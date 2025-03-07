Saracens' Bok scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl decides future

Saracens have this afternoon confirmed that South African scrum-half Ivan van Zyl will be staying on at the English giants.

The 29-year-old signed a new three-year contract to extend his stay at StoneX Stadium until 2028.

Van Zyl joined from the Bulls in 2021 and has made over 90 appearances for the North London club.

The Springbok quickly established himself in the No.9 shirt during a title-winning campaign in his first season; scoring a crucial try in the 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership Final against Sale Sharks.

The 5’11, 82kg halfback assumed the captaincy at the start of the 2024/25 season in the absence of England second-row Maro Itoje.

“As a family there is nowhere else we would want to be than here,” said Van Zyl of his decision to stay. “This is home for us away from South Africa and I am grateful to extend my time with Sarries. It’s been an honour to captain the side at points this season and I look forward to continuing to give my all in a Saracens shirt.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “Ivan is a highly respected player within our group and we are thrilled that he will remain with us.

“He typifies everything we want in a player and leader – a great competitor on the one hand and an outstanding teammate on the other. Ivan cares deeply about the people he plays with and sets a wonderful example with the consistency and level of his preparation.”

Prior to joining Saracens Van Zyl built his reputation in South Africa with the Bulls. He emerged through the Blue Bulls junior ranks before making his senior debut in 2016.

His consistent performances both in Super Rugby and domestic competitions earned him Springbok recognition, and he went on to collect six Test caps for South Africa.