Welsh winger Liam Williams has been described as ‘lucky’ by Scottish fans after escaping any on-field review following an incident in the first half as referees crack down on high contact incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the second week in a row, an opposing player was red carded for a dangerous clean out with high contact that provided Wales a one-man advantage for large periods of the match. After Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony was sent from the field early last week, Scotland prop Zander Fagerson was sent from the field with 30 minutes to go at Murrayfield.

In light of the scrutiny being placed on dangerous contacts, Scotland fans feel aggrieved that Liam Williams’ actions weren’t looked at after the whistle had blown.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Owen Farrell honesty about England

Wales were down 17-3 at the time and had just received a penalty with play blown dead, Williams had picked up a loose pass and ran into contact with a high elbow, shrugging to push the defender off.

Without a review of the incident, Wales were able to strike just before halftime, crucially closing the gap to 17-8 before the halftime break.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland fans were adamant that at least a yellow was in order, with a few going as far as saying a game-changing red card could have been issued.

Liam Williams has courted controversy recently with similar incidents. Against Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup a ‘missile clean out’ by Williams at a ruck connected with an Italian’s players head, forcing him from the field.

Williams had just returned from a three match ban after receiving a red card for Scarlets for another dangerous clean out, where he led with the crown of his head into another player’s head. The fullback came under fire for backchatting to the referee after receiving his marching orders, saying ‘we’ll start playing touch’.

Williams presence on the field later came back to haunt Scotland, as he delivered the final pass to set-up Louis Rees-Zammit’s first try before halftime and then scored one himself in the second half on route to a 25-24 victory.

Wales’ one-point win thrusts the side into contention for a Six Nations title and a Grand Slam, despite heading into the tournament on a year-long losing streak and new head coach Wayne Pivac under fire.

With two wins from two outings, Wales head into next week’s pivotal clash against England as one of two remaining undefeated sides along with France, who play Ireland on Sunday.

Red and black and black and blue After a year blighted by injury, Quinten Strange is ready to reaffirm his place in the pecking order. Tom Vinicombe Final push Rugged All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick is eyeing the 2023 World Cup as his international swansong. Tom Vinicombe Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul Fire starter Flame-haired Finlay Christie’s decision to remain at the Blues for another year may be bad news for Scotland. Patrick McKendry Cracking the code History shows Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's high-profile move from league to union will not be an easy task. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now