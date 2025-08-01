Savea return guarantees blockbuster start to Japan Rugby League One season

Ardie Savea will face off against Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx and the Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo-Bay on the opening weekend when the former World Rugby Player of the Year returns for his second stint in Japan Rugby League One, which kicks off on December 13.

The celebrated All Black, who led his country twice during the recent three-nil whitewash of France, is re-joining Kobelco Kobe Steelers for a second shot at the title after scoring eight tries from 15 appearances for the Dave Rennie-coached side two seasons ago when the men from Kansai finished fifth.

Kobe were one of the big improvers during the ex-Wallaby coach’s second season at the helm last term, climbing into the playoffs for the first time since the most recent of the club’s titles in 2018.

While stopped in the semi-finals by the eventual winners, two-time champions Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo, Kobe finished a meritorious campaign on a positive note by edging Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights 22-17 in the playoff for third.

Savea, who ended last month’s series against the French just three games short of becoming the 14th All Black to play 100 tests, was named Player of the Season in Super Rugby Pacific earlier this year, after leading Moana Pasifika to historic wins over the Blues and the Crusaders.

The 31-year-old will now attempt to unseat international colleague Richie Mo’unga when he jets into Japan following the conclusion of the All Black campaign.

A serial title-winner, Mo’unga will be chasing his third winner’s medal in as many seasons with Brave Lupus, who in June became the first side to defend their title since League One kicked off four seasons ago.

The All Black maestro won Super Rugby seven times with the Crusaders and got Brave Lupus over the line 18-13 against Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo-Bay in the decider despite playing with a broken hand.

The defending champions kick off against last season’s fourth-placed Wild Knights, whom Brave Lupus edged 24-20 in a pulsating conclusion to the 2023-24 tournament.

Another feature from the opening round of fixtures sees last season’s competition ‘darlings’, Shizuoka Blue Revs, travel to Yokohama Canon Eagles.

After finishing eighth across the opening three editions of the league, the Kwagga Smith-led side won 14 matches on their way to qualifying fourth for the playoffs, before their run was stopped by Kobe.

Following its successful introduction last term, the league has retained a six-team finals format, while the promotion/relegation Replacement Battles between its three divisions remain in place.

It is indicative of the level of competition in League One that while just five points separated Brave Lupus from the Spears in last season’s decider, the winning margin was the biggest to date from the title game in the competition’s four editions.

