has twice led Scotland to their joint-best Six Nations finish of third, in 2018 and 2023, and achieved some notable drought-busting wins in London, Paris and Cardiff as well as four successive Calcutta Cup victories over England until a one-point defeat at Twickenham earlier this year.

But they have finished fourth in the Championship in five of the last six years and were knocked out in the pool stages at both the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, albeit after a devilishly tough draw at the latter.

While reaction to Townsend’s contract extension has been decidedly mixed amongst supporters, Nucifora maintains the 52-year-old remains the best man for the job.

“Sport is great, isn’t it?” he said. “It’s full of emotion. People base their views on emotional things. The glass is either half-full or half-empty. Our view of Gregor is that he’s got the continued level of enthusiasm and growth to be able to take this team forward. We’ve got the greatest confidence that he’s going to be able to do that.

Related

In-demand Franco Smith commits to Glasgow despite plenty of suitors

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith has signed a new deal with the club until 2028, putting an end to weeks of speculation over his future.

Read Now

“Whatever I say won’t change people’s opinions of what they think should happen. But we’ve got a lot of confidence in the decisions that have been made. We’ve made the right ones. Continuity and understanding what you’ve got is really important and should never be under-valued. We understand that with both Franco and Gregor and we think that Scottish rugby is going to benefit out of those decisions.

“I think Gregor’s a world-class coach, and he’s doing an excellent job with regards to how he’s running the team. And I think now that he’s in a situation where he’s got a team that is moving in the right direction with their experience, he’s got a high-performance support unit around him to be able to assist in the ongoing development of that team and that it all points in the right direction.”

Nucifora said Townsend’s continual drive for self-improvement, plus the experience gained by the Scotland players – and forwards coach John Dalziel – who toured with the British & Irish Lions to Australia this summer, would help the national side progress.

“Gregor’s a curious coach. He wants to find ways to evolve both himself personally but also to evolve the team. I think once you lose that drive and curiosity and search to improve, that’s when you know that head coaches have probably run their time and Gregor’s definitely not in that space. He’s as keen or keener than he’s ever been.”

As well as tying up Townsend and Smith, Nucifora indicated talks would continue over the coming weeks with Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt, whose current deal expires at the end of the forthcoming season, his third in the capital.

Fixture
Internationals
Scotland
09:10
8 Nov 25
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

“We’re not trying to pre-empt anything, so the conversation with Sean will be, ‘does he want to stay on?’ and we’ll assess how that’s going. But yeah, absolutely, those conversations will be happening.”

Nucifora’s own role, in a consultancy capacity, still has a year to run and he is also due to advise on the appointment of a permanent performance director, the job he held for 10 years with Ireland.

While that process has yet to begin, Scottish Rugby chief executive Alex Williamson indicated the union was “in no hurry to push David out of the door”.

“As I think I said at the time, I’m hoping that David will be involved in the longer term anyway even if that’s at a much lighter level, just to keep us on the rails,” he said.

One candidate for the role longer term could be former Scotland captain Al Kellock, who – in one of five new appointments to the union’s high-performance team – is leaving his role as managing director of Glasgow to become Scottish Rugby’s head of performance pathways across both the men’s and women’s game.

“Al and I have had a number of conversations,” Williamson added. “He’s ambitious, he really wants to be involved in high performance. I think if you were to ask him directly, he’d say he’d absolutely love the opportunity to be a performance director. We’re unafraid of that conversation. He’d also understand that he’s got a lot to learn.

“So when the time comes, wouldn’t it be fantastic to have someone who’s come through Scottish Rugby who would be positioned well in that role? But as I say, he’s got a lot to learn. We hope he can be part of that conversation, but we’ll see at the time.”

Related

'One of the most well-respected coaches in world rugby': Townsend deal confirmed

Scotland have confirmed that Gregor Townsend will remain in his role as head coach until the end of the 2027 World Cup after his new deal had been widely reported.

Read Now


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle name their first team of the Red Bull era

2

England announce coaching restructure ahead of 'very special' phase

1
3

'If I'm honest, they're not looking for guys like me and him': Harsh NFL truth

6
4

Leicester in ongoing talks over James O'Connor release

11
5

Gallagher PREM expands reach into the USA

3
6

Edinburgh boss 'selfishly' weighs in on latest Rassie Erasmus call

7

Leinster forced into tough Lions call with South Africa trip looming

2
8

Ireland leapfrog South Africa in world rankings after Eden Park loss

43

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 18 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 19 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 21 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 50 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 52 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments