9:00am, 09 July 2020

It has taken two months but Saracens have finally confirmed that Scotland international Sean Maitland has indeed signed a two-year contract extension at the Championship-bound club – it was May 8 when RugbyPass burst the bubble on the Lions tourist potentially being lined up for a move to PRO14 outfit Glasgow,

ADVERTISEMENT

Maitland himself revealed at the time that he had signed for Saracens for two more years despite much speculation he would leave the club demoted from the Premiership for repeated salary cap breaches and move north of the border.

“I don’t know why all these rumours have been coming out,” said the 31-year-old to RugbyPass in May. “I re-signed a while back, before the Six Nations.

Exeter and England’s Henry Slade guests on The Lockdown, the RugbyPass pandemic interview series

“I did have a chat with (incoming Glasgow coach) Danny Wilson and he’s a great coach who I get along with well, but the only place I wanted to be was Saracens. I love it here.

“My family are really settled in North London, and it’s a great club. I’m lucky to be here. I love coming in every day to train with my mates. It’s a family club, they do look after you bloody well.

“I don’t know why all these rumours have been coming out. I re-signed a while back, before the Six Nations” – Fresh from this week’s headline-making social distancing kerfuffle, Sean Maitland talks @Saracens contract renewal with @JLyall93 ???

https://t.co/vuh0gTP1xF — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 8, 2020

“People probably don’t understand that it’s not really to do with the results and the trophies, it’s the memories and enjoyment you have off the field which is a big thing for me. When I found out when we were getting relegated, it didn’t change my mindset at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Saracens have now officially rubber-stamped the extension, Maitland saying in a club statement: “I’m very happy to extend my Saracens; it was a bit of a no-brainer for me. My family love it here, we’re settled and I wanted to stay because I love being here.

“I love what the club is about and the people that are in it. We’re one big family. That comes right from the top, from the owner, into the group and the academy. We’re all aligned, one big family, and for me that’s important.”

Saracens boss Mark McCall added: “Sean has made an outstanding contribution to our club over the last four years both on and off the field.

“He has taken his game to a new level during that time and has had a great influence on some of our younger players. To have a player of Sean’s quality and experience commit his future to the club is a huge boost.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heck of a lot of ability in this XV https://t.co/LkligKBuLd — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 8, 2020